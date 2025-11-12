Trump's Pentagon renaming could cost up to $2 billion – media

President Donald Trump's order to change the name of the U.S. Department of Defense to the "Department of War" could cost the state up to $2 billion, according to six sources familiar with the potential costs. The official change requires congressional approval and involves updating thousands of signs, letterheads, badges, and digital systems. This is reported by NBC News, writes UNN.

The War Department is actively implementing the name change ordered by President Trump and making that name permanent. The final cost estimate has not yet been determined… This change… reflects the Department's core mission: winning wars.

— said Pentagon chief spokesman Sean Parnell.

Speaking at Arlington National Cemetery, Trump noted: "Under the Trump administration, we are restoring the pride and winning spirit of the United States Army. That is why we have officially renamed the Department of Defense to its original name – the Department of War.

Earlier, Trump signed an executive order allowing the use of the new name in official documents and communications, and the Pentagon has already changed its website URL and some signs. However, full legitimacy of the change requires congressional approval, and the large-scale update of all the agency's facilities and software systems makes the project extremely expensive.

