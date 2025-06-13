Explosions heard near nuclear facility in Fordo, Iran: what is known

Two explosions occurred near a nuclear facility in Fordo, Iran, located deep underground, UNN reports citing Fars.

The agency published a photo taken after the explosions.

Explosions were also reported in the area of the cities of Tehran and Qom.

Iran threatens Israel with 'opening the gates of hell' in response to attacks

Recall

On the night of Friday, June 13, Western media reported that the Israeli Air Force struck Iran. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz declared a state of emergency throughout the country.

In response to the growing tensions between Israel and Iran, the United States has begun transferring military resources to the Middle East, including Navy destroyers, amid concerns about a large-scale response from Tehran. At the same time, US President Donald Trump is already holding a meeting with the leadership of the National Security Council.