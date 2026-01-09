$42.990.27
Inflation slowed to 8% over the year: what prices increased and what became cheaper
Profiting from death: could data of deceased Odrex patients become a commodity?
Next 'Ramstein' meeting to be held in February - Shmyhal
Draining water from heating systems of residential buildings in Kyiv: expert explains why it is necessary
If there is a corresponding signal: Sybiha stated that the Ukrainian delegation is ready to arrive in the US for negotiations
SBU shows fragments of "Oreshnik" missile used by Russia to attack Lviv region
The Ministry of Health inspected two more firms to which the scandalous Odrex clinic is registered
Kallas: Russia's use of 'Oreshnik' is an escalation against Ukraine and a warning to Europe and the US, support must be strengthened
"The most painful" Russian attack with half of high-rise buildings without heating, power and water outages: Klitschko advised Kyiv residents to leave the city if possible
Cyclone peak passed: 35 cm of snow fell in Zhytomyr region, truck traffic ban still in 4 regions - Deputy Prime Minister
Next 'Ramstein' meeting to be held in February - Shmyhal

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and UK Secretary of State for Defence John Healey signed a roadmap for defense partnership. They also discussed preparations for the February 'Ramstein' meeting.

Next 'Ramstein' meeting to be held in February - Shmyhal

Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal announced that the next "Ramstein" meeting will take place in February. He has already discussed preparations for the meeting with British Defense Minister John Healey, UNN reports.

Details

Shmyhal said that together with Healey, they "signed a roadmap for the development of a century-long partnership in the defense sector today in Kyiv."

The document consolidates defense cooperation in 2026 across a number of key security areas. This is an important step for the implementation of large-scale projects made possible by the Agreement on a Century-Long Partnership between Ukraine and Great Britain 

- Shmyhal said.

Separately, the defense ministers discussed:

🔹the possibilities of joint strategic industrial projects in the field of air defense and long-range weapons;

🔹prospects for localizing the production of Swedish Gripen aircraft, which contain technologies from British companies;

🔹strengthening the protection of the Ukrainian sea.

🔹preparation for the "Ramstein" meeting, which will take place in February.

Results of "Ramstein-32": Ukraine received record financial commitments for 2026 and new air defense systems16.12.25, 18:20 • 52662 views

