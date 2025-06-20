Lesya Nikityuk became a mother: the TV presenter showed the first photos from the maternity ward

$41.690.06
47.860.04
ukenru
ARMA reform does not guarantee changes without a comprehensive approach and team reboot - political scientist
Exclusive
01:11 PM • 5840 views
ARMA reform does not guarantee changes without a comprehensive approach and team reboot - political scientist
12:29 PM • 29426 views
"Doomsday plane": what kind of "beast" is it and which countries have it (video)
12:17 PM • 34247 views
Summer Solstice: traditions, omens and what not to do on the longest day of the year
11:31 AM • 24900 views
Ukrainian soldiers continue to return from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced another exchange
Exclusive
08:30 AM • 56122 views
"Your life will no longer be the same after hypnosis" - hypnotherapist Anna Karui
Exclusive
08:20 AM • 67642 views
Stress-free apartment sale: Expert advice on how to sell property quickly
June 20, 07:30 AM • 60958 views
World Refugee Day: How Many Ukrainians Have Temporary Protection in the EU
Exclusive
June 20, 06:41 AM • 43031 views
Russian drone attack on Odesa: State Emergency Service reported on the "Nemo" hotel and dolphins
Exclusive
June 20, 06:00 AM • 37132 views
Detox diets: Nutritionist explained whether cleansing the body with juices and smoothies works
June 19, 05:11 PM • 46144 views
Zelensky appointed Shapovalov Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
8.1m/s
53%
750mm
Popular news
ISW Explains What Putin Is Counting On in the War Against UkraineJune 20, 06:30 AM • 45641 views
Eating a fellow serviceman on the Kupyansk direction: HUR reported a case of cannibalism in the Russian Armed ForcesJune 20, 08:11 AM • 44528 views
Energy system operates in a stable mode, but the situation is complex – Ministry of Energy08:27 AM • 39610 views
Manipulation under the guise of reform: how "Darnitsa" hides behind the fight against the "pharmaceutical mafia"09:10 AM • 52347 views
Half a million salary per month and a criminal case. How the chief lawyer of the National Bank lives10:11 AM • 43128 views
Publications
"Doomsday plane": what kind of "beast" is it and which countries have it (video)12:29 PM • 29426 views
Summer Solstice: traditions, omens and what not to do on the longest day of the year12:17 PM • 34247 views
Fruit galettes: perfect summer dessert, easy to make at home11:55 AM • 22121 views
Half a million salary per month and a criminal case. How the chief lawyer of the National Bank lives10:11 AM • 43292 views
Manipulation under the guise of reform: how "Darnitsa" hides behind the fight against the "pharmaceutical mafia"09:10 AM • 52492 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Binyamin Netanyahu
Denis Shmyhal
John Ratcliffe
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
White House
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Lesya Nikityuk became a mother: the TV presenter showed the first photos from the maternity ward01:58 PM • 3106 views
The ranking of the 50 best restaurants in the world for 2025 has been published11:44 AM • 14958 views
Ivanka Trump's daughter wowed the White House in her mother's $2,000 dress10:45 AM • 19184 views
Court allowed access to Swift and Lively's messages in case against BaldoniJune 19, 02:51 PM • 67461 views
In Lithuania, a brown bear roamed the capital's streets for two days: hunters did not follow the government's order to kill the animalJune 19, 12:42 PM • 87983 views
Actual
The New York Times
Instagram
Shahed-136
Facebook
Northrop Grumman B-2 Spirit

Lesya Nikityuk became a mother: the TV presenter showed the first photos from the maternity ward

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2658 views

On June 20, Lesya Nikityuk became a mother for the first time, giving birth to a son on June 15. Her fiancé, military serviceman Dmytro Babchuk, also shared his emotions about the birth of their firstborn.

Lesya Nikityuk became a mother: the TV presenter showed the first photos from the maternity ward

On June 20, it became known that Ukrainian star Lesya Nikityuk became a mother for the first time - the TV presenter gave birth to a boy. Later, she herself confirmed the news by publishing touching photos with her son during discharge from the maternity hospital. Her fiancé, serviceman Dmytro Babchuk, also shared his emotions, saying that on the day of his firstborn's birth, he was on a mission, writes UNN.

Details

On June 20, it became known that Ukrainian TV presenter Lesya Nikityuk became a mother for the first time. The star gave birth to a son on June 15, the day before she announced her pregnancy on Instagram. She shared touching photos with the baby taken during discharge from the maternity hospital.

Nikityuk's fiancé, serviceman Dmytro Babchuk, also did not stay away and commented on the birth of his son.

The biggest joy of this life is that I was on a mission and on Father's Day, I became a father

 - he wrote on his Instagram.  

Recall

37-year-old TV presenter Lesya Nikityuk confirmed her pregnancy by sharing a photo with a rounded belly. Subscribers actively congratulated the presenter in the comments, and the star's chosen one left a short but warm message there: "Wow, is this my wife pregnant with her first child?" 

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

SocietyUNN Lite
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9