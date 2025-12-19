"This is a clear signal from Europe to Putin" - Merz on EU loan to Ukraine

$42.340.00
Delivery of M1A1 Abrams tanks from Australia to Ukraine: journalists reveal exclusive details
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 8074 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
02:08 PM • 9752 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
12:39 PM • 11500 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
12:26 PM • 14002 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
12:10 PM • 11760 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 17490 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
11:08 AM • 10613 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean SeaVideo
10:10 AM • 8152 views
Putin's "Direct Line" in 2025: The dictator made new false statements and refused to end the warVideo
Exclusive
December 19, 09:00 AM • 24597 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Russian border guards crossed the control line on the border between Estonia and RussiaDecember 19, 05:23 AM • 14070 views
Military units started testing the "Property" system: what is envisioned09:27 AM • 9750 views
In Odesa region, after the Russian attack, traffic on the Odesa-Reni highway is stopped, a number of checkpoints on the border are closed: what you need to know10:04 AM • 18218 views
Three trade union leaders received suspicions for millions in embezzlement "for Bukovel, christenings, alcohol": Prosecutor General Kravchenko released recordings of the defendants' conversationsVideo10:41 AM • 16075 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4Photo11:05 AM • 18624 views
How to prepare for New Year 2026: plan and tipsDecember 18, 11:44 AM • 57104 views
20 days to become the First Lady of the USA: a trailer for a documentary about Melania Trump has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 07:12 PM • 39105 views
"More questions than answers": a mysterious trailer for Steven Spielberg's new film has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 04:22 PM • 37539 views
Trump says new White House ballroom could cost $400 millionDecember 17, 12:18 PM • 43865 views
Owner of NBA star Michael Jordan's estate plans to turn it into a museumPhotoVideoDecember 17, 06:16 AM • 48842 views
"This is a clear signal from Europe to Putin" - Merz on EU loan to Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4100 views

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz revealed details of the agreement between EU leaders on providing financial assistance to Ukraine for 2026–2027.

"This is a clear signal from Europe to Putin" - Merz on EU loan to Ukraine

Ukraine will receive a loan of 90 billion euros, which it will only repay when Russia pays reparations. This was stated by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on the social network X, reports UNN.

Details

Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz reacted to the European Council's decision to provide Ukraine with a loan of 90 billion euros.

The financial package for Ukraine is ready: Ukraine will receive an interest-free loan of 90 billion euros, as I proposed.

- he wrote.

According to him, this is a decisive signal for ending the war, as Putin will only make concessions when he realizes that his war will not benefit him.

This sends a clear signal from Europe to Putin: this war is not worth it

- the post says.

"We will keep Russian assets frozen until Russia compensates Ukraine," Merz added.

Recall

The European Union countries have agreed to provide Ukraine with 90 billion euros in aid for 2026-2027. This was stated by the President of the European Council, António Costa.

Trump signed US defense budget with aid to Ukraine - White House19.12.25, 01:22 • 24972 views

Vita Zelenetska

EconomyPolitics
Sanctions
State budget
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Social network
Martial law
War in Ukraine
European Council
Friedrich Merz
European Union
Germany
Ukraine