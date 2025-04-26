$41.690.00
The funeral of Pope Francis has begun in the Vatican
08:14 AM • 1460 views

The funeral of Pope Francis has begun in the Vatican

Exclusive
04:00 AM • 14866 views

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster

April 25, 07:37 PM • 22344 views

Meetings may take place in the coming days that should bring silence closer to Ukraine - Zelensky

April 25, 07:10 PM • 27874 views

Delayed by at least three weeks: Trump says Ukraine has not signed a mineral agreement

Exclusive
April 25, 11:13 AM • 37785 views

Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends

April 25, 10:48 AM • 47399 views

Ukraine has not received official signals from the US about their withdrawal from the peace process - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

April 25, 09:10 AM • 38769 views

Salaries will grow by 3-4% annually in 2025-2027 - NBU forecast

Exclusive
April 25, 07:40 AM • 40205 views

Blocking the ARMA reform threatens the receipt of funding from the EU: the MP placed responsibility on Duma

April 25, 05:56 AM • 87670 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 24, 06:25 PM • 59317 views

russia, preliminarily, struck Kyiv with a North Korean ballistic missile, intelligence services are checking the details - Zelensky

Solar wind may hold the key to water formation on the Moon - NASA study

Kyiv • UNN

 • 366 views

A new NASA experiment has shown that solar wind may play a key role in the formation of water on the Moon. It interacts with the lunar soil, forming hydrogen, which is necessary for the creation of water.

Solar wind may hold the key to water formation on the Moon - NASA study
NASA/JPL

A constant stream of particles from the Sun may play a key role in the formation of water on the surface of the Moon, a new NASA-led experiment suggests, writes UNN with reference to Live Science.

Details

During several space missions, scientists have discovered traces of water molecules and hydroxyl (OH) - an important component of water - on the lunar surface. For a long time, the source of this water remained a mystery. Among the likely causes were volcanic activity, the release of gases from deeper layers of the regolith, and micrometeorite impacts.

But a new NASA experiment, published March 17 in the journal JGR Planets, offers another hypothesis: water on the Moon may form precisely because of the impact of the solar wind.

Since the lunar soil is rich in oxygen, but deficient in hydrogen, the solar wind, which contains protons, i.e. hydrogen atoms, can interact with the regolith, receiving or "borrowing" electrons, forming hydrogen, which is necessary to create water.

To test the theory, the researchers used samples of lunar soil collected during the Apollo 17 mission in 1972. Using a miniature particle accelerator, they simulated the effect of the solar wind on the regolith for 80,000 years. The results showed chemical changes that indicated signs of water that had not been there before.

This discovery is of great importance for future lunar missions, as water could become a valuable resource for astronauts. In addition, it will help to better understand how the solar wind affects other celestial bodies without an atmosphere or magnetic field.

NASA's rover discovered elements on Mars that may indicate the existence of life on the Red Planet21.04.25, 18:48 • 13616 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldTechnologies
