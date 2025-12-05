Occupiers shot Ukrainian prisoner in Svyato-Pokrovske in Donbas - DeepState

Russian occupiers shot a Ukrainian prisoner of war in Svyato-Pokrovske, southwest of Siversk. This is reported by UNN with reference to DeepState.

Details

A Russian assault group captured a soldier of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. He came out of cover with his hands raised, but immediately after exiting, he was shot with an automatic rifle and fell on the doorstep of the house.

The location is of additional interest, as the enemy is already operating beyond the Bakhmutka River. In addition, it is currently difficult to understand the real situation in Siversk - DeepState stated.

Recall

At the end of September 2025, Russian occupiers shot a civilian family in Shandryholove, Donetsk region, and took a minor girl hostage.