Andriy Dzhedzhula baptized his daughter Emilia and showed her face for the first time

Popular Ukrainian TV presenter Andriy Dzhedzhula shared an important and exciting event — the showman baptized his youngest daughter, Emilia. She is already eight months old. This is reported by UNN with reference to the presenter's Instagram.

Details

As it turned out, the sacrament took place several months ago. The presenter decided to talk about it later to be able to experience important and warm moments not under the scrutiny of a large number of people.

In the photo, Emilia poses in a festive white outfit, next to her are not only her father but also Dzhedzhula's older children.

We are 8 months old, and this is how Emilia was 3 months ago when we baptized you. May you have a guardian angel 24/7, daughter! I love you! Later I will show current photos of my 8-month-old princess! Sorry, but I deliberately post all family events either with a delay or with a blur, and most of them I leave in a private family album! — Andriy wrote in his post.

By the way, Andriy Dzhedzhula is not in a hurry to tell his followers about his current partner, who gave birth to his daughter in 2025. In addition, Andriy also raises two children from two other women, namely his son Daniel (mother singer Santa Dimopulos) and his daughter Adele from his ex-wife Yulia Leus.

TV presenter Lesia Nikitiuk and her fiancé baptized their son