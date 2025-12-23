A frightening pattern: what unites the stories of Odrex patients and why the clinic tries to "silence them"

When the same medical institution is followed by a trail of similar stories: with similar signs of possible medical negligence, disregard for treatment standards, and concealment of errors and consequences, it is likely no longer about an isolated tragedy, but about a systemic problem. This is how stories of former patients of the private Odesa clinic Odrex are increasingly described today. The most high-profile episode was the death of businessman Adnan Kivan, but, as it turned out, it may be just one of many, writes UNN.

Studying the "Odrex Case", journalists noticed the similarity of both the stories of former patients and their participants. In particular, it concerns doctors Vitaliy Rusakov and Maryna Bielotserkovska.

Patient's death and suspicion of two doctors

One of the most notable was the death of Odesa businessman Adnan Kivan – a high-profile case that formed the basis of the so-called "Odrex Case" and caused a wide public outcry.

It is known that during the last six months of his life, Kivan was treated at the Odrex clinic. Oncological treatment was supervised by Maryna Bielotserkovska, who, according to information from the UNN editorial office, maintained contact with the family and provided recommendations for therapy.

Surgical manipulations were performed by Vitaliy Rusakov – a doctor whom Adnan Kivan had trusted with his life for many years. According to journalist Zoya Kazanzhy, during Kivan's lifetime, he gave Dr. Rusakov an apartment in a new building with renovations, and for his wedding – a brand new premium-class foreign car, a Lexus. Despite this, after the patient's death, Rusakov publicly stated that he allegedly had nothing to do with Adnan Kivan's treatment.

Both doctors have been notified of suspicion in criminal proceedings under Part 1 of Article 140 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – improper performance of professional duties, which caused the patient's death. Currently, both Rusakov and Bielotserkovska have been suspended from medical activity and are under a preventive measure in the form of night home arrest with obligations to wear electronic bracelets.

According to sources of UNN, after Kivan's death, oncologist Maryna Bielotserkovska was promptly dismissed from the Odrex clinic. Part of the medical staff involved in the patient's treatment was also allegedly laid off.

Investigation findings: direct causal link

The investigation believes that during Adnan Kivan's treatment, critical errors were made by Odrex clinic doctors, which led to the development of sepsis against the background of an oncological disease and, ultimately, to the patient's death.

As noted by the Prosecutor General's Office, the prosecution's position is based on the conclusions of a commission forensic medical examination. Experts found that doctors failed to adequately respond to complications and did not take the necessary measures for timely treatment.

Antibiotics, sepsis and contraindicated procedures

In particular, according to the investigation, surgeon Rusakov did not prescribe the patient Adnan Kivan mandatory postoperative antibacterial therapy – a basic standard for infection prevention. It was the absence of antibiotics that could have caused the uncontrolled development of an infection that turned into sepsis. In addition, the patient could have undergone procedures contraindicated for his condition, despite clear signs of a bright inflammatory process.

When medical solidarity becomes complicity

Despite the gravity of the accusations, Viktor Rusakov received public support from part of the medical community. In addition, according to information from the UNN editorial office, the owners of the Odrex clinic may be paying for Rusakov's and Bielotserkovska's lawyers.

Former Minister of Health Oleh Musiy believes that the Ukrainian medical system needs a self-governing medical organization that would regulate the profession and allow doctors to respond to violations of standards and ethics among their colleagues.

A repeating scenario

An example of systemic irresponsibility and impunity can be the story told by the daughter of another patient of oncologist Maryna Bielotserkovska. After all, she is involved not only in Kivan's case. The daughter of the deceased patient Khrystyna Totkailo in the documentary film "Wasp's Nest" said that her father was also treated by Bielotserkovska.

According to Khrystyna, in Kyiv's "Feofaniya" doctors warned her father against aggressive chemotherapy before surgery. However, one of the doctors – Bielotserkovska's husband – convinced the family to contact Odrex, promising to "save her father's voice and larynx." At the clinic, Bielotserkovska prescribed the man a five-day course of aggressive chemotherapy, despite the warnings of other specialists.

After the chemotherapy course, Khrystyna's father was discharged home, and in Kyiv, his condition rapidly deteriorated: his kidneys failed, ulcers appeared in his mouth, and complications arose after gastrostomy. Khrystyna immediately wrote to Dr. Bielotserkovska's assistant – about her father's significant deterioration – and asked what the doctor recommended they do. However, the only response the family received was a message: "Today is a day off, contact us on Monday."

After lost time, over 250,000 hryvnias for treatment at Odrex, undergoing a difficult course of chemotherapy, and severe complications – Khrystyna's father died. She is convinced that the medical tactics of Odrex and personally oncologist Maryna Bielotserkovska were fatal for her father's life.

"Odrex Case" turns into StopOdrex movement

Adnan Kivan's death became the central episode of the "Odrex Case", but more and more patients and relatives of those who died after treatment at the Odesa clinic insist: this is not an isolated case. That is why support for the public movement StopOdrex, which calls for openly talking about the treatment experienced at the clinic, is growing.

Former patients and families of the deceased created the website Stop Odrex, where they publish their own stories and information about the progress of criminal proceedings. There you can anonymously or openly tell your story about treatment at the private Odesa clinic Odrex.

But people are trying to be "silenced" – as reported by the daughter of the deceased patient Khrystyna Totkailo, today there was an attempt to "take down" the website. According to her information, the Odrex clinic contacted the hosting provider with a demand to stop the website's operation. Currently, activists are working to restore access to the website.

"The company DIM MEDICINE LLC, which owns the "Odrex" clinic, contacted the hosting provider https://hostiq.ua/ukr/ with a demand to stop the operation of our website stopodrex.com, as it allegedly misleads users, creates a false impression of connection with the official website, harms the company's business reputation, and contains discrediting materials. We want to state that in any case, we will not be stopped. We will not be intimidated and we will not be silenced," Khrystyna Totkailo wrote.

Relatives of the deceased also recorded a video appeal to law enforcement and authorities, asking for an honest and impartial investigation. According to them, it is difficult for ordinary citizens to resist a private clinic with large financial resources and media support.

In conclusion, all these facts can be put together into a coherent picture: Odrex, it seems, is trying to hide a tragic reality. But the most terrible thing here is that this is probably not just a list of individual incidents, but a consistent logic of actions. When doctors who are under investigation receive full legal support from the clinic, when different patients describe the same approaches to treatment and similar consequences, and after a loud public outcry, the activists' website, which contains real stories and negative reviews, is blocked.

Instead of openly explaining decisions and mistakes, Odrex tries to control the information space and "cover its tracks." In such a situation, the key is not only the question of the responsibility of individual doctors, but also the role of the medical institution itself. That is why the demand to the Ministry of Health is becoming louder and louder not just to evaluate specific situations, but to conduct a comprehensive and impartial inspection of the Odrex clinic – with an analysis of medical decisions, management actions, and compliance with licensing conditions. Because when attempts to limit access to truthful stories appear instead of answers, it inevitably raises doubts: is there something more hidden behind this than just reputational risks?