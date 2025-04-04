U. S. Representative Darrell Issa has nominated Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize. The Republican did not explain what specific merits the former U.S. president deserves this award for.
The richest man in the world, Elon Musk, will attend Trump's address in Congress. Musk will present his Department of Government Efficiency as part of the presidential message.
U. S. House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson stated that the President of Ukraine may have to resign to achieve peace. He also expressed disappointment with Zelenskyy's behavior during the meeting with Trump.
The U. S. House of Representatives passed the budget bill by 2 votes. The plan calls for $2 trillion in spending cuts over 10 years and includes $4.5 trillion in tax breaks.
A draft resolution to honor the victims of Ukraine and condemn Russian aggression has been submitted to the House of Representatives. The document reaffirms support for Ukraine and calls on Russia to fulfill its international obligations.
The OP adviser said that it is necessary to resume the US military aid programs. According to him, only the programs approved during Biden's term are currently in place, and there are no new ones yet.
Mike Johnson stated that he has no "appetite" for the new bill on financing Ukraine. The statement was made at the Conservative Political Action Conference during booing from the right-wing audience.
The Ukrainian team began working with Donald Trump's team on a special agreement between the two countries. Zelenskyy had a phone call with Trump and met with senior US officials before the Munich conference.
The President of Ukraine met with a group of U. S. congressmen led by Mike Turner. They discussed military assistance, security guarantees and threats from North Korea's participation in the war.
Republican John Wilson introduces a new Trump Authorization Act to send arms to Ukraine. The bill aims to force Russia to the negotiating table through American military aid.
Trump is planning to sign an executive order to deport foreigners who express anti-Semitism and participate in illegal actions. The document will oblige federal agencies to step up the fight against anti-Semitism within 60 days.
Donald Trump publicly discussed the possibility of running for a third presidential term during the Republican convention. His comments were perceived as a joke, although the congressman has already proposed a corresponding constitutional amendment.
The United States is ready to impose sanctions against countries that refuse to accept their deported citizens. The conflict arose after Colombia blocked the landing of American planes carrying deportees.
Mike Johnson extended a formal invitation to US President Donald Trump to address Congress on March 4. The Speaker noted the opportunity to make the next four years one of the most significant in the country's history.
The foreign ministers of Denmark and the United States held 20-minute talks on security issues. The two sides agreed to discuss Greenland separately, with representatives from the island.
Republican Andy Ogles has proposed an amendment to the US Constitution that would allow Trump to run for a third term. Trump himself has previously stated that he does not intend to run for more than two terms.
Greenland has declared its unwillingness to become part of the United States, but is open to American investment. The island has 39 of the 50 critical minerals for the United States and is looking for investors to develop them.
The Speaker of the US House of Representatives appoints Rick Crawford as chairman of the Intelligence Committee. Crawford previously voted against the $60.8 billion aid package for Ukraine and criticized economic support.
Trump's allies in the House of Representatives are seeking support for the Make Greenland Great Again Act. The document will allow the president to start negotiations with Denmark on the purchase of Greenland on January 20, 2025.
The U. S. House of Representatives has approved a bill on sanctions against officials of the International Criminal Court. The document provides for a ban on property transactions and visa revocation for those involved in ICC investigations.
The US Congress is holding a joint session to formally count and certify the electoral votes from each state. In contrast to the dramatic events of 2021, this time the election process is expected to end calmly.
The President of Ukraine congratulated Mike Johnson on his re-election as Speaker of the U. S. House of Representatives. Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of the House's future decisions for establishing lasting peace in Ukraine.
U. S. House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson was re-elected to the position on the second try. Two Republicans changed their votes in his favor, securing victory by the narrowest majority in 100 years.
Donald Trump confirmed his attendance at Jimmy Carter's state funeral on January 9 in Washington, DC. He also expressed support for the current Speaker of the House of Representatives Mike Johnson.
Joe Biden has signed a law that grants the bald eagle the official status of the US national bird. Previously, for 242 years, this symbol existed only unofficially, without legal status.
The US President approved the $895 billion defense budget, despite some controversial items. The document raised concerns about the restrictions on presidential powers and the ban on medical care for transgender people.
366 congressmen supported the bill to avoid a government shutdown. The document now needs to be approved by the Senate and signed by President Biden.
The US House of Representatives rejected the Republican spending bill by a vote of 174 to 235. 38 Republicans voted against the package, despite Trump's support.
Donald Trump rejected a bipartisan budget deal in Congress after criticizing Elon Musk. Musk called the bill a “theft of tax dollars” and incited Republicans to oppose it.
The OECD has noted Ukraine's significant progress in strengthening public integrity and anti-corruption strategy. Ukraine has made progress in political finance transparency and internal control.