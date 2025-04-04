Trump's customs program may confuse global supply chains, which will complicate the production of weapons and international efforts to counter China. This will hit the arms industry and relations with allies.
Norway does not plan to withdraw from the Ottawa Convention and criticizes Finland for its intention to do so. Norway has a modern defense system, so it is not concerned about changes.
European gas prices are stable, around €42 per megawatt-hour, as traders assess supply changes and the impact of a cool spring. Europe is replenishing storage after winter, requiring more fuel.
Norwegian skier Håvard Solås Taugbøl will end his career at the World Cup. He will join Team Ragde Charge, where he will compete alongside Stina Nilsson.
SpaceX has carried out the historic launch of Crew Dragon, which will for the first time fly over the Earth's poles. The Fram2 mission with a scientific purpose will last several days at an altitude of 450 km, there are no US citizens among the crew.
Representatives of parliaments from 17 EU countries and MEPs arrived in Kyiv. The visit is a symbol of support, solidarity and trust in Ukraine.
The Spectrum rocket, developed by Isar Aerospace, exploded shortly after launch from the Andøya spaceport. Despite the setback, the company called the test useful for future missions.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has stated that Ukraine's level of accession to the EU's foreign policy decisions is high, which is an important criterion for negotiations. The opening of a new negotiation cluster is expected.
Kharkiv is under attack by enemy "shaheds", as reported by the city mayor Ihor Terekhov and the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov. Residents are urged to remain in shelters.
A stabbing occurred in a residential building in the center of Trondheim. Four people were injured, one of them is in critical condition. Police have arrested a 40-year-old suspect.
Ukrainian band Ziferblat will perform under number 5 with the song "Bird of Pray" in the first semi-final of Eurovision-2025. Together with Ukraine, Iceland, Poland and other countries will perform in the semi-final.
In Paris, leaders discussed support for Ukraine, sanctions against Russia, and the creation of "deterrent forces. " Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of maintaining sanctions and the role of the United States in stopping the war.
Andriy Sybiha, during a visit to Kharkiv with colleagues from Norway, said that Russia seeks to continue the war. He stressed the need to increase pressure on Moscow.
EU countries increased gas purchases from Russia by 18% in 2024, despite sanctions. The European Commission plans to present a plan to abandon Russian energy.
Norway allocates an additional $95 million for gas imports to Ukraine through the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development. The funds will be used to purchase gas from Western sources for the needs of the population and enterprises.
Norway calls for clear agreements with Russia, taking into account the experience of previous negotiations. It is important to pay attention to details and be realistic.
According to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha, Norway is one of the leaders in supporting Ukraine. The aid includes support for the government, municipalities and society.
About 30% of Ukrainians who have found refuge in Norway are already employed. The adaptation program helps them learn the language and culture for successful integration.
Ukraine, together with Norway, is working on strengthening its negotiating positions for future security guarantees. The main topic of discussion is developing a clear position to achieve a lasting peace.
Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide announced his arrival in Ukraine with Labor Minister Tonje Brenna to express support.
In February, Tesla's sales in Europe fell by 40%, while the electric car market grew by 26%. Tesla's market share decreased to 1.8% due to the aging model range and political scandals.
Partner countries have allocated 20 million euros for the purchase of tactical reconnaissance drones for the Defense Forces. The equipment is expected to be delivered within three months.
Keir Starmer announces meetings to plan the military aspects of a peacekeeping contingent in Ukraine. Land, sea, air and reconstruction issues will be discussed.
The chatbot issued a fake story in which the man allegedly killed two sons and received 21 years in prison. The Norwegian has appealed to the court against OpenAI for false information.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit the strengthening of cultural ties and support for Grain from Ukraine. Ukraine appreciates Norway's defense and humanitarian support.
President Zelensky stated that the United States does not support Ukraine's accession to NATO. He considers it a great gift for Russia, as the topic of negotiations is removed.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he did not discuss the issue of Crimea with Donald Trump. He emphasized that Crimea is a Ukrainian peninsula, a unique nature and an integral part of Ukraine.
The President of Ukraine stated that he never spoke about being ready for negotiations regarding neutrality. According to him, it was an ultimatum from the Russians, not a peace proposal.
Zelenskyy and Støre's meeting has begun in Oslo. They will discuss security guarantees, the supply of F-16s, artillery, investments in weapons production and a joint European plan.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy landed in Norway on Thursday morning, according to nationen. no. The day before, the Ukrainian president was on a visit to Finland.