January 8
Popular news
Trump approved the bill on anti-Russian sanctions, but hopes it won't be needed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 868 views

US President Donald Trump confirmed the approval of the bill on strengthening anti-Russian sanctions, expressing hope that it would not be needed. He also announced a meeting with oil companies regarding investments in Venezuela.

Trump approved the bill on anti-Russian sanctions, but hopes it won't be needed

US President Donald Trump, in an interview with Fox News, confirmed that he approved a bill to strengthen anti-Russian sanctions, but hopes it will not be needed. This is reported by UNN.

Details

At the same time, according to the head of the White House, he does not set deadlines for resolving the conflict in Ukraine.

In addition, Trump announced a meeting with the leadership of oil companies that are ready to invest $100 billion in Venezuela's oil industry.

According to the US President, the partnership between the US and Venezuela will ensure lower oil prices worldwide.

Recall

Donald Trump stated that the US is ready to commit to Ukraine's future defense, as he is convinced that Russia will not try to invade again. He believes that Putin wants to make a deal, but refused to name a timeline for ending the war.

