Washington discussed creating C5 with China and Russia to counter G7 - media

$42.280.10
49.220.12
ukenru
11:59 AM • 5160 views
Ukrainians are promised a reduction in the duration of power outages this weekend
Exclusive
11:58 AM • 5736 views
People's deputies on the President's tasks regarding the possibility of holding elections: work has been going on for a long time, but it concerns the post-war period
11:00 AM • 9468 views
German Chancellor announced proposals for a peace plan for Ukraine submitted to the US
10:29 AM • 12246 views
"We cannot guarantee safety": Kornienko explained why elections are impossible now
Exclusive
08:43 AM • 27244 views
Swelling can be a signal from the body about a serious illness - doctors explained when to consult a specialist
07:59 AM • 20134 views
Trump administration proposes a plan to rebuild Ukraine and return Russia to the global economy; some in Europe say 'it's like Yalta' - WSJ
Exclusive
07:38 AM • 20954 views
Ukrainians are abandoning rich pastries and wheat bread: the market is reorienting towards simpler recipes
December 10, 09:59 PM • 28527 views
Trump: 82% of Ukrainians demand a peace agreement, and Zelenskyy must be a realist
December 10, 06:59 PM • 42561 views
Interim results of the Energoatom audit are expected at the end of the year, and inspections in the defense sector will begin in the 20s of December
Exclusive
December 10, 05:30 PM • 36911 views
How to improve care to maintain your pet's health: veterinarian's tips
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
3m/s
95%
749mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
UN General Assembly adopts resolution on Chornobyl disaster: Russia and US vote againstDecember 11, 02:57 AM • 33781 views
CPD: German counterintelligence records a record level of Russian espionage and sabotageDecember 11, 03:31 AM • 15556 views
A large chemical plant attacked in Russia's Veliky Novgorod: what is knownVideoDecember 11, 04:03 AM • 29751 views
Drones attacked a thermal power plant in the Smolensk region, which supplies the Russian defense industry - CPD10:02 AM • 8816 views
Treatment that kills. What the lawyers of the scandalous Odrex clinic are silent aboutPhoto11:11 AM • 14155 views
Publications
Treatment that kills. What the lawyers of the scandalous Odrex clinic are silent aboutPhoto11:11 AM • 14208 views
Swelling can be a signal from the body about a serious illness - doctors explained when to consult a specialist
Exclusive
08:43 AM • 27257 views
"Health Screening 40+": when the program will start and how to join itDecember 10, 05:55 PM • 41044 views
Ginger, mango, and zucchini: original adjika recipes for winterPhotoDecember 10, 04:30 PM • 42306 views
Restricting access to information on military criminal offenses: the Prosecutor General's Office provided clarificationDecember 10, 01:56 PM • 49292 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Friedrich Merz
Mark Rutte
Bart De Wever
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Village
Hungary
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Shakira became a meme hero after a funny mistake in a post about a cartoon11:09 AM • 6114 views
Scientists revealed how binge-watching at night affects marketsDecember 10, 01:37 PM • 22596 views
Holiday shopping 2025: what gifts Ukrainians choose and whether they listen to AI - surveyPhotoDecember 10, 12:35 PM • 28351 views
The Ukrainian film "You Are Space" has already grossed almost UAH 38 million at the box officeVideoDecember 10, 12:19 PM • 24459 views
Ukraine dropped in PornHub rankings over the year: what Ukrainians searched for most oftenPhotoDecember 10, 10:30 AM • 32773 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Guardian
The Diplomat
Film

Washington discussed creating C5 with China and Russia to counter G7 - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 290 views

In Washington, the idea of creating a new Core 5 group (USA, China, India, Japan, and Russia) was discussed, which would bring traditional adversaries closer together. The White House categorically denies the existence of a document about Core 5, but experts consider it expedient for the current administration.

Washington discussed creating C5 with China and Russia to counter G7 - media

This week in Washington, the "seemingly utterly improbable idea of the US creating a new group of countries, Core 5 (C5), which would include China and Russia, bringing traditional adversaries closer and creating a sharp contrast with the existing G7," was discussed, Politico reports, writes UNN.

Details

While it once might have seemed unrealistic, some observers noted that there was something "Trumpian" about it. Firstly, President Donald Trump often sought to make deals with rival countries – for example, he approved the sale of Nvidia H200 artificial intelligence chips to Beijing and sent his envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner for direct negotiations in Moscow with Kremlin head Vladimir Putin, the publication notes.

A person who worked in the White House during the first Trump administration said that the idea of Core 5 (USA, China, India, Japan, and Russia) is not entirely unexpected.

"Nothing related to C5 or C7 was discussed, but there were certainly conversations about existing bodies, such as G structures or the UN Security Council, not being fit for purpose given the emergence of new players," the source said.

The idea of creating the group reportedly emerged in a longer, unpublished version of the US National Security Strategy, which the White House released last week. It is stated that the publication could not confirm the existence of the longer plan (which was reported by Defense One).

As Defense One notes, the "national security strategy proposes to take... a step by creating a new body of great powers that will not be limited by the G7's requirements that countries be both wealthy and democratically governed." "The strategy proposes a 'Core Five,' or C5, consisting of the United States, China, Russia, India, and Japan – several countries with populations over 100 million. It would meet regularly, like the G7, at summits on specific topics. The first on the proposed C5 agenda: security in the Middle East, specifically the normalization of relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia," the publication writes.

The White House, according to Politico, categorically denies the existence of this document, and press secretary Hannah Kelly wrote in a comment: "No alternative, private, or secret version" of the 33-page official plan exists.

However, national security experts said that the creation of the C5 could be appropriate for the current White House, the publication writes.

"This is consistent with how we believe President Trump views the world, which is non-ideological, through a sympathy for strong players, and through a tendency to cooperate with other great powers that maintain spheres of influence in their region," said Torrey Taussig, who served as director for European affairs on the US National Security Council during the Biden administration.

She noted that Europe does not feature in the theoretical C5, "which, I guess, would make Europeans believe that this administration views Russia as a leading power capable of exercising its sphere of influence in Europe."

Michael Sobolik, an aide to US Republican Senator Ted Cruz during the first Trump administration, viewed the C5 as a departure from Trump's China policy in his first term as president.

"The first Trump administration adhered to the concept of great power competition, and that's how we framed and discussed relations with China," he said. "This is just a huge departure from that."

But the administration has previously considered new power configurations, the publication notes. Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth mentioned the historic "G2 meeting" between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in November, "which caused alarm in Congress." The US National Security Strategy itself, it is noted, "marked a departure from traditional European allies, who, it said, faced 'civilizational erasure,' and a shift to a new focus on the Western Hemisphere."

US House Representative Democrat Raja Krishnamoorthi, a senior member of the House Select Committee on China, wrote to Hegseth, expressing "deep concern," stating: "Your description of the US relationship with the CCP as 'G2' is deeply concerning and indicates a fundamental misinterpretation of the United States' primary global adversary, risking dangerously undermining the Pentagon's preparations to deter conflict in the Indo-Pacific."

"EU unity contradicts US interests": EU Commissioner points to Washington's geopolitical game after publication of new security strategy10.12.25, 17:05 • 2992 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
United Nations Security Council
United States House of Representatives
The Pentagon
United States National Security Council
White House
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
India
Xi Jinping
China
Japan