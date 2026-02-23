First reports on the explosion in Mykolaiv, the version of a terrorist attack is being checked - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the first reports from law enforcement regarding the explosion in Mykolaiv have been received, and the version of a terrorist act is being investigated, UNN reports.

The first reports from law enforcement regarding the explosion in Mykolaiv have just been received. National Police officers were injured – seven people were wounded, two of them in serious condition. They are being provided with the necessary assistance. - Zelenskyy reported.

According to the President, all circumstances are being clarified. In particular, the version of a terrorist act is being investigated.

I instructed the National Police and the Security Service to inform the public about the necessary details. - the Head of State summarized.

Earlier

As reported by UNN, an explosion occurred at a non-operating gas station in Mykolaiv, as a result of which seven patrol police officers were injured. Two of them are in serious condition, and doctors are fighting for their lives.

Recall

On the night of February 22, two explosions occurred in the center of Lviv. Previously, a report was received on the "102" line about a break-in at a store on Danylyshyna Street, 20, in Lviv. Upon the arrival of a patrol police crew at the scene, an explosion occurred. Upon the arrival of a second crew, another explosion occurred. As a result of the terrorist attack, a 23-year-old policewoman died and more than 20 people were injured.

Law enforcement officers managed to quickly identify the person involved in the terrorist attack. The woman was detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine in Staryi Sambir.

On the same day, she was notified of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 258, Part 1 of Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - a terrorist act that led to the death of a person, and illegal handling of weapons.

The 33-year-old suspect in the terrorist attack in the center of Lviv was taken into custody for a period of 60 days without the right to bail.