Miami talks concluded: Putin's special envoy Dmitriev left Florida

The head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, Kirill Dmitriev, has concluded a two-day round of informal consultations in Miami. According to TASS, the Russian negotiator from Putin has already left the territory of the United States. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Dmitriev held meetings with Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and the president's son-in-law Jared Kushner. The main topic of discussion was the American peace plan for Ukraine.

The discussions were constructive – Dmitriev briefly commented on the negotiations before his departure.

Recall

In parallel with the Russians, a Ukrainian delegation led by Rustem Umerov also worked in Miami, which discussed a "20-point plan" and security guarantees with Trump's team.

"We stand where we stand" - Zelenskyy on the issue of territories in a peace agreement