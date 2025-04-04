The US government has banned its employees in China from having romantic relationships with Chinese citizens due to the threat of espionage. Violators face immediate expulsion from the country.
A high-level meeting of delegations from Ukraine and the United States took place in Jeddah. According to the White House spokesperson, the meeting was productive, with both sides discussing the path to peace and bilateral relations.
Donald Trump stated that he is likely to meet with Putin this month to discuss the war in Ukraine. Secretary of State Rubio confirmed that the specific date of the summit has not yet been set.
Trump's special envoy Keith Kellogg said he was ready to strengthen sanctions against Russia to end the war in Ukraine. According to him, the current restrictions are rated only a “three” out of ten.
US National Security Advisor Mike Volz initiated a review of dozens of White House staffers. The employees were denied access to the building and ordered to wait for further instructions from their superiors.
At the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Biden set three goals for the United States, but Ukraine's victory was not among them. According to Eric Green, the main goal was the survival of Ukraine as a sovereign state.
The White House is cooperating with the incoming Trump administration to secure a hostage release deal. Negotiations are ongoing in Doha, and Biden plans to discuss this issue with Netanyahu.
Trump unexpectedly chose his former rival Marco Rubio to be the US Secretary of State. Rubio changed his position on Ukraine from strong support to voting against additional funding.
Michael Carpenter said that Ukraine's membership in NATO could become a reality after the cessation of hostilities. He also supported the idea of creating a European military mission to guarantee Ukraine's security.
President Biden approved another package of military aid to Ukraine, which will include air defense, artillery, drones, and armored vehicles. The White House confirmed that it will continue to provide assistance until the end of the administration's term.
Riyadh abandoned an ambitious defense treaty with the United States in exchange for normalizing relations with Israel. Instead, Saudi Arabia is pushing for a more modest agreement on military cooperation.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Georgy Tihy commented on the appointment of Keith Kellogg as Trump's special representative for Ukraine and Russia. The Ukrainian Embassy in the United States already has an established dialogue with Kellogg in the framework of expert diplomacy.
Donald Trump has appointed retired General Keith Kellogg as his special representative for Ukraine and Russia. Kellogg presented a plan to end the war, which includes freezing the front lines and negotiations.
US National Security Council Coordinator John Kirby officially recognized the lifting of restrictions on Ukrainian strikes on Russian territory with ATACMS missiles. Biden approved Ukraine's use of these missiles for attacks in Russia, despite Moscow's threats.
The Spanish Government is preparing a national civil protection plan to counter military threats. The plan will be part of a new five-year National Civil Protection Strategy.
A Russian missile hits an administrative building in Pryluky, wounding a 70-year-old man. The US Embassy warns of a possible large-scale air attack on November 20.
The United States sees no need to adjust its nuclear strategy in response to Russia's decision to lower the threshold for the use of nuclear weapons.
Energy Minister Halushchenko discussed nuclear safety issues for 2024-2025 with U. S. representatives. The American side confirmed its support for IAEA monitoring missions at Ukrainian NPPs.
The White House confirms sending 3,000 North Korean troops to Russia. The US stated that if they participate in a war against Ukraine, they will become legitimate targets for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
The US supports President Zelensky's Victory Plan, but is still discussing details. Kirby emphasized that peace must be recognized by Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian people.
US President Joe Biden is determined to support Ukraine and strengthen its position by the end of his term. Zelenskiy is traveling to the US with a “victory plan” to meet with Biden on September 26.
Iran has not delivered launchers with Fath-360 missiles, raising questions about when and if the weapons will be put into service. The reasons are unclear, raising questions about the possible use of these weapons against Ukraine.
On August 15, Lithuania sent Ukraine another batch of military aid, including forklifts, trailers, and folding beds. In total, Lithuania has provided over 641 million euros in aid to Ukraine.
The White House reported a “promising start” to the talks in Qatar on a ceasefire in Gaza. However, an agreement has not yet been reached, and much work remains to be done to free hostages and help civilians.
The United States will provide Ukraine with additional security assistance packages in the coming days. This was confirmed by a White House spokesperson after the US and Ukrainian defense ministers spoke about the situation at the front and defense needs.
The Pentagon has expressed concern about Russia's increased cooperation with Iran, North Korea and China in the arms sector. Of particular concern is Russia's intention to purchase weapons and ammunition from these countries for the war in Ukraine.
The OP adviser said that the offensive in Kursk region demonstrates Russia's vulnerability. According to him, there are two ways to end the war: ground operations and long-range strikes deep into Russia.
John Kirby said that Russia is using North Korean missiles against Ukraine. The United States believes that military cooperation between North Korea and Russia is dangerous for Ukraine and the Indo-Pacific region.
White House spokesman John Kirby said that Putin could end the war against Ukraine if he is concerned about the situation in the Kursk region. Kirby emphasized that statements about Western coordination in Kursk are Putin's propaganda.
Iran may soon supply Russia with hundreds of Fath 360 short-range ballistic missiles. the Russian military is undergoing training in Iran to use these missiles, and a contract for the supply has already been signed.