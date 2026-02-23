$43.270.01
Mykolaiv police show video from the scene of the terrorist attack at the gas station

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10 views

Mykolaiv police released a video from the scene of the explosion at a non-operational gas station on February 23. Seven police officers were injured in the terrorist attack.

Mykolaiv police show video from the scene of the terrorist attack at the gas station

Mykolaiv police showed a video from the scene of the terrorist attack at a gas station on the evening of February 23. This was reported by UNN.

Details

It is noted that today, around 6:10 p.m., an unknown device exploded on the territory of a non-operating gas station in Mykolaiv.

At the time of the incident, employees of the Patrol Police Department, who arrived for a shift change, were on the territory of the gas station. It was preliminarily established that an explosive device detonated, the origin of which law enforcement officers are currently establishing.

- reads the caption to the video.

It is indicated that the police are establishing all the circumstances of the incident and the persons involved in the commission of the crime.

Recall

The explosion at a gas station in Mykolaiv, which injured seven police officers, is being investigated as a terrorist attack. This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office.

