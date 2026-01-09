NATO or Greenland? Trump faces a difficult choice - Politico

US President Donald Trump said he was faced with a choice between realizing his ambitions to control Greenland and keeping NATO unchanged. This is reported by UNN with reference to Politico.

Details

Trump did not directly answer whether acquiring Greenland was more important to him than preserving the military alliance that has existed for over 70 years. This question has gained new relevance in recent days for America's European allies, as Trump and his colleagues have intensified rhetoric about obtaining the self-governing Danish territory.

Trump also admitted that his administration might have to choose between these two options.

When asked why he wants the US to control Greenland, Trump replied: "Because I believe it is psychologically necessary for success. I think ownership gives you something you cannot achieve if it's about renting or a contract. Ownership gives you things and elements that you cannot get just by signing a document."

The US President also said that he does not feel accountable to international law and is limited only by his own conscience.

My own morality. My own mind. That's the only thing that can stop me. I don't need international law - he added.

Recall

The EU is considering a scenario in which European countries could allow the US to expand its presence in Greenland.