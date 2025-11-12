Pentagon exaggerated shutdown's impact on secret US missile program

$42.010.06
48.610.07
ukenru
03:53 PM • 11407 views
On Thursday, power will be cut almost throughout Ukraine for 24 hours - Ukrenergo
03:00 PM • 20928 views
Energy Minister Hrynchuk resignsPhoto
02:21 PM • 22738 views
Mindich's border crossing checked: State Border Guard Service says all documents were in order, no restrictions on his departure were imposed
01:55 PM • 26420 views
"Minister of Justice and Minister of Energy cannot remain in office" — Zelenskyy's statement
Exclusive
01:38 PM • 26164 views
Incident at the "Oleksandriya" - "Polissya" match: what the police say
November 12, 12:03 PM • 26586 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine withdrew from positions near Rivnopil in Zaporizhzhia
Exclusive
November 12, 07:33 AM • 43011 views
How to prepare your body for winter: advice from a nutritionist
November 12, 06:19 AM • 62357 views
Government dismisses Halushchenko from post of Minister of Justice
November 11, 03:57 PM • 81546 views
Operation "Midas": law enforcement documented the transfer of funds to Chernyshov
Exclusive
November 11, 02:28 PM • 128535 views
Pyrotechnics, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management PhotoVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Marriott-branded hotels evicted guests after partner Sonder's bankruptcyNovember 12, 09:10 AM • 17442 views
Kyiv court chooses pre-trial detention for Dmytro Basov - a figure in the "Mindich tapes"November 12, 09:15 AM • 35443 views
Budgeting for the Christmas holidaysPhotoNovember 12, 11:09 AM • 32725 views
The Ministry of Education and Science held elections for the rector of the State Biotechnological University within six monthsNovember 12, 11:10 AM • 43908 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine to play France tomorrowPhoto02:08 PM • 22183 views
Publications
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine to play France tomorrowPhoto02:08 PM • 22245 views
The Ministry of Education and Science held elections for the rector of the State Biotechnological University within six monthsNovember 12, 11:10 AM • 43994 views
Budgeting for the Christmas holidaysPhotoNovember 12, 11:09 AM • 32803 views
Dates: benefits and harmsPhotoNovember 12, 08:20 AM • 61715 views
Pyrotechnics, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management PhotoVideo
Exclusive
November 11, 02:28 PM • 128533 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Timur Mindich
Svitlana Hrynchuk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
India
Turkey
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Before meeting with movie stars, Pope Leo XIV revealed his four favorite films04:40 PM • 3158 views
Marriott-branded hotels evicted guests after partner Sonder's bankruptcyNovember 12, 09:10 AM • 17510 views
"Alien: Earth" renewed for a second seasonVideoNovember 12, 07:09 AM • 58293 views
People can barely distinguish AI-generated music from real music - surveyNovember 12, 06:57 AM • 58843 views
Timothée Chalamet reportedly broke up with Kylie JennerPhotoNovember 11, 08:35 PM • 34608 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Film
The New York Times

Pentagon exaggerated shutdown's impact on secret US missile program

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1188 views

Before the House of Representatives resumed work, the US Air Force admitted that the secret Joint Advanced Tactical Missile program had not changed. Earlier, the Pentagon claimed delays due to the US government shutdown.

Pentagon exaggerated shutdown's impact on secret US missile program

Earlier, the House Armed Services Committee warned of a delay in the implementation of the Joint Advanced Tactical Missile program. Before the House of Representatives resumed its work, the US Air Force admitted that the program had not actually changed. UNN reports with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

The Pentagon exaggerated the impact of the government shutdown on national security regarding a secret missile that is key to the US military competition with China

- the publication writes.

The Air Force admitted that the program was not affected, although earlier the House Armed Services Committee reported that delays in the implementation of the Joint Advanced Tactical Missile program were inevitable.

Context

On October 23, the House Armed Services Committee publicly announced that there would be a "three-month deployment delay" of the critical Air Force Joint Advanced Tactical Missile program, a Lockheed Martin Corp. air-to-air missile that "is central to our air combat capabilities."

Trump's Pentagon renaming could cost up to $2 billion – media12.11.25, 17:08 • 2202 views

It noted that the missile was "necessary to catch up with China, which is significantly ahead of the US in its ability to target important objects with ultra-long-range air missiles."

US Congress to resume government work

This Wednesday, the US House of Representatives resumes its sessions after a seven-week break to vote on extending the budget. Then the federal government is to reopen and end the longest lockdown in United States history.

Oil prices fall after a jump amid expectations of a US shutdown end12.11.25, 10:09 • 2704 views

The round of voting will begin at approximately 5:00 PM Washington time (10:00 PM GMT). The final result is expected after 7:00 PM (midnight GMT on Thursday).

Recall

In October, the US House of Representatives considered bill H.R.5793, which defines the priorities of American security policy for nine NATO member countries.

In February 2025, five former US defense secretaries called on Congress to investigate mass firings of military leadership by Trump. Among those fired were the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and other high-ranking military officials.

China lifts restrictions on exports of several critical metals to the US09.11.25, 18:43 • 8944 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

PoliticsNews of the World
State budget
US Elections
United States Air Force
United States House of Representatives
The Pentagon
United States Congress
Bloomberg L.P.
NATO
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
China