"This is a clear signal from Europe to Putin" - Merz on EU loan to Ukraine

Ukraine will receive a loan of 90 billion euros, which it will only repay when Russia pays reparations. This was stated by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on the social network X, reports UNN.

Details

Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz reacted to the European Council's decision to provide Ukraine with a loan of 90 billion euros.

The financial package for Ukraine is ready: Ukraine will receive an interest-free loan of 90 billion euros, as I proposed. - he wrote.

According to him, this is a decisive signal for ending the war, as Putin will only make concessions when he realizes that his war will not benefit him.

This sends a clear signal from Europe to Putin: this war is not worth it - the post says.

"We will keep Russian assets frozen until Russia compensates Ukraine," Merz added.

Recall

The European Union countries have agreed to provide Ukraine with 90 billion euros in aid for 2026-2027. This was stated by the President of the European Council, António Costa.

