United States National Security Council

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 6130 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 13930 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 55459 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 197770 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 114251 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 376730 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 301227 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212379 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243465 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254741 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 119593 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 49256 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 63195 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 34834 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 117852 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 118081 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 197770 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 376730 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 247603 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 301227 views
The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 10332 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 35014 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 63361 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 49409 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 119737 views
Forbidden love: US government bans its employees in China from having intimate relationships with locals

The US government has banned its employees in China from having romantic relationships with Chinese citizens due to the threat of espionage. Violators face immediate expulsion from the country.

News of the World • April 3, 06:18 PM • 11021 views

News from the meeting with Ukraine is positive, the meeting was productive - White House

A high-level meeting of delegations from Ukraine and the United States took place in Jeddah. According to the White House spokesperson, the meeting was productive, with both sides discussing the path to peace and bilateral relations.

Politics • March 11, 05:54 PM • 21230 views

Trump said he may meet with Putin this month

Donald Trump stated that he is likely to meet with Putin this month to discuss the war in Ukraine. Secretary of State Rubio confirmed that the specific date of the summit has not yet been set.

War • February 19, 06:59 AM • 32357 views

Trump is ready to strengthen sanctions against Russia to end the war in Ukraine - Kellogg

Trump's special envoy Keith Kellogg said he was ready to strengthen sanctions against Russia to end the war in Ukraine. According to him, the current restrictions are rated only a “three” out of ten.

War • February 7, 07:23 AM • 113282 views

"Purges" in the White House: employees responsible for Ukraine, Iran and North Korea have been suspended

US National Security Advisor Mike Volz initiated a review of dozens of White House staffers. The employees were denied access to the building and ordered to wait for further instructions from their superiors.

News of the World • January 23, 05:10 AM • 31230 views

Biden did not aim for Ukraine's victory in the war with Russia: what were his plans

At the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Biden set three goals for the United States, but Ukraine's victory was not among them. According to Eric Green, the main goal was the survival of Ukraine as a sovereign state.

War • January 20, 04:40 AM • 118053 views

Release of hostages in Gaza: Biden administration works with Trump team on deal

The White House is cooperating with the incoming Trump administration to secure a hostage release deal. Negotiations are ongoing in Doha, and Biden plans to discuss this issue with Netanyahu.

News of the World • January 12, 05:10 PM • 26082 views

“Little Marco": what is the future US Secretary of State's position on Ukraine

Trump unexpectedly chose his former rival Marco Rubio to be the US Secretary of State. Rubio changed his position on Ukraine from strong support to voting against additional funding.

Politics • December 29, 02:48 PM • 33416 views

Cessation of hostilities may be followed by Ukraine's membership in NATO - Biden adviser

Michael Carpenter said that Ukraine's membership in NATO could become a reality after the cessation of hostilities. He also supported the idea of creating a European military mission to guarantee Ukraine's security.

War • December 22, 11:15 PM • 81552 views

Biden has already approved it: US to announce new aid package for Ukraine today

President Biden approved another package of military aid to Ukraine, which will include air defense, artillery, drones, and armored vehicles. The White House confirmed that it will continue to provide assistance until the end of the administration's term.

War • December 12, 07:35 PM • 39921 views

Saudi Arabia renounces deal with us for reconciliation with Israel-Reuters

Riyadh abandoned an ambitious defense treaty with the United States in exchange for normalizing relations with Israel. Instead, Saudi Arabia is pushing for a more modest agreement on military cooperation.

News of the World • November 30, 12:14 AM • 18895 views

Foreign ministry reveals details of cooperation with Trump's new special representative for Ukraine

Foreign Ministry spokesman Georgy Tihy commented on the appointment of Keith Kellogg as Trump's special representative for Ukraine and Russia. The Ukrainian Embassy in the United States already has an established dialogue with Kellogg in the framework of expert diplomacy.

War • November 28, 04:37 PM • 20685 views

Trump appoints retired general Kellogg as special representative for Ukraine

Donald Trump has appointed retired General Keith Kellogg as his special representative for Ukraine and Russia. Kellogg presented a plan to end the war, which includes freezing the front lines and negotiations.

War • November 27, 06:13 PM • 28175 views

The White House confirms Ukraine's right to use ATACMS in Russia

US National Security Council Coordinator John Kirby officially recognized the lifting of restrictions on Ukrainian strikes on Russian territory with ATACMS missiles. Biden approved Ukraine's use of these missiles for attacks in Russia, despite Moscow's threats.

War • November 25, 06:32 PM • 38552 views

Spain is developing a war risk protection plan for the first time

The Spanish Government is preparing a national civil protection plan to counter military threats. The plan will be part of a new five-year National Civil Protection Strategy.

News of the World • November 22, 04:03 PM • 15826 views

Russians hit administrative building in Pryluky with a missile, wounding a man - RMA

A Russian missile hits an administrative building in Pryluky, wounding a 70-year-old man. The US Embassy warns of a possible large-scale air attack on November 20.

Society • November 20, 07:28 AM • 19513 views

U.S. not to adjust position as Russia lowers nuclear threshold - Bloomberg

The United States sees no need to adjust its nuclear strategy in response to Russia's decision to lower the threshold for the use of nuclear weapons.

News of the World • November 19, 02:53 PM • 14621 views

Halushchenko emphasizes importance of nuclear safety at meeting with US representatives

Energy Minister Halushchenko discussed nuclear safety issues for 2024-2025 with U. S. representatives. The American side confirmed its support for IAEA monitoring missions at Ukrainian NPPs.

War • October 25, 07:20 PM • 30576 views

“They will be a legitimate target of the Armed Forces": White House confirms sending 3,000 troops to DPRK

The White House confirms sending 3,000 North Korean troops to Russia. The US stated that if they participate in a war against Ukraine, they will become legitimate targets for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

War • October 23, 09:53 PM • 92601 views

White House supports Zelenskiy's victory plan - Kirby

The US supports President Zelensky's Victory Plan, but is still discussing details. Kirby emphasized that peace must be recognized by Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian people.

War • October 18, 07:46 PM • 41613 views

Biden instructed to “move heaven and earth” to get Ukraine the help it needs - White House

US President Joe Biden is determined to support Ukraine and strengthen its position by the end of his term. Zelenskiy is traveling to the US with a “victory plan” to meet with Biden on September 26.

War • September 21, 05:10 PM • 31679 views

Iran did not send launchers for Fath-360 missiles to rf - mass media

Iran has not delivered launchers with Fath-360 missiles, raising questions about when and if the weapons will be put into service. The reasons are unclear, raising questions about the possible use of these weapons against Ukraine.

War • September 21, 01:21 PM • 47722 views

Lithuania hands over another military aid package to Ukraine

On August 15, Lithuania sent Ukraine another batch of military aid, including forklifts, trailers, and folding beds. In total, Lithuania has provided over 641 million euros in aid to Ukraine.

War • August 15, 03:55 PM • 43770 views

US announces "promising start" to Gaza truce talks

The White House reported a “promising start” to the talks in Qatar on a ceasefire in Gaza. However, an agreement has not yet been reached, and much work remains to be done to free hostages and help civilians.

News of the World • August 15, 02:41 PM • 21895 views

The White House announces new security assistance packages for Ukraine

The United States will provide Ukraine with additional security assistance packages in the coming days. This was confirmed by a White House spokesperson after the US and Ukrainian defense ministers spoke about the situation at the front and defense needs.

War • August 15, 01:23 PM • 105157 views

The Pentagon is concerned about Russia's military cooperation with Iran, North Korea and China

The Pentagon has expressed concern about Russia's increased cooperation with Iran, North Korea and China in the arms sector. Of particular concern is Russia's intention to purchase weapons and ammunition from these countries for the war in Ukraine.

News of the World • August 14, 08:20 AM • 17315 views

Ukraine's offensive in Kursk region shows Russia that there are only two ways to end the war - Podolyak

The OP adviser said that the offensive in Kursk region demonstrates Russia's vulnerability. According to him, there are two ways to end the war: ground operations and long-range strikes deep into Russia.

War • August 13, 11:16 AM • 30862 views

White House: military cooperation between russia and dPRK threatens not only Ukraine

John Kirby said that Russia is using North Korean missiles against Ukraine. The United States believes that military cooperation between North Korea and Russia is dangerous for Ukraine and the Indo-Pacific region.

War • August 13, 10:15 AM • 35515 views

Kirby: Putin may end the war if he is concerned about the situation in Kursk

White House spokesman John Kirby said that Putin could end the war against Ukraine if he is concerned about the situation in the Kursk region. Kirby emphasized that statements about Western coordination in Kursk are Putin's propaganda.

War • August 12, 08:42 PM • 103894 views

Iran to hand over hundreds of ballistic missiles to Russia soon - Reuters

Iran may soon supply Russia with hundreds of Fath 360 short-range ballistic missiles. the Russian military is undergoing training in Iran to use these missiles, and a contract for the supply has already been signed.

News of the World • August 9, 10:59 PM • 38900 views