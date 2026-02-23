Explosion at a gas station in Mykolaiv: seven police officers injured, two in serious condition

An explosion occurred in Mykolaiv on the territory of a non-operating gas station, injuring seven patrol police officers who arrived for a shift change and parked their cars there. This was reported by the head of the National Police, Ivan Vyhivskyi, as reported by UNN.

Today at 6:10 p.m. in Mykolaiv, an explosion occurred on the territory of a non-operating gas station. As a result, seven employees of the Patrol Police Department were injured, who arrived for a shift change and parked their cars there. Two of them are in serious condition. Doctors are fighting for their lives - reported the head of the National Police.

Vyhivskyi mentioned the terrorist attack against police officers in Lviv and emphasized that "this is not a coincidence."

The enemy is deliberately trying to kill Ukrainian police officers who daily protect people and the state. We consider these events as a targeted attack on the law enforcement system and destabilization of the situation within the country - Vyhivskyi summarized.

Terrorist attack in Lviv: suspect remanded in custody for 60 days without bail

Recall

On the night of February 22, two explosions occurred in the center of Lviv. Previously, the "102" line received a report of a break-in at a store on Danylushyna Street, 20 in Lviv. After the patrol police crew arrived at the scene, an explosion occurred. Upon the arrival of the second crew, another explosion occurred. As a result of the terrorist attack, a 23-year-old policewoman was killed and more than 20 people were injured.

Law enforcement officers managed to quickly identify the person involved in the terrorist attack. The woman was detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine in Staryi Sambir.

On the same day, she was notified of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 258, Part 1 of Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - a terrorist act that led to the death of a person, and illegal handling of weapons.

The 33-year-old suspect in the terrorist attack in the center of Lviv was taken into custody for a period of 60 days without the right to bail.