Trump's Pentagon renaming could cost up to $2 billion – media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 638 views

Renaming the official name of the US Department of Defense would cost approximately $2 billion. This is reported by sources familiar with the costs.

Trump's Pentagon renaming could cost up to $2 billion – media

President Donald Trump's order to change the name of the U.S. Department of Defense to the "Department of War" could cost the state up to $2 billion, according to six sources familiar with the potential costs. The official change requires congressional approval and involves updating thousands of signs, letterheads, badges, and digital systems. This is reported by NBC News, writes UNN.

Details

The War Department is actively implementing the name change ordered by President Trump and making that name permanent. The final cost estimate has not yet been determined… This change… reflects the Department's core mission: winning wars.

— said Pentagon chief spokesman Sean Parnell.

Speaking at Arlington National Cemetery, Trump noted: "Under the Trump administration, we are restoring the pride and winning spirit of the United States Army. That is why we have officially renamed the Department of Defense to its original name – the Department of War.

Part. Trump's new golden plaque near the Oval Office caused a negative reaction - Media

Earlier, Trump signed an executive order allowing the use of the new name in official documents and communications, and the Pentagon has already changed its website URL and some signs. However, full legitimacy of the change requires congressional approval, and the large-scale update of all the agency's facilities and software systems makes the project extremely expensive.

Part. Trump announced the start of construction of a new ballroom in the White House (video)

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
United States Department of Defense
The Pentagon
United States Congress
Donald Trump
United States