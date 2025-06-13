The Israel Defense Forces reports a strike on a nuclear facility in Isfahan

Today, the Israeli Air Force struck an Iranian nuclear facility near Isfahan. This was announced at a press conference by the spokesperson of the Israel Defense Forces, Brigadier General Effie Defrin, reports UNN with reference to the Times of Israel.

Details

Isfahan joins Natanz on the list of nuclear facilities that Israel has confirmed as targets. There were also reports and videos of an attack on the Fordo nuclear facility.

"We will not allow Iran to advance towards a nuclear (bomb). We will not allow the development of missiles designed to harm us," he says.

Explosions heard near nuclear facility in Fordo, Iran: what is known

Recall

On the night of Friday, June 13, Western media reported that the Israeli Air Force had struck Iran. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz has declared a state of emergency throughout the country.

In response to the growing tensions between Israel and Iran, the United States has begun transferring military resources to the Middle East, including Navy destroyers, amid concerns about a large-scale response from Tehran. At the same time, US President Donald Trump is already holding a meeting with the leadership of the National Security Council.