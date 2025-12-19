"In the coming weeks": Macron considers it "useful" for Europe to resume interaction with Putin
Kyiv • UNN
French President Emmanuel Macron believes it would be useful for Europe to resume interaction with Vladimir Putin. He stressed that Europeans should find ways to do so in the coming weeks.
French President Emmanuel Macron said he believes it would be "useful" for Europe to re-engage with the Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, UNN reports with reference to the BBC.
I believe it is in our interest, as Europeans and Ukrainians, to find the right basis for resuming this discussion.
The French President added that Europeans should find ways to do this "in the coming weeks."
