Kremlin's violation of international agreements underscores the need for guarantees to Ukraine - ISW
Kyiv • UNN
The Kremlin's repeated violation of international law necessitates providing Ukraine with reliable security guarantees to prevent a resurgence of Russian aggression. Russia claims its readiness to legally formalize its intention not to attack EU and NATO countries, but its actions demonstrate the worthlessness of such promises.
The Kremlin's repeated violation of international law norms underscores the need for reliable security guarantees for Ukraine to prevent a resurgence of Russian aggression. This is stated in a material by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reports UNN.
Details
Analysts, in particular, point to the recent statement by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, according to whom Russia is ready to legally formalize its intention not to attack European Union and NATO states in a future resolution on ending the war in Ukraine.
The 1994 Budapest Memorandum formalized Russia's commitment not only to respect Ukraine's territorial integrity but also to take action in the event of any aggression against Ukraine in exchange for Soviet nuclear weapons that were located on Ukrainian territory at the time.
They emphasize that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has repeatedly demonstrated his willingness to change Russian legislation for his own purposes, including by amending the Russian constitution in 2020 to allow him to continue to hold the office of president.
"The way the Kremlin violates international agreements and changes its own constitution demonstrates the worthlessness of such Russian promises," analysts emphasize.
Recall
Earlier, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov stated about "slow progress" after talks in Miami on a plan to end the war in Ukraine.
