Iran receives military aid from Russia and China to fight the US - Foreign Minister Araghchi

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that his country is receiving military assistance from Russia and China amid the escalating conflict in the Middle East. This is reported by UNN with reference to Politico.

Details

According to him, cooperation between the countries covers political, economic, and defense spheres in confronting the United States and Israel.

I am not going into any details, it is good cooperation with these countries, political, economic, even military - he added.

Araghchi also commented on the situation in the Strait of Hormuz. He stated that this strait is closed only to American and Israeli ships and tankers, and not to others.

Recall

On Sunday, March 15, it became known that fragments of an Iranian missile hit the building of the US consulate residence in Israel. Iran also announced attacks on a communication center and a police unit.

UNN also reported that due to the tense situation in the region, the Russian Consulate General in the Iranian city of Isfahan suspended its work.