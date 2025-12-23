$42.250.09
December 22, 07:00 PM
It must be fair and correct: Zelenskyy announced changes to the calendar of holidays and special days
December 22, 04:37 PM
"There is nothing sacred there": Zelenskyy stated that Russia may launch a massive strike on Christmas
December 22, 02:35 PM
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
December 22, 02:00 PM
"Odrex case" exposed weaknesses in the healthcare system. The Verkhovna Rada is preparing for changes to the licensing system for private institutions
December 22, 01:08 PM
GUR drones hit the Tamanneftegaz offshore oil terminal in Russia's Krasnodar KraiPhotoVideo
December 22, 01:06 PM
Olivier Index: the cost of preparing the salad has decreased, but not significantly
December 22, 11:25 AM
A week of structure and reboot: astrological forecast for December 22–28
December 22, 10:46 AM
Verkhovna Rada is creating a working group to address the issue of presidential elections during martial law
December 22, 10:39 AM
"Decrees - soon": Ukraine prepares new sanctions against Russia, there will be "not only individuals from Russia, but also from China" - Zelenskyy
December 22, 10:33 AM
How to avoid financial traps during holidays: simple rules of financial discipline
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
December 22, 02:35 PM
Kremlin's violation of international agreements underscores the need for guarantees to Ukraine - ISW

Kyiv • UNN

 • 286 views

The Kremlin's repeated violation of international law necessitates providing Ukraine with reliable security guarantees to prevent a resurgence of Russian aggression. Russia claims its readiness to legally formalize its intention not to attack EU and NATO countries, but its actions demonstrate the worthlessness of such promises.

Kremlin's violation of international agreements underscores the need for guarantees to Ukraine - ISW

The Kremlin's repeated violation of international law norms underscores the need for reliable security guarantees for Ukraine to prevent a resurgence of Russian aggression. This is stated in a material by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reports UNN.

Details

Analysts, in particular, point to the recent statement by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, according to whom Russia is ready to legally formalize its intention not to attack European Union and NATO states in a future resolution on ending the war in Ukraine.

The 1994 Budapest Memorandum formalized Russia's commitment not only to respect Ukraine's territorial integrity but also to take action in the event of any aggression against Ukraine in exchange for Soviet nuclear weapons that were located on Ukrainian territory at the time.

- note ISW.

They emphasize that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has repeatedly demonstrated his willingness to change Russian legislation for his own purposes, including by amending the Russian constitution in 2020 to allow him to continue to hold the office of president.

"The way the Kremlin violates international agreements and changes its own constitution demonstrates the worthlessness of such Russian promises," analysts emphasize.

Recall

Earlier, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov stated about "slow progress" after talks in Miami on a plan to end the war in Ukraine.

Miami peace talks on Russia's war against Ukraine did not lead to a breakthrough - Politico22.12.25, 13:31 • 4876 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Institute for the Study of War
NATO
European Union
United States
Ukraine