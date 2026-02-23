Andriy Dzhedzhula baptized his daughter Emilia and showed her face for the first time

$43.270.01
EU failed to agree on 20th package of sanctions against Russia – Kallas
Exclusive
03:29 PM • 6532 views
Telegram in question - should the messenger be blocked and will it reduce the risk of terrorist attacks in Ukraine
Exclusive
02:58 PM • 7320 views
Why do temples hurt and how to get rid of it
02:29 PM • 10401 views
Terrorist attack in Lviv: suspect remanded in custody for 60 days without bail
Exclusive
01:20 PM • 36092 views
"Complaints about the Odrex clinic never end," activists of the StopOdrex movement report mass appeals from patients
Exclusive
01:02 PM • 42207 views
For Defence City to operate effectively, synergy between the state and arms manufacturers is essential - expert
12:02 PM • 26657 views
European Commission: Russia destroyed "Druzhba", decision on repair terms rests with Ukraine
Exclusive
February 23, 10:58 AM • 32208 views
The only large-caliber ammunition manufacturer in Ukraine stopped operations after searches. The Prosecutor General's Office reacted
February 23, 10:23 AM • 31757 views
Comprehensive mobilization reform underway, 90% of deferrals processed through "Reserve+" - FedorovVideo
February 23, 10:16 AM • 25821 views
General Staff confirms hit on Russian Black Sea Fleet missile unit armed with Bastion in Crimea
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of business02:00 PM • 12323 views
"Complaints about the Odrex clinic never end," activists of the StopOdrex movement report mass appeals from patients
Exclusive
01:20 PM • 36087 views
For Defence City to operate effectively, synergy between the state and arms manufacturers is essential - expert
Exclusive
01:02 PM • 42203 views
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?February 20, 01:32 PM • 136108 views
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about itPhotoFebruary 20, 11:49 AM • 145437 views
Andriy Dzhedzhula baptized his daughter Emilia and showed her face for the first time

Kyiv • UNN

 • 228 views

Ukrainian TV presenter Andriy Dzhedzhula baptized his youngest daughter Emilia. The sacrament took place several months ago, when the girl was 5 months old.

Andriy Dzhedzhula baptized his daughter Emilia and showed her face for the first time

Popular Ukrainian TV presenter Andriy Dzhedzhula shared an important and exciting event — the showman baptized his youngest daughter, Emilia. She is already eight months old. This is reported by UNN with reference to the presenter's Instagram.

Details

As it turned out, the sacrament took place several months ago. The presenter decided to talk about it later to be able to experience important and warm moments not under the scrutiny of a large number of people.

In the photo, Emilia poses in a festive white outfit, next to her are not only her father but also Dzhedzhula's older children.

We are 8 months old, and this is how Emilia was 3 months ago when we baptized you. May you have a guardian angel 24/7, daughter! I love you! Later I will show current photos of my 8-month-old princess! Sorry, but I deliberately post all family events either with a delay or with a blur, and most of them I leave in a private family album!

— Andriy wrote in his post.

By the way, Andriy Dzhedzhula is not in a hurry to tell his followers about his current partner, who gave birth to his daughter in 2025. In addition, Andriy also raises two children from two other women, namely his son Daniel (mother singer Santa Dimopulos) and his daughter Adele from his ex-wife Yulia Leus.

