$42.250.05
49.650.19
ukenru
04:20 PM • 12 views
Results of "Ramstein-32": Ukraine received record financial commitments for 2026 and new air defense systems
04:11 PM • 240 views
Ukraine returned 45 citizens who were held in temporary detention centers for foreigners in the Russian Federation.Video
03:35 PM • 6542 views
Ukraine has freed up 800 MW of electricity capacity: outage schedules will be reduced
01:38 PM • 10789 views
"Maybe this weekend": Zelenskyy revealed details about a new anticipated meeting between Ukraine and the US in Miami with feedback from the Russian side
10:57 AM • 16576 views
Europe prepares for war with Russia while Trump seeks peace in Ukraine - WSJ
10:49 AM • 19969 views
Belgium rejected European Commission concessions to unblock Russian assets for a loan to Ukraine - Politico
December 16, 08:50 AM • 21311 views
New Year's table–2026 became almost 11% more expensive: how much will the festive menu cost
December 16, 08:08 AM • 25970 views
Prosecutor General Kravchenko reported on weapons found, new evidence, and additional qualification in the case of Andriy Parubiy's murderVideo
December 16, 08:00 AM • 22765 views
The offer is not forever: Politico learned details about the proposed US security guarantees for Ukraine, "similar to NATO's Article 5"
December 16, 03:55 AM • 22945 views
"Our negotiating teams will meet in the US soon" - Zelenskyy named the next steps in the negotiations
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
1m/s
95%
757mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Attack on Ukrainians in Poznań, Poland: Ukraine's MFA reaction was swiftDecember 16, 09:27 AM • 11892 views
Kharkiv region on emergency blackouts, Donetsk region completely de-energized, over 700,000 consumers without electricity in two regions - Ministry of EnergyDecember 16, 09:39 AM • 20296 views
"Together our voices are stronger": families of the deceased and former patients of the scandalous clinic launched the Stop Odrex websitePhotoDecember 16, 10:19 AM • 22871 views
In temporarily occupied Crimea, they announced the "nationalization" of Usyk's property12:00 PM • 11120 views
"Sovereign AI Factory" for 225 million: how the tender of the State Enterprise "DIA" led to a Russian trace12:02 PM • 17503 views
Publications
Ukraine does not have a certified organization that can determine the authenticity of Mi-8MT helicopter parts02:38 PM • 8056 views
"Sovereign AI Factory" for 225 million: how the tender of the State Enterprise "DIA" led to a Russian trace12:02 PM • 17550 views
"Together our voices are stronger": families of the deceased and former patients of the scandalous clinic launched the Stop Odrex websitePhotoDecember 16, 10:19 AM • 22923 views
The military risks losing two combat helicopters: SBU-seized Mi-8MT weaponry may be damaged due to improper storagePhoto
Exclusive
December 15, 01:38 PM • 69710 views
How to avoid or reduce the risk of road accidents: patrol police gave adviceDecember 15, 01:34 PM • 64963 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Friedrich Merz
Viktor Orbán
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
Netherlands
Germany
Europe
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Zootopia 2" topped the box office for the third time, grossing $1.14 billionDecember 14, 07:02 PM • 41478 views
Angry fans in India pelted stadium with chairs and bottles over Messi's brief appearanceVideoDecember 13, 11:42 AM • 58501 views
From booze to black belts: Drunk raccoon from US suspected of robbing karate storeDecember 13, 11:26 AM • 58600 views
New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in the USVideoDecember 13, 09:00 AM • 62276 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 97040 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Mi-8
Diia (service)

Results of "Ramstein-32": Ukraine received record financial commitments for 2026 and new air defense systems

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22 views

The "Ramstein-32" meeting brought Ukraine record financial commitments for 2026, including 11.5 billion euros from Germany and 7 billion dollars from Norway. Partner countries also transferred new Patriot and IRIS-T air defense systems, and allocated funds for drones, artillery, and ammunition.

Results of "Ramstein-32": Ukraine received record financial commitments for 2026 and new air defense systems

The meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense in the "Ramstein" format concluded with the announcement of large-scale aid packages. Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal reported that 2025 set a record for the volume of support, and partners have already laid the foundation for stable financing of the Ukrainian army for 2026, writes UNN.

Details

According to the minister, this year allies directed almost $5 billion directly to the Ukrainian defense-industrial complex and another $5 billion to purchase American weapons.

We aim to maintain this dynamic in 2026

– Shmyhal emphasized.

The most significant contributions following the meeting were announced by key European partners:

  • Germany: allocates a record 11.5 billion euros for 2026. Priorities will be air defense, drones, and artillery. In addition, Berlin has already transferred new Patriot and IRIS-T systems to Ukraine.
    • Norway: will provide about $7 billion in total military aid in 2026, focusing on American air defense systems.
      • Great Britain: will allocate 600 million pounds to strengthen Ukrainian air defense through frozen Russian assets and its own budget.
        • Netherlands: allocates 700 million euros for UAVs, of which 400 million euros will go to purchase drones of Ukrainian production.
          • Czech Republic: within its artillery initiative, it has already secured funding for 760,000 shells for next year.

            The Baltic countries – Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania – confirmed their commitment to allocate at least 0.25% of their GDP to the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which will amount to almost 500 million euros in 2026.

            Denmark, Luxembourg, New Zealand, and Montenegro also joined the financing through the PURL mechanism (purchase of weapons from the USA).

            Special attention at the meeting was paid to ammunition: Poland confirmed stable supplies of 155-mm shells, and Portugal and Canada strengthened Ukraine's capabilities in the field of UAVs and missile weapons (AIM-9 missiles).

            I thank the partners for these contributions, which save lives, strengthen all of Europe, and bring true peace

            – Denys Shmyhal summarized.

            Recall

            The 32nd meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense in the "Ramstein" format took place on December 16.

            During the meeting, Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal stated that Ukraine needs $60 billion in foreign aid for defense in 2026.

            German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced that Ukraine received two more Patriot air defense systems and the ninth IRIS-T system from Germany.

            Stepan Haftko

            EconomyNews of the World
            Sanctions
            State budget
            Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
            War in Ukraine
            Montenegro
            New Zealand
            Latvia
            MIM-104 Patriot
            IRIS-T
            Boris Pistorius
            Denmark
            Canada
            Luxembourg
            Lithuania
            Norway
            Great Britain
            Czech Republic
            Germany
            Netherlands
            Portugal
            Estonia
            Ukraine
            Poland