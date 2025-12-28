On December 20, the occupiers shot three soldiers of the Ukrainian Defense Forces south of Huliaipole, UNN reports with reference to DeepState.

Details

According to DeepState, the event took place on December 20, 2025. Soldiers of one of the mechanized brigades were supposed to take positions that had been previously voluntarily abandoned by another unit, but the enemy was already waiting for them there.

This incident is another violation of the customs and rules of warfare, and also demonstrates the criminal nature of the military-political leadership of Muscovy. - stated in the message.

