"These days and weeks, 24/7 communication": Zelenskyy revealed details of negotiations with partners
President Zelenskyy reported 24/7 communication with partners, which confirms Europe's maximum involvement in resolving the Ukrainian issue. He discussed support for Ukraine, strengthening air defense, and energy assistance with representatives of many countries and international organizations.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced "virtually round-the-clock communication" with partners, which confirms Europe's maximum involvement in resolving the Ukrainian issue and ending the war with Russia. The Head of State wrote about this on his Telegram channel, summarizing the negotiations in London, writes UNN.
Details
These days and weeks, virtually round-the-clock communication with partners. Thank you for such attention and maximum involvement
According to the president, representatives of Finland, Italy, Poland, Norway, the Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, Turkey, as well as the NATO Secretary General and the presidents of the European Council and the European Commission took part in the joint conversation. According to the President, the goal of coordination is to ensure that "Europe's voice is taken into account in all matters concerning Europe."
Zelenskyy informed about contacts with America and emphasized the importance of working together on all documents, including a common framework for peace, security guarantees, and the reconstruction of Ukraine after the war.
We talked a lot about continuing support for our country. Strengthening air defense, contributions to the PURL program, and energy assistance are key priorities for maintaining internal resilience in the face of Russian attacks on our people and infrastructure
The leaders coordinated further contacts within the "Coalition of the Willing," which, according to the President, "must play its significant role in the future security architecture."
