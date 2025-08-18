Olena Sosedka
Co-founder of Concord Fintech Solutions
Olena Viliyivna Sosedka was born on March 20, 1975, in Dnipropetrovsk (now Dnipro). She graduated from Moscow State University (MSU), Dnipropetrovsk University of Economics and Law, and Kyiv-Mohyla Business School with an MBA (Master of Business Administration) degree.
She began her career in the financial sector in the early 1990s. She was involved in acquiring shares of Ukrainian enterprises and subsequently reselling them to foreign investors.
In 2012, Olena, along with her sister Yulia, became the main beneficiaries of the Joint-Stock Commercial Bank "Concord." She is a co-founder of Ukraine's first open fintech ecosystem, Concord Fintech Solutions, and the Charitable Exchange "DobroDiy." In 2025, she was awarded the honorary title "Mother Heroine" as a mother of six children.
2014
Acquired an unfinished processing center, which later became ProCard
2017
Earned an MBA degree from Kyiv-Mohyla Business School
2020
Introduced Concord Fintech Solutions, the first open fintech ecosystem in Ukraine
2020
ProCard processing center received the status of a certified Visa Ready for Fintech Enabler partner
2021
Expanded the fintech ecosystem to the international market, starting with Azerbaijan
2022
Entered the TOP-50 most influential women in Ukrainian fintech for the second year in a row
2022
Concord Fintech Solutions received the Ukrainian Fintech Awards as "Best Fintech Ecosystem."
2023
Launched an educational program for graduates of the Dnipro Lyceum of Information Technologies, providing grants for education
2024
Awarded the "Cross of Honor" by the Ministry of Defense for significant volunteer contribution and assistance to the army
2025
Received the honorary title "Mother Heroine."