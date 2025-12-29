"What a shame": Trump sharply reacted to compatriots who died in the war in Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
The US President said that these Americans died "in a foreign war" and that he was "ashamed."
US President Donald Trump reacted negatively to his compatriots who died defending Ukraine in the war with Russian aggressors. He stated this during a joint press conference with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.
Details
Answering a question, Trump said: "it's a shame they died in a foreign country." The question was asked to the US president by Deutsche Welle correspondent in Washington Misha Komadovsky: he stated that almost 100 US citizens died in Ukraine.
Listen, the message is so obvious. What a shame. They died in a foreign country. Some of them were famous people. But it's very sad that this happened
Recall
US President Donald Trump stated that after discussing the points of the peace plan, the parties "came very close" to a result. According to him, the meeting was "great" and the discussion was meaningful.