"In the coming weeks": Macron considers it "useful" for Europe to resume interaction with Putin

French President Emmanuel Macron said he believes it would be "useful" for Europe to re-engage with the Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, UNN reports with reference to the BBC.

I believe it is in our interest, as Europeans and Ukrainians, to find the right basis for resuming this discussion. - said Macron.

The French President added that Europeans should find ways to do this "in the coming weeks."

