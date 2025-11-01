TV presenter Lesia Nikitiuk and her fiancé baptized their son

Ukrainian TV presenter Lesya Nikityuk, together with her fiancé Dmytro Babchuk, christened their son in St. Michael's Golden-Domed Cathedral, reports UNN.

The other day, a bright holiday took place in our family. We christened our son. We prepared a lot for this event, because for me personally it is a great sacrament and responsibility. - Nikityuk said on Instagram.

In turn, the star's fiancé, Dmytro Babchuk, not only shared photos from the christening but also revealed his son's name.

