Standard of barrier-free language to appear in Ukraine - Zelenska

The First Lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska, announced a standard for barrier-free language during a meeting of the Barrier-Free Council, UNN reports with reference to the President's Office.

Details

"It's not enough to do something useful; you need to explain and articulate it correctly. That's why the Barrier-Free Handbook – a communication guide – appeared and is constantly expanding. Barrier-free is also unique in that language itself becomes part of it and an instrument. The need to officially enshrine humane wording has long been overdue," emphasized the First Lady.

Olena Zelenska noted that "next week there will be a presentation of the State Standard for correct, barrier-free language."

"It is very important that this standard reaches every official. Correct language should become the language of education and healthcare, administrations, law enforcement, services – everything that surrounds us every day. Language must also be barrier-free," concluded the President's wife.

Also at the meeting, seven new flagship projects on barrier-free access were presented.

