Explosion at a gas station in Mykolaiv: seven police officers injured, two in serious condition

$43.270.01
50.920.00
ukenru
Exclusive
05:38 PM • 48 views
Ukraine liberates territories - military explained whether events in Zaporizhzhia direction can be considered a counteroffensive
05:34 PM • 250 views
Explosion at a gas station in Mykolaiv: seven police officers injured, two in serious conditionPhoto
05:17 PM • 970 views
Slovakia to stop emergency electricity supplies to Ukraine - FicoVideo
03:53 PM • 5492 views
EU failed to agree on 20th package of sanctions against Russia – Kallas
Exclusive
03:29 PM • 8830 views
Telegram in question - should the messenger be blocked and will it reduce the risk of terrorist attacks in Ukraine
Exclusive
02:58 PM • 9162 views
Why do temples hurt and how to get rid of it
02:29 PM • 11278 views
Terrorist attack in Lviv: suspect remanded in custody for 60 days without bail
Exclusive
01:20 PM • 37303 views
"Complaints about the Odrex clinic never end," activists of the StopOdrex movement report mass appeals from patients
Exclusive
01:02 PM • 42942 views
For Defence City to operate effectively, synergy between the state and arms manufacturers is essential - expert
12:02 PM • 27071 views
European Commission: Russia destroyed "Druzhba", decision on repair terms rests with Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
3m/s
92%
743mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Train schedule changes affected six regions, some routes replaced by busesFebruary 23, 07:45 AM • 52322 views
Infamous photo of former Prince Andrew after arrest displayed in the LouvrePhotoFebruary 23, 08:38 AM • 60316 views
“I can’t believe you’re 18”: Jennifer Lopez emotionally addressed her children on their coming of ageVideoFebruary 23, 11:24 AM • 25367 views
The Netherlands gets its youngest prime minister in history - the king swore in the new coalition governmentVideo11:50 AM • 35200 views
New 200-hryvnia banknotes with the slogan "Glory to Ukraine!" are being introduced - what you need to knowPhoto01:28 PM • 21888 views
Publications
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of business02:00 PM • 13116 views
"Complaints about the Odrex clinic never end," activists of the StopOdrex movement report mass appeals from patients
Exclusive
01:20 PM • 37304 views
For Defence City to operate effectively, synergy between the state and arms manufacturers is essential - expert
Exclusive
01:02 PM • 42943 views
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?February 20, 01:32 PM • 136602 views
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about itPhotoFebruary 20, 11:49 AM • 145909 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kyrylo Budanov
Donald Trump
Musician
Yulia Svyrydenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Hungary
Slovakia
Mykolaiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Andriy Dzhedzhula baptized his daughter Emilia and showed her face for the first timeVideo04:51 PM • 1168 views
“I can’t believe you’re 18”: Jennifer Lopez emotionally addressed her children on their coming of ageVideoFebruary 23, 11:24 AM • 25406 views
Infamous photo of former Prince Andrew after arrest displayed in the LouvrePhotoFebruary 23, 08:38 AM • 60372 views
Britney Spears posted a candid nude photo from her beach vacationPhotoFebruary 21, 03:47 PM • 67074 views
Zendaya spotted with new ring amid rumors of secret marriage to Tom HollandPhotoFebruary 21, 08:33 AM • 67183 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
WhatsApp
Starlink
The Diplomat

Explosion at a gas station in Mykolaiv: seven police officers injured, two in serious condition

Kyiv • UNN

 • 274 views

An explosion occurred at a non-operational gas station in Mykolaiv, injuring seven patrol police officers. Two of them are in serious condition, and doctors are fighting for their lives.

Explosion at a gas station in Mykolaiv: seven police officers injured, two in serious condition

An explosion occurred in Mykolaiv on the territory of a non-operating gas station, injuring seven patrol police officers who arrived for a shift change and parked their cars there. This was reported by the head of the National Police, Ivan Vyhivskyi, as reported by UNN.

Today at 6:10 p.m. in Mykolaiv, an explosion occurred on the territory of a non-operating gas station. As a result, seven employees of the Patrol Police Department were injured, who arrived for a shift change and parked their cars there. Two of them are in serious condition. Doctors are fighting for their lives 

- reported the head of the National Police.

Vyhivskyi mentioned the terrorist attack against police officers in Lviv and emphasized that "this is not a coincidence."

The enemy is deliberately trying to kill Ukrainian police officers who daily protect people and the state. We consider these events as a targeted attack on the law enforcement system and destabilization of the situation within the country 

- Vyhivskyi summarized.

Terrorist attack in Lviv: suspect remanded in custody for 60 days without bail23.02.26, 16:29 • 11282 views

Recall 

On the night of February 22, two explosions occurred in the center of Lviv. Previously, the "102" line received a report of a break-in at a store on Danylushyna Street, 20 in Lviv. After the patrol police crew arrived at the scene, an explosion occurred. Upon the arrival of the second crew, another explosion occurred. As a result of the terrorist attack, a 23-year-old policewoman was killed and more than 20 people were injured.

Law enforcement officers managed to quickly identify the person involved in the terrorist attack. The woman was detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine in Staryi Sambir.

On the same day, she was notified of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 258, Part 1 of Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - a terrorist act that led to the death of a person, and illegal handling of weapons.

The 33-year-old suspect in the terrorist attack in the center of Lviv was taken into custody for a period of 60 days without the right to bail.

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies
Martial law
War in Ukraine
National Police of Ukraine
Lviv
Mykolaiv