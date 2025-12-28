Occupiers shot three Ukrainian soldiers near Huliaipole - DeepState

$41.930.00
December 28, 11:58 AM • 13244 views
Sanctions, air defense, finalization of steps: Zelenskyy announced negotiations with partners amid Russian attacks with 2100 drones and 94 missiles
December 28, 11:16 AM • 22594 views
General Staff confirms damage to Syzran oil refinery and other occupation facilities
December 28, 09:00 AM • 20545 views
Russia continues attacks on energy infrastructure, up to 40,000 consumers without electricity, emergency blackouts still in Kyiv and region - Ministry of Energy
December 27, 08:03 PM • 37075 views
100 billion dollars, security guarantees and more: Zelenskyy announced topics for upcoming talks with Trump
December 27, 07:34 PM • 47125 views
Canada allocates $2.5 billion to Ukraine to support its economy: what the funds will be used forVideo
December 27, 05:54 PM • 45451 views
Putin will not abandon territorial claims in Ukraine: goals extend beyond occupied regions - Atlantic Council
December 27, 03:52 PM • 32648 views
Zelenskyy and Trump meeting: Europe and US expect unexpected scenarios - CNN
December 27, 01:53 PM • 27957 views
Night attack by the Russian Federation on Ukraine on December 27: the Air Force showed combat workVideo
December 27, 11:54 AM • 22504 views
Zelenskyy revealed who, besides him, will be at the meeting with Trump
December 27, 06:01 AM • 43859 views
White House reveals details of upcoming Trump-Zelenskyy meeting in US
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Fatal carbon monoxide poisoning near Kyiv due to a generator in the basementVideoDecember 28, 10:43 AM • 13435 views
Bus with 30 passengers overturned on its side in Prykarpattia: one dead and 5 injured, including a childVideo12:51 PM • 5428 views
A large-scale fire broke out at a poultry farm in Bukovyna: five thousand chickens burned to deathVideo01:42 PM • 5906 views
Ski season opened in Bukovel: queues and traffic jams formed due to tourist influx02:44 PM • 13207 views
Trump announced a "good" conversation with Putin before meeting with Zelenskyy04:58 PM • 10148 views
"Pharma-gate": National Police investigates large-scale scheme of overpricing medicines by "Darnitsa" companyDecember 27, 08:41 PM • 27481 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 80871 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhotoDecember 26, 04:30 PM • 133022 views
No European country selects its Prosecutor General through a competition. Ukraine must adhere to European practicesDecember 26, 02:35 PM • 62609 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
December 26, 11:18 AM • 92831 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
Emmanuel Macron
Giorgia Meloni
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Myrnohrad
Gulyaypole
Pokrovsk
The series "Stranger Things" became Netflix's most popular series and influenced the US economyDecember 28, 12:14 AM • 16786 views
Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt announces pregnancyPhotoDecember 27, 07:40 AM • 27216 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 80872 views
Celebrity Weddings 2025: Who among the celebrities secretly got married, and who rented out the entire Venice for their weddingPhotoDecember 26, 04:51 PM • 29115 views
Netflix presented the trailer for "The Peak" starring Charlize TheronVideoDecember 26, 02:56 PM • 28442 views
Technology
Social network
Heating
Financial Times
Bild

Occupiers shot three Ukrainian soldiers near Huliaipole - DeepState

Kyiv • UNN

 • 190 views

On December 20, Russian troops shot three Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers south of Huliaipole. The soldiers were supposed to take positions that had previously been abandoned by another unit.

Occupiers shot three Ukrainian soldiers near Huliaipole - DeepState

On December 20, the occupiers shot three soldiers of the Ukrainian Defense Forces south of Huliaipole, UNN reports with reference to DeepState.

Details

According to DeepState, the event took place on December 20, 2025. Soldiers of one of the mechanized brigades were supposed to take positions that had been previously voluntarily abandoned by another unit, but the enemy was already waiting for them there.

This incident is another violation of the customs and rules of warfare, and also demonstrates the criminal nature of the military-political leadership of Muscovy.

- stated in the message.

Occupiers shot Ukrainian prisoner in Svyato-Pokrovske in Donbas - DeepState05.12.25, 10:25 • 17422 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Gulyaypole