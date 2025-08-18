Olena Sosedka

Co-founder of Concord Fintech Solutions

Olena Viliyivna Sosedka was born on March 20, 1975, in Dnipropetrovsk (now Dnipro). She graduated from Moscow State University (MSU), Dnipropetrovsk University of Economics and Law, and Kyiv-Mohyla Business School with an MBA (Master of Business Administration) degree. She began her career in the financial sector in the early 1990s. She was involved in acquiring shares of Ukrainian enterprises and subsequently reselling them to foreign investors. In 2012, Olena, along with her sister Yulia, became the main beneficiaries of the Joint-Stock Commercial Bank "Concord." She is a co-founder of Ukraine's first open fintech ecosystem, Concord Fintech Solutions, and the Charitable Exchange "DobroDiy." In 2025, she was awarded the honorary title "Mother Heroine" as a mother of six children.