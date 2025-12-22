"Russia is committed to peace": Steve Witkoff summarizes "productive" talks in Florida

US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff called a series of talks in Florida aimed at ending the war "productive and constructive." Over the past three days, the American side held parallel meetings with the Ukrainian delegation led by Rustem Umerov and the Kremlin's envoy, Kirill Dmitriev. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The negotiations focused on coordinating positions between the US, Ukraine, and Europe. The parties worked on four key documents, including an updated "20-point plan" and a framework agreement on security guarantees. According to Witkoff, Sunday's meetings helped develop a "common strategic approach."

Our common priority is to stop the killings, ensure guaranteed security, and create conditions for Ukraine's recovery, stability, and long-term prosperity. Peace must be not only a cessation of hostilities but also a worthy foundation for a stable future. — Witkoff noted on social network X.

Separately, Trump's envoy spoke about the results of conversations with Kirill Dmitriev. Despite Russia's continued insistence on retaining occupied territories, Witkoff conveyed positive diplomatic signals.

Russia remains fully committed to achieving peace in Ukraine. Russia highly appreciates the efforts and support of the United States in resolving the Ukrainian conflict and restoring global security. — the special envoy stated.

Although the Kremlin, through Yuriy Ushakov, critically commented on the latest proposals from Europe and Ukraine, Dmitriev has already flown to Moscow to personally report to Vladimir Putin on the results of the Miami consultations. The next stage of negotiations may take place directly in the Russian capital.

