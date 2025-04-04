United States House of Representatives

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 6006 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 13811 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 55400 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 197656 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 114196 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 376626 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 301155 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212373 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243461 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254739 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife
April 4, 09:23 AM • 119593 views

April 4, 09:23 AM • 119593 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"
April 4, 10:08 AM • 49256 views

April 4, 10:08 AM • 49256 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon
April 4, 10:29 AM • 63195 views

April 4, 10:29 AM • 63195 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes
01:48 PM • 34834 views

01:48 PM • 34834 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy
02:15 PM • 117852 views

02:15 PM • 117852 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 117951 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 197641 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 376613 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 247541 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 301150 views
The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 10307 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 34932 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 63287 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 49343 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 119674 views
Trump nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize

U. S. Representative Darrell Issa has nominated Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize. The Republican did not explain what specific merits the former U.S. president deserves this award for.

Politics • March 3, 11:18 PM • 71349 views

Musk will appear at a joint session of Congress with Trump

The richest man in the world, Elon Musk, will attend Trump's address in Congress. Musk will present his Department of Government Efficiency as part of the presidential message.

News of the World • March 3, 08:38 PM • 49651 views

Johnson hinted at the possible resignation of Zelenskyy for the sake of peace

U. S. House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson stated that the President of Ukraine may have to resign to achieve peace. He also expressed disappointment with Zelenskyy's behavior during the meeting with Trump.

War • March 3, 05:07 AM • 55563 views

US House of Representatives approves Trump-backed trillion-dollar spending bill

The U. S. House of Representatives passed the budget bill by 2 votes. The plan calls for $2 trillion in spending cuts over 10 years and includes $4.5 trillion in tax breaks.

News of the World • February 26, 09:59 AM • 24033 views

A draft resolution in support of Ukraine is presented in the US Congress

A draft resolution to honor the victims of Ukraine and condemn Russian aggression has been submitted to the House of Representatives. The document reaffirms support for Ukraine and calls on Russia to fulfill its international obligations.

War • February 25, 07:17 PM • 47099 views

Podoliak: it is necessary to resume the programs of “military” aid from the United States

The OP adviser said that it is necessary to resume the US military aid programs. According to him, only the programs approved during Biden's term are currently in place, and there are no new ones yet.

War • February 21, 11:03 AM • 23890 views

US House Speaker Johnson says there is no “appetite” for new funding for Ukraine

Mike Johnson stated that he has no "appetite" for the new bill on financing Ukraine. The statement was made at the Conservative Political Action Conference during booing from the right-wing audience.

War • February 21, 07:59 AM • 31255 views

“Success is possible": Zelensky on starting work with Trump's team

The Ukrainian team began working with Donald Trump's team on a special agreement between the two countries. Zelenskyy had a phone call with Trump and met with senior US officials before the Munich conference.

War • February 16, 02:35 AM • 36988 views

Zelenskyy meets with US Congressional delegation in Munich: what was discussed

The President of Ukraine met with a group of U. S. congressmen led by Mike Turner. They discussed military assistance, security guarantees and threats from North Korea's participation in the war.

War • February 14, 11:25 PM • 36761 views

The US presents a law on a landing strip to send “victorious weapons” to Ukraine

Republican John Wilson introduces a new Trump Authorization Act to send arms to Ukraine. The bill aims to force Russia to the negotiating table through American military aid.

War • February 10, 08:14 PM • 27302 views

Trump plans to sign executive order to deport anti-Semitic foreigners

Trump is planning to sign an executive order to deport foreigners who express anti-Semitism and participate in illegal actions. The document will oblige federal agencies to step up the fight against anti-Semitism within 60 days.

News of the World • January 29, 07:08 PM • 28307 views

Trump jokes about running for a third term in a speech to Republicans

Donald Trump publicly discussed the possibility of running for a third presidential term during the Republican convention. His comments were perceived as a joke, although the congressman has already proposed a corresponding constitutional amendment.

News of the World • January 28, 07:29 AM • 28391 views

The US threatens sanctions against countries that refuse to accept their migrants

The United States is ready to impose sanctions against countries that refuse to accept their deported citizens. The conflict arose after Colombia blocked the landing of American planes carrying deportees.

News of the World • January 27, 03:08 PM • 45940 views

Johnson invited Trump to address Congress on March 4

Mike Johnson extended a formal invitation to US President Donald Trump to address Congress on March 4. The Speaker noted the opportunity to make the next four years one of the most significant in the country's history.

News of the World • January 26, 07:41 AM • 42415 views

Denmark and the US have agreed to discuss the Greenland issue at a later date

The foreign ministers of Denmark and the United States held 20-minute talks on security issues. The two sides agreed to discuss Greenland separately, with representatives from the island.

News of the World • January 24, 07:13 PM • 39042 views

Congressman suggests allowing Trump to run for a third term

Republican Andy Ogles has proposed an amendment to the US Constitution that would allow Trump to run for a third term. Trump himself has previously stated that he does not intend to run for more than two terms.

News of the World • January 24, 09:00 AM • 25976 views

Greenland refuses to become part of the United States, but invites American business

Greenland has declared its unwillingness to become part of the United States, but is open to American investment. The island has 39 of the 50 critical minerals for the United States and is looking for investors to develop them.

News of the World • January 17, 07:45 AM • 27555 views

Influential US House committee to be headed by critic of aid to Ukraine

The Speaker of the US House of Representatives appoints Rick Crawford as chairman of the Intelligence Committee. Crawford previously voted against the $60.8 billion aid package for Ukraine and criticized economic support.

News of the World • January 16, 10:36 PM • 26030 views

Trump's Greenland plan: House Republicans seek support for a bill on possible purchase

Trump's allies in the House of Representatives are seeking support for the Make Greenland Great Again Act. The document will allow the president to start negotiations with Denmark on the purchase of Greenland on January 20, 2025.

News of the World • January 14, 07:21 AM • 25255 views

US House of Representatives supports sanctions against ICC over Netanyahu arrest warrant

The U. S. House of Representatives has approved a bill on sanctions against officials of the International Criminal Court. The document provides for a ban on property transactions and visa revocation for those involved in ICC investigations.

Politics • January 9, 11:47 PM • 26150 views

The United States officially approves the results of the presidential election today

The US Congress is holding a joint session to formally count and certify the electoral votes from each state. In contrast to the dramatic events of 2021, this time the election process is expected to end calmly.

News of the World • January 6, 02:12 AM • 27026 views

Future decisions of the House of Representatives could play a crucial role in establishing peace in Ukraine: Zelenskiy congratulates Johnson on re-election

The President of Ukraine congratulated Mike Johnson on his re-election as Speaker of the U. S. House of Representatives. Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of the House's future decisions for establishing lasting peace in Ukraine.

War • January 3, 10:26 PM • 48595 views

Mike Johnson retained the position of Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives

U. S. House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson was re-elected to the position on the second try. Two Republicans changed their votes in his favor, securing victory by the narrowest majority in 100 years.

Politics • January 3, 07:45 PM • 30718 views

Trump to attend Carter's funeral

Donald Trump confirmed his attendance at Jimmy Carter's state funeral on January 9 in Washington, DC. He also expressed support for the current Speaker of the House of Representatives Mike Johnson.

News of the World • January 1, 03:49 AM • 26698 views

Bald eagle officially becomes the national bird of the United States after 242 years

Joe Biden has signed a law that grants the bald eagle the official status of the US national bird. Previously, for 242 years, this symbol existed only unofficially, without legal status.

News of the World • December 25, 07:49 AM • 15907 views

Biden signs $895 billion US defense budget

The US President approved the $895 billion defense budget, despite some controversial items. The document raised concerns about the restrictions on presidential powers and the ban on medical care for transgender people.

News of the World • December 24, 08:37 AM • 15104 views

The US House of Representatives passes a bill to prevent a shutdown

366 congressmen supported the bill to avoid a government shutdown. The document now needs to be approved by the Senate and signed by President Biden.

News of the World • December 21, 02:27 AM • 20807 views

Republican spending bill fails in the US Congress

The US House of Representatives rejected the Republican spending bill by a vote of 174 to 235. 38 Republicans voted against the package, despite Trump's support.

News of the World • December 20, 12:28 AM • 18765 views

Trump returns chaos to Washington with attempt to derail budget deal with Musk's support - AP

Donald Trump rejected a bipartisan budget deal in Congress after criticizing Elon Musk. Musk called the bill a “theft of tax dollars” and incited Republicans to oppose it.

News of the World • December 19, 07:16 AM • 15949 views

Ukraine has made significant progress in anti-corruption strategy and political finance transparency - OECD

The OECD has noted Ukraine's significant progress in strengthening public integrity and anti-corruption strategy. Ukraine has made progress in political finance transparency and internal control.

Economy • December 16, 11:08 AM • 16965 views