Occupiers killed seven civilians in Pokrovsk: ombudsman reported details and sent letters to the UN and ICRC

03:53 PM
Russia is probably preparing strikes on the capital, on government buildings: Zelenskyy reacted to the statement about the alleged attack on Putin's residence
Exclusive
03:25 PM
It's hard to call them extremely productive, because no decisions have been made on key issues: political scientist on Zelenskyy's negotiations with Trump
03:12 PM
Elections via "Diia" are not being considered: Fedorov named the reason
Exclusive
12:21 PM
Housing rental: what will happen to prices in 2026
11:59 AM
Meeting of Ukrainian and US advisors expected in Kyiv in the coming days: Zelenskyy on next steps in negotiations
December 29, 09:17 AM
Zelenskyy named conditions for lifting martial law
December 29, 04:39 AM
Ukraine for the first time participated in practicing the mechanisms of Article 5 of the NATO Treaty - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
December 29, 01:10 AM
Ukrainians will pay UAH 4.32 per kWh of electricity from 2026: Cabinet of Ministers made a decision
December 28, 10:38 PM
Zelenskyy on peace plan: security guarantees and military dimension 100% agreed
December 28, 10:22 PM
Trump announced a "significant" rapprochement of the parties to a peace plan after a conversation with Zelenskyy
Popular news
In occupied Melitopol, four occupiers with a "Ural" exploded: HUR showed a videoVideoDecember 29, 07:09 AM • 5102 views
Kanye West and Bianca Censori visited Disney with childrenDecember 29, 08:13 AM • 21738 views
Up to 30 cm of snow fell in some places: snowy roads in six regions, a highway closure and traffic complicationsDecember 29, 09:45 AM • 25005 views
The Ministry of Health must inspect Medical House "Odrex" LLC - the legal entity of the Odrex clinic, which is involved in criminal cases of fraudDecember 29, 10:49 AM • 17670 views
Kuleba's personnel revanche in the State Aviation Service: The Cabinet of Ministers will consider Zelinskyi's candidacy for the head of the regulator12:07 PM • 14646 views
Publications
Kuleba's personnel revanche in the State Aviation Service: The Cabinet of Ministers will consider Zelinskyi's candidacy for the head of the regulator12:07 PM • 14687 views
The Ministry of Health must inspect Medical House "Odrex" LLC - the legal entity of the Odrex clinic, which is involved in criminal cases of fraudDecember 29, 10:49 AM • 17715 views
"Pharma-gate": National Police investigates large-scale scheme of overpricing medicines by "Darnitsa" companyDecember 27, 08:41 PM • 36673 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 139740 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhotoDecember 26, 04:30 PM • 184090 views
UNN Lite
Beyoncé becomes a dollar billionaire - Forbes03:34 PM • 2398 views
Kanye West and Bianca Censori visited Disney with childrenDecember 29, 08:13 AM • 21777 views
The series "Stranger Things" became Netflix's most popular series and influenced the US economyDecember 28, 12:14 AM • 34478 views
Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt announces pregnancyPhotoDecember 27, 07:40 AM • 44992 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 139740 views
Occupiers killed seven civilians in Pokrovsk: ombudsman reported details and sent letters to the UN and ICRC

Kyiv • UNN

 • 152 views

Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets reported the killing of seven civilians in Pokrovsk by Russian soldiers on the night of December 21. The occupiers shot a family in the basement after they were refused alcohol.

Occupiers killed seven civilians in Pokrovsk: ombudsman reported details and sent letters to the UN and ICRC

Russians likely killed seven civilians in Pokrovsk. This was reported by Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets, citing social media, according to UNN.

Ukrainians were hiding in the basement of a residential building when two soldiers of the Russian army broke in. Two civilians, a father and son, came out to the occupiers, who demanded alcohol. When they were told there was no alcohol, the occupiers opened fire and killed the father and son. After that, the Russians went down to the basement and shot other people there. As a result, an entire family was among the dead — a married couple, their son, and the woman's mother! Only one wounded person managed to survive by pretending to be dead.

- wrote Lubinets.

According to him, the tragedy occurred on the night of December 21.

This incident is shocking in its cruelty and cynicism. I have already sent official letters to the ICRC and the UN. The whole world must see the faces of Russian soldiers who came to kill civilians.

- added the ombudsman.

Occupiers shot three Ukrainian soldiers near Huliaipole - DeepState28.12.25, 20:28 • 4134 views

Lubinets emphasized that the events in Pokrovsk are not isolated. They fit into a systemic practice of violence that Russian troops use against civilians in the temporarily occupied territories and frontline areas of Ukraine. Deliberate killings of civilians are a gross violation of international humanitarian law and a war crime.

We know well: impunity for such actions means only one thing — their repetition! Therefore, we need to react here and now. I also separately urge citizens: please, do not delay the decision — evacuate in time. I understand how difficult it is to make such decisions. But this is a chance to save lives.

- Lubinets summarized.

Antonina Tumanova

