Iran threatens Israel with 'opening the gates of hell' in response to attacks

The newly appointed commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps of Iran, Mohammad Pakpour, threatens to open the "gates of hell" in response to Israeli attacks. This is reported by the Iranian state media IRNA, reports UNN.

In retaliation for the blood of our fallen commanders, scientists and citizens, the gates of hell will soon open before the child-killing Israeli regime. The criminal and illegitimate Zionist regime will suffer a bitter and painful fate with huge and devastating consequences - said Pakpur.

Supplement

As part of the operation against Iran, Israel could eliminate the commander of the army of this country, Mohammad Bagri, and high-ranking Iranian nuclear scientists.

Let us remind

On the night of Friday, June 13, Western media reported that the Israeli Air Force had struck Iran. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz has declared a state of emergency throughout the country.

In response to growing tensions between Israel and Iran, the United States has begun transferring military resources to the Middle East, including Navy destroyers, amid fears of a large-scale response from Tehran. At the same time, US President Donald Trump is already holding a meeting with the leadership of the National Security Council.