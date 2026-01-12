$43.080.09
50.140.03
ukenru
Exclusive
02:17 PM • 254 views
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
02:07 PM • 1166 views
Shadow oil tankers are massively switching to the Russian flag - WSJ
11:16 AM • 9432 views
US President: Zelenskyy has no cards, he only has one - Donald Trump
10:11 AM • 24123 views
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration Date
Exclusive
08:44 AM • 29130 views
In a Kyiv school, a student attacked a teacher and a classmate with a knife: details of the incident
January 12, 05:16 AM • 27590 views
The Ukrainian Air Force is likely testing the newest American "Tempest" air defense system in real combatPhoto
January 11, 06:21 PM • 35704 views
"He must be stopped": British Defense Minister reveals who he would abduct and take into custodyVideo
January 11, 04:41 PM • 41887 views
Over 200 accidents recorded in Kyiv on January 11 due to attacks and frost
January 11, 01:53 PM • 36120 views
Damage to a drilling rig in the Caspian Sea: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed details
January 11, 11:39 AM • 32984 views
Ukrainian bus involved in accident in Finland: details
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−10°
1.6m/s
80%
748mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Brutal massacre in Ecuador: five human heads found on the beachJanuary 12, 04:28 AM • 16713 views
Explosions at the Belbek airfield and communication blackout: night attack on occupation targets in CrimeaJanuary 12, 05:52 AM • 20765 views
Today, Ukraine celebrates Ukrainian Political Prisoner Day: the history of its establishmentJanuary 12, 08:21 AM • 26846 views
Third round of Odrex inspections: Ministry of Health may revoke two more medical licenses of the clinic due to violations09:47 AM • 20215 views
Ignoring national security: why Deputy Minister Derkach "turns a blind eye" to attempts to appoint Zelinsky as head of the State Aviation Service10:30 AM • 14606 views
Publications
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
Exclusive
02:17 PM • 254 views
Ignoring national security: why Deputy Minister Derkach "turns a blind eye" to attempts to appoint Zelinsky as head of the State Aviation Service10:30 AM • 14759 views
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration Date10:11 AM • 24123 views
Third round of Odrex inspections: Ministry of Health may revoke two more medical licenses of the clinic due to violations09:47 AM • 20366 views
Today, Ukraine celebrates Ukrainian Political Prisoner Day: the history of its establishmentJanuary 12, 08:21 AM • 26998 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Espen Bart Eide
Yulia Svyrydenko
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
Italy
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 27514 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 23759 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 30187 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 32560 views
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 88588 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Film
The Guardian

Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next

Kyiv • UNN

 • 250 views

At the beginning of the year, the hryvnia began to weaken against the dollar and euro due to seasonal factors and the influence of external financing. A fintech expert predicts a gradual weakening of the hryvnia without sharp collapses.

Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next

The beginning of the year for Ukraine's foreign exchange market is traditionally accompanied by increased exchange rate fluctuations. After a relatively stable December, the hryvnia began to weaken again against the dollar and euro in January. UNN asked fintech expert, co-founder of Concord Fintech Solutions Olena Sosedka, what exactly is behind the rise in foreign currency prices and what Ukrainians should expect in the near future.

As of January 12, the National Bank of Ukraine set the official dollar exchange rate at UAH 43.07, and the euro at UAH 50.14. In exchange offices and bank branches, foreign currency is slightly more expensive.

Reasons for the rise in the dollar and euro exchange rates

According to Sosedka, the current exchange rate dynamics are natural and do not indicate a sharp change in the macro-financial situation.

The main reason for the rise in exchange rates is the seasonal factor. At the beginning of the year, demand for foreign currency traditionally increases from businesses that resume import purchases, make payments under foreign contracts, and close logistics payments. In addition, the population also becomes more active, often converting savings into currency after the holidays. This increases pressure on the hryvnia and the national currency depreciates

- explained Olena Sosedka.

No less impact on the exchange rate, according to the fintech expert, is the structure of the Ukrainian economy in wartime conditions and a significant budget deficit.

Olena Sosedka explained that the hryvnia is very sensitive to the volume and regularity of external financing. Any pauses or delays in the receipt of international aid are immediately factored into market expectations and reflected in the currency price, even if there are no real problems with reserves.

The foreign exchange market lives on expectations. If there are fears that funds will arrive unevenly, this automatically creates additional demand for currency

- she noted.

The fintech expert added that the National Bank continues to smooth out sharp fluctuations with the help of currency interventions, but at the same time does not restrain the gradual weakening of the hryvnia. This approach, in her opinion, is conscious, as it allows avoiding shock and at the same time adapting the economy to high military expenditures, trade deficit, and inflationary risks. In this sense, a slow rise in the exchange rate is not a crisis signal, but rather an element of balancing the financial system, believes Olena Sosedka.

It is important, according to the fintech expert, to pay attention not only to the ratio of the hryvnia to the dollar or euro, but also to track the fluctuations of the euro-dollar pair. Since a significant part of imports, including energy carriers and equipment, is tied to the euro, its strengthening in world markets automatically affects the domestic exchange rate and prices.

Currency exchange rate forecast

Olena Sosedka advises avoiding panic assessments in further currency exchange rate forecasts. According to her, the baseline scenario for 2026 envisages a gradual weakening of the hryvnia without sharp collapses. Exchange rate waves are possible during periods of peak budget payments, active import purchases, or against the backdrop of news regarding international financial support, but they are, according to her, quite predictable and seasonal. At the same time, in the absence of force majeure and provided that assistance from partners is maintained, there are no grounds for a sharp devaluation.

The hryvnia will continue to be under pressure, but it will be a controlled process. This is not about a collapse, but about a gradual correction to which the market has already adapted

– explained the fintech expert.

At the same time, she predicts that the dollar exchange rate will be in the corridor of 44-46 hryvnias per dollar, with possible short-term jumps during periods of peak demand for currency. Provided that military risks and high budget expenditures are maintained, the dollar may approach the level of 47-48 hryvnias by the end of the year.

As for the euro, according to Olena Sosedka's forecasts, its dynamics will be more volatile due to the influence of the global market. In the baseline scenario, the euro exchange rate this year will fluctuate within 49-52 hryvnias.

To buy or not to buy dollars and euros?

Commenting on the question of whether Ukrainians should buy currency now, Olena Sosedka advises being guided not by emotions, but by financial goals and planning.

According to her, massively buying currency with all your money at peak exchange rates is not the best strategy, which carries the risk of fixing a non-optimal price.

At the same time, Olena Sosedka emphasizes that for medium- and long-term goals, including forming a financial cushion, planning large expenses, gradual acquisition of currency is justified.

This is not about speculation, but about protecting purchasing power. In this case, you should buy currency in parts, and spread purchases over time

- advises the fintech expert.

Separately, she drew attention to the structure of savings. According to Olena Sosedka, one should not keep everything in one currency, it is better to diversify risks, when part of the savings is kept in hryvnia, and part in foreign currency.

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyPublicationsFinance
Technology
State budget
Energy
War in Ukraine
Concord Bank
Olena Sosedka
National Bank of Ukraine
Ukraine