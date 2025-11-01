$42.080.01
Syrskyi: the liberation of the territory on the Dobropillia salient continues, Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad are holding
02:06 PM • 4524 views
Every Ukrainian will be able to travel 3000 kilometers by rail for free - Zelenskyy
November 1, 08:30 AM • 18135 views
Five long-awaited premieres you can't miss: what to watch in NovemberVideo
Exclusive
November 1, 07:00 AM • 36989 views
How to follow a vegan diet without harming your health: advice from a nutritionistPhoto
November 1, 06:00 AM • 36448 views
Processing deferrals in ASCs, changes in Basic Social Assistance, extension of mobilization: what will change from November 1
October 31, 08:50 PM • 36317 views
Defence Intelligence of Ukraine conducts counterattack near Pokrovsk to unblock logistics - source
October 31, 06:17 PM • 50357 views
Ukraine temporarily banned the export of unprocessed timber
October 31, 05:29 PM • 41603 views
Pentagon approves transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, final decision rests with Trump - Media
October 31, 04:15 PM • 36741 views
Former Odesa mayor Trukhanov sent to 24/7 house arrest until December 28
Exclusive
October 31, 02:27 PM • 36219 views
Marriage via "Diia": over 50 couples were denied marriage registration
TV presenter Lesia Nikitiuk and her fiancé baptized their son

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2054 views

Ukrainian TV presenter Lesia Nikitiuk and her fiancé Dmytro Babchuk baptized their son Oscar in St. Michael's Golden-Domed Monastery. Babchuk said that he named his son Oscar, breaking the family tradition of naming men Mykhailo or Dmytro.

TV presenter Lesia Nikitiuk and her fiancé baptized their son

Ukrainian TV presenter Lesya Nikityuk, together with her fiancé Dmytro Babchuk, christened their son in St. Michael's Golden-Domed Cathedral, reports UNN.

The other day, a bright holiday took place in our family. We christened our son. We prepared a lot for this event, because for me personally it is a great sacrament and responsibility.

- Nikityuk said on Instagram.

In turn, the star's fiancé, Dmytro Babchuk, not only shared photos from the christening but also revealed his son's name.

Lesya Nikityuk became a mother: the TV presenter showed the first photos from the maternity ward20.06.25, 16:58 • 42940 views

Up to the 7th generation, all men in my family were called by only two names - Mykhailo and Dmytro. Great-grandfather - Mykhailo, grandfather - Dmytro, father - Mykhailo, I - Dmytro. Accordingly, I named my son Oscar. Therefore, please welcome the respected Cossack Babchuk Oscar Dmytrovych.

- Babchuk summarized.

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyUNN Lite
Lesya Nikityuk