"In the coming weeks": Macron considers it "useful" for Europe to resume interaction with Putin

$42.340.00
49.590.04
ukenru
03:48 PM • 7264 views
The Cabinet of Ministers approved negotiating positions on EU accession for Clusters 4 and 5
03:34 PM • 13885 views
The Ukrainian delegation will hold another round of negotiations with the American and European sides in Miami today
02:53 PM • 14022 views
Delivery of M1A1 Abrams tanks from Australia to Ukraine: journalists reveal exclusive details
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 24861 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
02:08 PM • 20871 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
12:39 PM • 15131 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
12:26 PM • 16624 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
December 19, 12:10 PM • 13101 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 23541 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
December 19, 11:08 AM • 11228 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean SeaVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
1.2m/s
91%
759mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Military units started testing the "Property" system: what is envisionedDecember 19, 09:27 AM • 15848 views
In Odesa region, after the Russian attack, traffic on the Odesa-Reni highway is stopped, a number of checkpoints on the border are closed: what you need to knowDecember 19, 10:04 AM • 24351 views
Ministry of Justice launches first AI service for ordering forensic examinationsDecember 19, 10:39 AM • 4110 views
Three trade union leaders received suspicions for millions in embezzlement "for Bukovel, christenings, alcohol": Prosecutor General Kravchenko released recordings of the defendants' conversationsVideoDecember 19, 10:41 AM • 27829 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4PhotoDecember 19, 11:05 AM • 29077 views
Publications
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 24879 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 23547 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4PhotoDecember 19, 11:05 AM • 29248 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 09:00 AM • 29564 views
General astrological trends for 2026: a time of great changes and new opportunities
Exclusive
December 18, 03:30 PM • 55692 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Friedrich Merz
Savchenko Nadiia
Donald Tusk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Belarus
Poland
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five iconic Christmas movies: what to watch on the eve of the New Year holidaysVideo05:00 PM • 2018 views
How to prepare for New Year 2026: plan and tipsDecember 18, 11:44 AM • 59479 views
20 days to become the First Lady of the USA: a trailer for a documentary about Melania Trump has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 07:12 PM • 41409 views
"More questions than answers": a mysterious trailer for Steven Spielberg's new film has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 04:22 PM • 39616 views
Trump says new White House ballroom could cost $400 millionDecember 17, 12:18 PM • 45820 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
The Guardian
M1 Abrams

"In the coming weeks": Macron considers it "useful" for Europe to resume interaction with Putin

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3090 views

French President Emmanuel Macron believes it would be useful for Europe to resume interaction with Vladimir Putin. He stressed that Europeans should find ways to do so in the coming weeks.

"In the coming weeks": Macron considers it "useful" for Europe to resume interaction with Putin

French President Emmanuel Macron said he believes it would be "useful" for Europe to re-engage with the Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, UNN reports with reference to the BBC.

I believe it is in our interest, as Europeans and Ukrainians, to find the right basis for resuming this discussion.

- said Macron.

The French President added that Europeans should find ways to do this "in the coming weeks."

"This is a clear signal from Europe to Putin" - Merz on EU loan to Ukraine19.12.25, 05:30 • 4202 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Emmanuel Macron
France
Europe
Ukraine