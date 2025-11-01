TV presenter Lesia Nikitiuk and her fiancé baptized their son
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian TV presenter Lesia Nikitiuk and her fiancé Dmytro Babchuk baptized their son Oscar in St. Michael's Golden-Domed Monastery. Babchuk said that he named his son Oscar, breaking the family tradition of naming men Mykhailo or Dmytro.
Ukrainian TV presenter Lesya Nikityuk, together with her fiancé Dmytro Babchuk, christened their son in St. Michael's Golden-Domed Cathedral, reports UNN.
The other day, a bright holiday took place in our family. We christened our son. We prepared a lot for this event, because for me personally it is a great sacrament and responsibility.
In turn, the star's fiancé, Dmytro Babchuk, not only shared photos from the christening but also revealed his son's name.
Up to the 7th generation, all men in my family were called by only two names - Mykhailo and Dmytro. Great-grandfather - Mykhailo, grandfather - Dmytro, father - Mykhailo, I - Dmytro. Accordingly, I named my son Oscar. Therefore, please welcome the respected Cossack Babchuk Oscar Dmytrovych.