We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15852 views

06:32 PM • 28990 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64928 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 214013 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122724 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391984 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310853 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213769 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244237 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255113 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22963 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45542 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 132014 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 15011 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14305 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 132014 views

Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 214013 views

Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391984 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254397 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310853 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 3166 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14305 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45542 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72127 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57214 views
9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Norway

Trump's tariffs threaten US defence cooperation with allies, including arms supplies

Trump's customs program may confuse global supply chains, which will complicate the production of weapons and international efforts to counter China. This will hit the arms industry and relations with allies.

Economy • April 4, 10:58 AM • 5272 views

Norway does not plan to withdraw from the Ottawa Convention, as Finland wants to do - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Norway does not plan to withdraw from the Ottawa Convention and criticizes Finland for its intention to do so. Norway has a modern defense system, so it is not concerned about changes.

News of the World • April 2, 01:52 PM • 12758 views

Gas prices in Europe fluctuate amid market assessment of supply changes and weather

European gas prices are stable, around €42 per megawatt-hour, as traders assess supply changes and the impact of a cool spring. Europe is replenishing storage after winter, requiring more fuel.

Economy • April 2, 09:00 AM • 13393 views

Famous skier from Norway finished his career at the World Cup: The media found out the details

Norwegian skier Håvard Solås Taugbøl will end his career at the World Cup. He will join Team Ragde Charge, where he will compete alongside Stina Nilsson.

Sports • April 1, 02:35 PM • 19486 views

SpaceX has for the first time sent Crew Dragon into a near-polar orbital flight

SpaceX has carried out the historic launch of Crew Dragon, which will for the first time fly over the Earth's poles. The Fram2 mission with a scientific purpose will last several days at an altitude of 450 km, there are no US citizens among the crew.

News of the World • April 1, 02:46 AM • 10187 views

Delegations from the European Parliament and 17 EU countries arrived in Kyiv

Representatives of parliaments from 17 EU countries and MEPs arrived in Kyiv. The visit is a symbol of support, solidarity and trust in Ukraine.

Politics • March 31, 11:39 AM • 149403 views

The first orbital rocket launched from Europe exploded after launch: the flight was called successful

The Spectrum rocket, developed by Isar Aerospace, exploded shortly after launch from the Andøya spaceport. Despite the setback, the company called the test useful for future missions.

News of the World • March 30, 08:56 PM • 13935 views

Ukraine is getting closer to the EU: the level of accession to decisions has reached almost 100% - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has stated that Ukraine's level of accession to the EU's foreign policy decisions is high, which is an important criterion for negotiations. The opening of a new negotiation cluster is expected.

Politics • March 30, 07:22 AM • 36220 views

Explosions were heard in Kharkiv: the city is attacked by enemy "shaheds"

Kharkiv is under attack by enemy "shaheds", as reported by the city mayor Ihor Terekhov and the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov. Residents are urged to remain in shelters.

War • March 29, 06:53 PM • 35077 views

In Norway, a man staged a massacre in a house: four people were injured, one is in intensive care

A stabbing occurred in a residential building in the center of Trondheim. Four people were injured, one of them is in critical condition. Police have arrested a 40-year-old suspect.

Crimes and emergencies • March 29, 05:17 PM • 45679 views

Ukrainian band Ziferblat will perform in the first semi-final of Eurovision-2025: under what number

Ukrainian band Ziferblat will perform under number 5 with the song "Bird of Pray" in the first semi-final of Eurovision-2025. Together with Ukraine, Iceland, Poland and other countries will perform in the semi-final.

Society • March 28, 01:42 PM • 29834 views

“Coalition of the Willing” Summit in Paris: What the Leaders of the Countries Agreed On

In Paris, leaders discussed support for Ukraine, sanctions against Russia, and the creation of "deterrent forces. " Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of maintaining sanctions and the role of the United States in stopping the war.

War • March 27, 06:53 PM • 587547 views

It is necessary to increase pressure on Moscow to force peace: Sybiha, together with colleagues from Norway, visited the sites of shelling in Kharkiv

Andriy Sybiha, during a visit to Kharkiv with colleagues from Norway, said that Russia seeks to continue the war. He stressed the need to increase pressure on Moscow.

War • March 27, 04:34 PM • 28081 views

The EU increased purchases of LNG and pipeline gas from Russia by 18% - media

EU countries increased gas purchases from Russia by 18% in 2024, despite sanctions. The European Commission plans to present a plan to abandon Russian energy.

News of the World • March 27, 10:48 AM • 21494 views

Norway allocates $95 million to finance gas imports to Ukraine

Norway allocates an additional $95 million for gas imports to Ukraine through the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development. The funds will be used to purchase gas from Western sources for the needs of the population and enterprises.

Economy • March 26, 06:18 PM • 37313 views

Important to agree on the "small print" - Norwegian Foreign Minister on negotiations with Russia

Norway calls for clear agreements with Russia, taking into account the experience of previous negotiations. It is important to pay attention to details and be realistic.

Politics • March 26, 01:00 PM • 24480 views

Norway will provide Ukraine with assistance in the amount of 8 billion dollars - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

According to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha, Norway is one of the leaders in supporting Ukraine. The aid includes support for the government, municipalities and society.

Politics • March 26, 12:44 PM • 22516 views

Norwegian Minister of Labor: More than 30% of Ukrainian refugees are already employed

About 30% of Ukrainians who have found refuge in Norway are already employed. The adaptation program helps them learn the language and culture for successful integration.

Politics • March 26, 12:00 PM • 40281 views

Involving Norway in the negotiation efforts is of great importance - Sybiha

Ukraine, together with Norway, is working on strengthening its negotiating positions for future security guarantees. The main topic of discussion is developing a clear position to achieve a lasting peace.

Politics • March 26, 11:21 AM • 21680 views

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Norway and his colleague arrived in Ukraine

Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide announced his arrival in Ukraine with Labor Minister Tonje Brenna to express support.

Politics • March 26, 09:15 AM • 20901 views

Tesla is experiencing a collapse in sales in Europe for the second month in a row: details of the fall

In February, Tesla's sales in Europe fell by 40%, while the electric car market grew by 26%. Tesla's market share decreased to 1.8% due to the aging model range and political scandals.

Economy • March 25, 01:38 PM • 16602 views

Drone Coalition has allocated €20 million for reconnaissance drones for Ukraine

Partner countries have allocated 20 million euros for the purchase of tactical reconnaissance drones for the Defense Forces. The equipment is expected to be delivered within three months.

War • March 24, 10:32 AM • 121466 views

British Prime Minister announces new meetings to plan a "peacekeeping mission" in Ukraine

Keir Starmer announces meetings to plan the military aspects of a peacekeeping contingent in Ukraine. Land, sea, air and reconstruction issues will be discussed.

War • March 22, 01:03 AM • 24234 views

Norwegian to sue OpenAI: ChatGPT invented that a man is accused of killing his own children

The chatbot issued a fake story in which the man allegedly killed two sons and received 21 years in prison. The Norwegian has appealed to the court against OpenAI for false information.

News of the World • March 21, 03:03 PM • 21062 views

Zelenskyy visited the Crown Prince Regent of Norway: details of the negotiations

Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit the strengthening of cultural ties and support for Grain from Ukraine. Ukraine appreciates Norway's defense and humanitarian support.

Politics • March 20, 06:37 PM • 14800 views

Zelensky: Removing the issue of Ukraine's accession to NATO from negotiations is a great gift to the Russian Federation

President Zelensky stated that the United States does not support Ukraine's accession to NATO. He considers it a great gift for Russia, as the topic of negotiations is removed.

War • March 20, 03:58 PM • 15185 views

Crimea is Ukrainian, we did not discuss the issue of recognizing it as Russian with Trump - Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he did not discuss the issue of Crimea with Donald Trump. He emphasized that Crimea is a Ukrainian peninsula, a unique nature and an integral part of Ukraine.

Politics • March 20, 03:16 PM • 12513 views

I have never said that I am ready to discuss the neutrality of Ukraine – Zelenskyy

The President of Ukraine stated that he never spoke about being ready for negotiations regarding neutrality. According to him, it was an ultimatum from the Russians, not a peace proposal.

War • March 20, 02:57 PM • 12831 views

Zelenskyy met with the Prime Minister of Norway: they will talk about F-16s, security and diplomacy with the USA

Zelenskyy and Støre's meeting has begun in Oslo. They will discuss security guarantees, the supply of F-16s, artillery, investments in weapons production and a joint European plan.

War • March 20, 01:40 PM • 11509 views

President Zelenskyy arrives in Norway for a visit

Volodymyr Zelenskyy landed in Norway on Thursday morning, according to nationen. no. The day before, the Ukrainian president was on a visit to Finland.

Politics • March 20, 09:54 AM • 8026 views