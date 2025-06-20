Lesya Nikityuk became a mother: the TV presenter showed the first photos from the maternity ward

On June 20, it became known that Ukrainian star Lesya Nikityuk became a mother for the first time - the TV presenter gave birth to a boy. Later, she herself confirmed the news by publishing touching photos with her son during discharge from the maternity hospital. Her fiancé, serviceman Dmytro Babchuk, also shared his emotions, saying that on the day of his firstborn's birth, he was on a mission, writes UNN.

Details

On June 20, it became known that Ukrainian TV presenter Lesya Nikityuk became a mother for the first time. The star gave birth to a son on June 15, the day before she announced her pregnancy on Instagram. She shared touching photos with the baby taken during discharge from the maternity hospital.

Nikityuk's fiancé, serviceman Dmytro Babchuk, also did not stay away and commented on the birth of his son.

The biggest joy of this life is that I was on a mission and on Father's Day, I became a father - he wrote on his Instagram.

Recall

37-year-old TV presenter Lesya Nikityuk confirmed her pregnancy by sharing a photo with a rounded belly. Subscribers actively congratulated the presenter in the comments, and the star's chosen one left a short but warm message there: "Wow, is this my wife pregnant with her first child?"