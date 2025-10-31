$42.080.01
This is North Korea: economist criticized the idea of reducing the number of pharmacies in Ukraine
12:08 PM • 5602 views
The best asset is you: why mental health and development are more important than deposits
11:42 AM • 1804 views
Head of the SBU Maliuk: one of the three "Oreshnik" was successfully destroyed
Exclusive
10:56 AM • 14153 views
Fugitive Rector Continues to Work at State Biotechnological University: Ministry of Education and Science Ignores Court Verdict Against MP Andriy Odarchenko
10:52 AM • 10777 views
"Historic event": Kravchenko announced the first case of a Russian serviceman being handed over to a foreign state for trial
Exclusive
09:39 AM • 16732 views
Attackers on the TCC in Odesa near 7 km face 5 to 15 years: the case is being investigated by the SBU
08:46 AM • 23325 views
Truhanov's pre-trial detention measure will be chosen today in the Pechersk court at 2:00 PM
07:56 AM • 13858 views
40-year-old man was detained for the explosion at the post office in Kyiv: he made "souvenirs from ammunition"
07:53 AM • 23662 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with a missile that prompted Trump to withdraw from the nuclear treaty - Reuters
07:20 AM • 21909 views
Warm weather with rain in some regions is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster announced the prediction for November 1 and 2
The best asset is you: why mental health and development are more important than deposits

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5684 views

Author's column by Olena Sosedka, fintech expert and co-founder of Concord Fintech Solutions

The best asset is you: why mental health and development are more important than deposits

We used to think that investments were about money. About stocks, real estate, deposits, or business. Most people think that the main thing is to accumulate, buy, and fix. But after years of uncertainty, a pandemic, war, and economic turmoil, I personally realized that the most valuable asset is yourself. Knowledge, health, mental resilience, and the ability to maintain balance when everything around you is changing.

New investment logic

We went through periods when the familiar disappeared overnight: work, home, plans. And it was then that it became clear – you cannot rely solely on external stability. True security is within.

According to research The battle for mental well-being in Ukraine (BioMed Central, 2023), the war completely changed the psychological landscape of our country. Millions of people experienced losses, forced displacement, and daily stress. Because of this, the need for support sharply increased. But most Ukrainians are used to "holding on," even when exhausted. Researchers say: the mental load has become so great that without systemic help, we risk a wave of burnout, chronic fatigue, and a drop in productivity. And this is not just about psychology – it's about economics. Because the loss of resources of each of us affects the effectiveness of the entire country.

Self-care as a survival strategy

That is why the task of each of us is to invest in our own knowledge, skills, and health – both physical and mental. Because this is what becomes our "currency" in the new reality. After all, we cannot control the economy or politics, but we can control our development. 

Investing time and money in yourself is not selfishness, but a strategic decision. And learning new things is a way to remain competitive and confident in the future. Until recently, we learned new things "for the future" – not to fall behind, to be interesting, to keep up with the times. And today these skills have become a minimum standard. What seemed like an innovation has already become commonplace. And that is why learning, reading, mastering technology is not a whim, but an investment without which it is impossible to remain competitive. This is a contribution to your own capitalization.

After all, the more knowledge we invest in ourselves, the higher "internal value" we have both in the labor market and in life in general. And it also forms a deeper sense of self-worth. Because knowledge is not only about competence, it is about confidence, self-respect, and inner freedom.

Caring for mental health is not a luxury, but a necessity

It is equally important to invest in recovery. Sleep, rest, walks, therapy, sports – all these are not "luxury options," but the basic needs of our body. We are used to postponing self-care "for later," but now it is a matter of survival.

By taking care of our mental health, we not only regain our peace of mind, we support our own productivity and ability to think strategically. Because it is impossible to make important decisions when you are exhausted. It is impossible to help others if you are empty yourself.

The best investment is in yourself

Investing in yourself is not about egocentrism, but about responsibility. And as a fintech expert, I can say: the most reliable asset today is not in reports and not in exchange rates, but in our skills, energy, and internal balance. So, when planning your next financial steps, do not forget to include yourself in this list. Because this investment will never depreciate.

