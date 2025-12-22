Miami peace talks on Russia's war against Ukraine did not lead to a breakthrough - Politico

$42.250.09
49.470.12
ukenru
Exclusive
11:25 AM • 436 views
A week of structure and reboot: astrological forecast for December 22–28
10:46 AM • 2226 views
Verkhovna Rada is creating a working group to address the issue of presidential elections during martial law
10:39 AM • 3840 views
"Decrees - soon": Ukraine prepares new sanctions against Russia, there will be "not only individuals from Russia, but also from China" - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
10:33 AM • 3926 views
How to avoid financial traps during holidays: simple rules of financial discipline
10:23 AM • 4474 views
Ukraine receives another €2.3 billion today under the EU's Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
10:14 AM • 4212 views
EU extends economic sanctions against Russia for another six months
07:25 AM • 12991 views
Security guarantees for Ukraine depend on Putin - Politico
December 22, 01:25 AM • 29897 views
Pillars of fire over Taman: drones paralyzed the work of a strategic port in the Russian Federation
December 21, 08:13 PM • 43241 views
Negotiations in Florida: parties focused on four main documents - Umerov
Exclusive
December 21, 12:47 PM • 46966 views
Wet snow, fogs, and frosty nights: meteorologists revealed what the beginning of the new week will be like in Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
3.2m/s
79%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Battery boom in China: AI and "green" energy caused record demandDecember 22, 01:43 AM • 23268 views
Gold Rush: Precious Metal Price Reaches All-Time High - $4380December 22, 02:28 AM • 21889 views
"Honor parents, not send money to Ukraine": Vance named Trump administration's prioritiesDecember 22, 02:55 AM • 27777 views
Miami talks concluded: Putin's special envoy Dmitriev left FloridaDecember 22, 03:48 AM • 30176 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated over a thousand occupiers in a day, the total enemy losses are approaching 1.2 million - General StaffPhotoDecember 22, 04:50 AM • 27315 views
Publications
Odrex inspection continues: Ministry of Health to inspect another legal entity of the clinic for compliance with license conditions11:19 AM • 750 views
How to decorate your home if you don't want to put up a Christmas treePhotoDecember 21, 02:01 PM • 43388 views
Moving with pets: what you should knowDecember 20, 06:00 PM • 65814 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save moneyDecember 20, 05:00 PM • 99776 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 136893 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Lars Løkke Rasmussen
Denys Shmyhal
Alexander Stubb
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Europe
Zhytomyr Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Giant gingerbread house from the movie "Home Alone" appeared in the US and broke a world recordPhoto07:59 AM • 12124 views
Chuck Norris's first wife, Dianne Holechek, dies at 8407:57 AM • 11357 views
"License to Kill": James Bond films to be available on Netflix as part of a surprise deal with AmazonDecember 20, 07:10 PM • 26644 views
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen secretly married her boyfriend in FloridaDecember 20, 06:35 PM • 27776 views
Son of director Rob Reiner diagnosed with schizophrenia and had medication adjusted before killing parents - mediaDecember 20, 03:32 PM • 39544 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Diia (service)
Fox News
Starlink

Miami peace talks on Russia's war against Ukraine did not lead to a breakthrough - Politico

Kyiv • UNN

 • 172 views

The Miami talks between the US, Ukraine, and Russia on ending the war were productive but without clear breakthroughs. The gap between the parties remains huge, and Zelenskyy calls for increased pressure on Moscow.

Miami peace talks on Russia's war against Ukraine did not lead to a breakthrough - Politico

White House envoy Steve Witkoff said on Sunday that talks in Miami, USA, with his Russian counterpart Kirill Dmitriev and Ukrainian national security adviser Rustem Umerov were "productive and constructive," but "discussions did not yield clear breakthroughs in ending the war," Politico reports, writes UNN.

Details

"Ukraine remains fully committed to achieving a just and lasting peace," Witkoff wrote in his statement. "Our shared priority is to stop the killing, ensure guaranteed security, and create conditions for Ukraine's recovery, stability, and long-term prosperity."

"Russia is committed to peace": Steve Witkoff summarizes "productive" talks in Florida22.12.25, 07:58 • 3860 views

These results, the publication notes, "culminated in weekend meetings in Florida weeks after the Trump administration proposed a plan to end the war in Ukraine with an early draft that officials in Kyiv and their EU supporters called unworkable." Negotiators from Russia, Ukraine, Europe, and the US continued to discuss proposals in recent weeks, although Ukraine and Russia did not hold direct talks, and each side met separately with US officials in Florida, the publication notes.

"Russian and Ukrainian representatives shared Witkoff's comments on social media on Sunday but did not provide any additional details on possible progress made in the talks," the publication states. Umerov posted a verbatim copy of Witkoff's statement on Ukraine on X. And Dmitriev reiterated Witkoff's statement on talks with Russia.

"The gap between the desires of the two opposing sides remains huge," the publication says.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Saturday evening: "The most difficult issues were and remain the territories of Ukraine." Control over the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, financing post-war reconstruction, and "several technical issues related to security guarantees" also remain stumbling blocks, he added.

He called on the US to exert increased pressure on Moscow.

"America must make it clear: if not diplomacy, then full pressure will be applied, a very strong package of weapons for Ukraine, very strong support for Ukraine, and the United States will apply comprehensive sanctions against the entire economy and all sectors that generate income for Russians," Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy: the most difficult issues remain territories, ZNPP, and reconstruction, but Ukraine has submitted its vision to the US20.12.25, 18:41 • 4340 views

Yuriy Ushakov, an aide to Kremlin head Vladimir Putin, said that most of the peace plans proposed in Miami were put forward by Ukraine and Europe and seem "quite unconstructive," Russian media reported.

Kremlin skeptically assessed Ukraine's and Europe's attempts to change Trump's peace plan22.12.25, 00:24 • 3346 views

Dmitriev, the Kremlin envoy and businessman, said on Sunday that "war mongers" did not interfere in the talks, saying that "everything is fine," Russian media reported.

The embassies of Great Britain, France, Germany, and Poland in Washington, it is stated, did not immediately respond to the publication's request for comment.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told reporters on Friday that "we still have a way to go" before signing a possible agreement, adding that peace talks could drag on for several more months. His comments overshadowed Trump's statement on Monday that the parties are "now closer than ever" to reaching an agreement to end the war, the publication writes.

The most difficult questions are always left for last: Rubio on negotiations to end the war in Ukraine19.12.25, 19:52 • 4932 views

Zelenskyy said that American officials proposed a trilateral meeting with Ukrainian and Russian national security advisers - an opportunity that the Kremlin denied on Sunday - but questioned whether it could help achieve progress in the talks.

Zelenskyy: US proposed trilateral meeting of national security advisors of Ukraine, America, and Russia20.12.25, 20:43 • 5314 views

On Sunday, the office of French President Emmanuel Macron signaled that he might be open to meeting with Putin, stating: "We will decide in the coming days what is the best way to proceed."

"In the coming weeks": Macron considers it "useful" for Europe to resume interaction with Putin19.12.25, 10:18 • 3724 views

This came after European leaders last week agreed to provide Ukraine with a €90 billion loan through joint debt after Belgium thwarted a plan to use frozen Russian assets to finance Ukraine's war effort.

Hungary, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic will not be affected by the EU's decision on €90 billion for Ukraine with the involvement of the EU budget without Russian assets - conclusions19.12.25, 08:31 • 22616 views

Attempts in Washington to strengthen support for Ukraine have had mixed results, the publication writes. A bill that provides for the introduction of new, tougher sanctions against Russia did not receive support in the US Congress, the publication indicates.

American Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, one of the main authors of the bill, called on the Trump administration to increase pressure on the Kremlin if Putin does not agree to start peace talks.

"If Putin says 'no,' we need to fundamentally change the rules of the game, including providing Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles to hit drone and missile production facilities that exist in Russia," he said in a Sunday interview on NBC's "Meet the Press" with Kristen Welker. "I would go all-in if Putin said 'no.'"

Senator Graham urged Trump to seize tankers with Russian oil, like Venezuelan ones21.12.25, 23:10 • 3682 views

Other members of the administration, the publication writes, were much less supportive of Ukraine. Speaking at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest in Phoenix last weekend, US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard accused the "deep state in the intelligence community" of stoking fear "as a way to justify continuing the war in their efforts to undermine President Trump's efforts for peace" - remarks that received praise from Russian representative Dmitriev, the publication notes.

"Lies and propaganda": US intelligence commented on media reports about Putin's plans to seize all of Ukraine and part of Europe21.12.25, 03:44 • 20286 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
Energy
Social network
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Tulsi Gabbard
Steve Witkoff
Rustem Umerov
Marco Rubio
United States Congress
Lindsey Graham
Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
Washington, D.C.
Emmanuel Macron
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kyiv