China lifts restrictions on exports of several critical metals to the US

China has announced the suspension of its export ban to the US on certain metals essential for semiconductor production. This is reported by UNN with reference to AFP.

Signs of de-escalation are observed in the trade conflict between the US and China. On Sunday, China's Ministry of Commerce announced the lifting of restrictions on the export of "semiconductor" metals to the US, which had been banned for relevant trade operations since December 2024.

This refers to antimony, gallium, and germanium. The decision, made on December 3, 2024, as part of measures prohibiting the export of dual-use military and civilian products and materials to US defense industry manufacturers, will be suspended until November 27, 2026.

In April 2025, Beijing also reduced exports of tungsten and seven other rare earth elements in response to high tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump.

China has increased its global competitiveness in some areas, including the development of its own semiconductor supply chain.

US President Donald Trump stated in October that further negotiations between Beijing and Nvidia would take place after his meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.