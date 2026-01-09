Next 'Ramstein' meeting to be held in February - Shmyhal

Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal announced that the next "Ramstein" meeting will take place in February. He has already discussed preparations for the meeting with British Defense Minister John Healey, UNN reports.

Details

Shmyhal said that together with Healey, they "signed a roadmap for the development of a century-long partnership in the defense sector today in Kyiv."

The document consolidates defense cooperation in 2026 across a number of key security areas. This is an important step for the implementation of large-scale projects made possible by the Agreement on a Century-Long Partnership between Ukraine and Great Britain - Shmyhal said.

Separately, the defense ministers discussed:

🔹the possibilities of joint strategic industrial projects in the field of air defense and long-range weapons;

🔹prospects for localizing the production of Swedish Gripen aircraft, which contain technologies from British companies;

🔹strengthening the protection of the Ukrainian sea.

🔹preparation for the "Ramstein" meeting, which will take place in February.

