Occupiers killed seven civilians in Pokrovsk: ombudsman reported details and sent letters to the UN and ICRC

Russians likely killed seven civilians in Pokrovsk. This was reported by Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets, citing social media, according to UNN.

Ukrainians were hiding in the basement of a residential building when two soldiers of the Russian army broke in. Two civilians, a father and son, came out to the occupiers, who demanded alcohol. When they were told there was no alcohol, the occupiers opened fire and killed the father and son. After that, the Russians went down to the basement and shot other people there. As a result, an entire family was among the dead — a married couple, their son, and the woman's mother! Only one wounded person managed to survive by pretending to be dead. - wrote Lubinets.

According to him, the tragedy occurred on the night of December 21.

This incident is shocking in its cruelty and cynicism. I have already sent official letters to the ICRC and the UN. The whole world must see the faces of Russian soldiers who came to kill civilians. - added the ombudsman.

Lubinets emphasized that the events in Pokrovsk are not isolated. They fit into a systemic practice of violence that Russian troops use against civilians in the temporarily occupied territories and frontline areas of Ukraine. Deliberate killings of civilians are a gross violation of international humanitarian law and a war crime.