Trump signed US defense budget with aid to Ukraine - White House

United States President Donald Trump signed into law the defense policy bill for fiscal year 2026 with a record budget of $901 billion. The document provides for the allocation of $800 million to Ukraine for the purchase of American weapons. This is reported by UNN with reference to the White House.

Congress Bill S. 1071 has been signed and entered into force - the White House reports.

"Bill S. 1071, the 'National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2026,' authorizes appropriations for fiscal year 2026, primarily for Department of Defense and military construction programs, Department of Energy national security programs, intelligence programs, and Department of State programs; supports a basic pay raise for military personnel and provides other authorities relating to the U.S. Armed Forces; and authorizes and makes other changes to national security, foreign policy, homeland security, trade, judicial, and other related programs," the statement reads.

The text of the defense budget bill (NDAA) includes a section "Expansion and Modification of the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative." It provides for an additional $400 million in funding for 2026 and the same amount for 2027.

This bill also provides for an assessment of "Russia's military strategy, objectives, and force posture that affect countries in the Indo-Pacific region," including China.

On December 11, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2026. The document provides $800 million for Ukraine and measures to deter Russia and China.

On December 17, the U.S. Senate finally approved the annual National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) with a total budget of almost $900 billion. The document, supported by 77 senators, was sent to President Donald Trump for signature. The main point for Kyiv was the allocation of $800 million within the framework of the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative.