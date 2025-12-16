Results of "Ramstein-32": Ukraine received record financial commitments for 2026 and new air defense systems

The meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense in the "Ramstein" format concluded with the announcement of large-scale aid packages. Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal reported that 2025 set a record for the volume of support, and partners have already laid the foundation for stable financing of the Ukrainian army for 2026, writes UNN.

Details

According to the minister, this year allies directed almost $5 billion directly to the Ukrainian defense-industrial complex and another $5 billion to purchase American weapons.

We aim to maintain this dynamic in 2026 – Shmyhal emphasized.

The most significant contributions following the meeting were announced by key European partners:

Germany: allocates a record 11.5 billion euros for 2026. Priorities will be air defense, drones, and artillery. In addition, Berlin has already transferred new Patriot and IRIS-T systems to Ukraine.

Norway: will provide about $7 billion in total military aid in 2026, focusing on American air defense systems.

Great Britain: will allocate 600 million pounds to strengthen Ukrainian air defense through frozen Russian assets and its own budget.

Netherlands: allocates 700 million euros for UAVs, of which 400 million euros will go to purchase drones of Ukrainian production.

Czech Republic: within its artillery initiative, it has already secured funding for 760,000 shells for next year.

The Baltic countries – Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania – confirmed their commitment to allocate at least 0.25% of their GDP to the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which will amount to almost 500 million euros in 2026.

Denmark, Luxembourg, New Zealand, and Montenegro also joined the financing through the PURL mechanism (purchase of weapons from the USA).

Special attention at the meeting was paid to ammunition: Poland confirmed stable supplies of 155-mm shells, and Portugal and Canada strengthened Ukraine's capabilities in the field of UAVs and missile weapons (AIM-9 missiles).

I thank the partners for these contributions, which save lives, strengthen all of Europe, and bring true peace – Denys Shmyhal summarized.

Recall

The 32nd meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense in the "Ramstein" format took place on December 16.

During the meeting, Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal stated that Ukraine needs $60 billion in foreign aid for defense in 2026.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced that Ukraine received two more Patriot air defense systems and the ninth IRIS-T system from Germany.