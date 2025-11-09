ukenru
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

China lifts restrictions on exports of several critical metals to the US

Kyiv • UNN

 • 258 views

China's Ministry of Commerce has suspended restrictions on the export of antimony, gallium, and germanium to the United States until November 27, 2026. These metals are essential for semiconductor production and were previously banned from export starting December 2024.

China lifts restrictions on exports of several critical metals to the US

China has announced the suspension of its export ban to the US on certain metals essential for semiconductor production. This is reported by UNN with reference to AFP.

Details

Signs of de-escalation are observed in the trade conflict between the US and China. On Sunday, China's Ministry of Commerce announced the lifting of restrictions on the export of "semiconductor" metals to the US, which had been banned for relevant trade operations since December 2024.

This refers to antimony, gallium, and germanium. The decision, made on December 3, 2024, as part of measures prohibiting the export of dual-use military and civilian products and materials to US defense industry manufacturers, will be suspended until November 27, 2026.

For reference

In April 2025, Beijing also reduced exports of tungsten and seven other rare earth elements in response to high tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump.

Recall

China has increased its global competitiveness in some areas, including the development of its own semiconductor supply chain.

US President Donald Trump stated in October that further negotiations between Beijing and Nvidia would take place after his meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

