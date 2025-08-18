$41.340.11
Zelenskyy on negotiations with Trump: showed details on the map, I consider the meeting constructive and concrete
06:34 PM • 22581 views
Trump considers deploying US troops to Ukraine: what he said
06:12 PM • 20643 views
Ukraine will not be in NATO, but will have security guarantees - Trump
05:41 PM • 17242 views
We allow elections - Zelenskyy
August 18, 02:38 PM • 28401 views
"I know what I'm doing - I don't need advice": Trump lashed out at critics of his actions to end the war in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
August 18, 02:23 PM • 74957 views
Security, defense, and Defence City are among the government's priorities for 2026: why science is indispensable, explained expert Dolintse
August 18, 01:21 PM • 47673 views
Starmer ready to support peace deal with Ukraine without ceasefire condition
Exclusive
August 18, 01:19 PM • 74629 views
Tax benefits are not a gift, but an investment: how aviation fights for a place in Defence City
Exclusive
August 18, 11:50 AM • 47513 views
It will be epoch-making: Minister of Economy on the new Labor Code
Exclusive
August 18, 08:34 AM • 131886 views
Shufrych and Kuzminykh: what do the cases of treason and bribery have in common?
Publications
Exclusives
Persons

Olena Sosedka

Co-founder of Concord Fintech Solutions
Olena Viliyivna Sosedka was born on March 20, 1975, in Dnipropetrovsk (now Dnipro). She graduated from Moscow State University (MSU), Dnipropetrovsk University of Economics and Law, and Kyiv-Mohyla Business School with an MBA (Master of Business Administration) degree. She began her career in the financial sector in the early 1990s. She was involved in acquiring shares of Ukrainian enterprises and subsequently reselling them to foreign investors. In 2012, Olena, along with her sister Yulia, became the main beneficiaries of the Joint-Stock Commercial Bank "Concord." She is a co-founder of Ukraine's first open fintech ecosystem, Concord Fintech Solutions, and the Charitable Exchange "DobroDiy." In 2025, she was awarded the honorary title "Mother Heroine" as a mother of six children.
2014
Acquired an unfinished processing center, which later became ProCard
2017
Earned an MBA degree from Kyiv-Mohyla Business School
2020
Introduced Concord Fintech Solutions, the first open fintech ecosystem in Ukraine
2020
ProCard processing center received the status of a certified Visa Ready for Fintech Enabler partner
2021
Expanded the fintech ecosystem to the international market, starting with Azerbaijan
2022
Entered the TOP-50 most influential women in Ukrainian fintech for the second year in a row
2022
Concord Fintech Solutions received the Ukrainian Fintech Awards as "Best Fintech Ecosystem."
2023
Launched an educational program for graduates of the Dnipro Lyceum of Information Technologies, providing grants for education
2024
Awarded the "Cross of Honor" by the Ministry of Defense for significant volunteer contribution and assistance to the army
2025
Received the honorary title "Mother Heroine."
News by theme
The Supreme Court put an end to cases of shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market: what happened

The Supreme Court made a decision that effectively deprives shareholders of liquidated banks of access to justice. This decision drew criticism from lawyers and former judges, who point to violations of constitutional rights.

Economy • August 18, 10:51 AM • 116065 views
The Charity Exchange "DobroDiy" received an award from the Association of Philanthropists of Ukraine

The Charity Exchange "DobroDiy" was recognized by the Association of Philanthropists of Ukraine for representing and promoting philanthropy in Dnipropetrovsk region at the national level. The organization has implemented over 2100 projects totaling over UAH 166.5 million, a significant portion of which is directed to the Defense Forces and assistance to critically ill children.

Society • August 15, 05:34 PM • 3959 views
Exclusive
"I am not perfect - I am real": Olena Sosedka's motherhood as an example of strength

Olena Sosedka, co-founder of Concord Fintech Solutions and mother of six children, has been awarded the honorary title "Mother Heroine. " She combines raising children with a successful career.

Society • June 27, 03:12 PM • 284050 views