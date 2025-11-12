Pentagon exaggerated shutdown's impact on secret US missile program

Earlier, the House Armed Services Committee warned of a delay in the implementation of the Joint Advanced Tactical Missile program. Before the House of Representatives resumed its work, the US Air Force admitted that the program had not actually changed. UNN reports with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

The Pentagon exaggerated the impact of the government shutdown on national security regarding a secret missile that is key to the US military competition with China - the publication writes.

The Air Force admitted that the program was not affected, although earlier the House Armed Services Committee reported that delays in the implementation of the Joint Advanced Tactical Missile program were inevitable.

Context

On October 23, the House Armed Services Committee publicly announced that there would be a "three-month deployment delay" of the critical Air Force Joint Advanced Tactical Missile program, a Lockheed Martin Corp. air-to-air missile that "is central to our air combat capabilities."

It noted that the missile was "necessary to catch up with China, which is significantly ahead of the US in its ability to target important objects with ultra-long-range air missiles."

This Wednesday, the US House of Representatives resumes its sessions after a seven-week break to vote on extending the budget. Then the federal government is to reopen and end the longest lockdown in United States history.

The round of voting will begin at approximately 5:00 PM Washington time (10:00 PM GMT). The final result is expected after 7:00 PM (midnight GMT on Thursday).

Recall

In October, the US House of Representatives considered bill H.R.5793, which defines the priorities of American security policy for nine NATO member countries.

In February 2025, five former US defense secretaries called on Congress to investigate mass firings of military leadership by Trump. Among those fired were the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and other high-ranking military officials.

