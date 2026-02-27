Standard of barrier-free language to appear in Ukraine - Zelenska

$43.210.03
51.020.06
ukenru
February 26, 10:38 PM • 16193 views
The IMF approved a new four-year financing program for Ukraine worth over $8 billion
February 26, 07:13 PM • 30174 views
Ukraine finalizes development of energy recovery strategy and updated protection by March 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 26, 04:20 PM • 28640 views
Attacks on water supply systems: can Russians leave Ukraine without water?
February 26, 03:08 PM • 29680 views
Digital hryvnia to be introduced after the war – NBU focused on regulating virtual assets
February 26, 02:09 PM • 26782 views
Ukraine introduces a new mechanism for drug price transparency through e-prescriptions
Exclusive
February 26, 01:53 PM • 41959 views
Kuchuk's Family Schemes: What the Land Under the Scandalous Odrex Clinic HidesPhoto
February 26, 12:47 PM • 21512 views
Ukraine and the USA have started a bilateral meeting in Geneva, we are working on practical solutions - Umerov
Exclusive
February 26, 11:34 AM • 103213 views
Who will truly feel the pension indexation from March 1, and whose payments will not be increased
February 26, 08:55 AM • 46634 views
EBRD downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast
February 25, 07:42 PM • 53881 views
Zelenskyy discussed with Trump issues that negotiators will work on in Geneva on February 26
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
1.5m/s
73%
762mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Great Britain has focused the development of the Nightfall ballistic missile on Ukraine's needs and does not yet plan its own purchasesFebruary 26, 10:55 PM • 10593 views
Hillary Clinton denied any ties to Epstein during closed-door testimony in the US CongressFebruary 26, 11:32 PM • 9592 views
The winner of "The Bachelor-14" announced the termination of all relations with Tsymbalyuk04:23 AM • 10561 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 1280 occupiers and hundreds of pieces of equipment in a dayPhoto04:46 AM • 12894 views
Pakistan's Defense Minister announces the start of an "open war" with Afghanistan05:00 AM • 8812 views
Publications
Kuchuk's Family Schemes: What the Land Under the Scandalous Odrex Clinic HidesPhoto
Exclusive
February 26, 01:53 PM • 41956 views
New rules for payments to families of missing and deceased military personnel - what the law changesFebruary 26, 01:46 PM • 34628 views
Who will truly feel the pension indexation from March 1, and whose payments will not be increased
Exclusive
February 26, 11:34 AM • 103210 views
US against strikes on Novorossiysk - why Trump forbids Ukraine from attacking Russia's vital facilities
Exclusive
February 25, 05:40 PM • 78852 views
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
Exclusive
February 25, 01:55 PM • 82853 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Jeffrey Epstein
Ruslan Kravchenko
Oleh Syniehubov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Geneva
Village
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The winner of "The Bachelor-14" announced the termination of all relations with Tsymbalyuk04:23 AM • 10579 views
The Rolling Stones denied Jagger's permission to use "Gimme Shelter" for a film about Melania TrumpFebruary 26, 06:10 PM • 13701 views
Kim Kardashian unveiled a new energy drink and faced criticism over promotional photosPhotoVideoFebruary 26, 09:00 AM • 44799 views
Nastya Semchuk to perform Stepan Giga's iconic song at the Memorial EveningPhotoFebruary 24, 07:45 PM • 54645 views
Return after silence: Dan Bălan surprises with a new lookVideoFebruary 24, 04:37 PM • 57040 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
Film
Lockheed P-3 Orion

Standard of barrier-free language to appear in Ukraine - Zelenska

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2986 views

Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska announced a standard for barrier-free language. The presentation of the State Standard for Correct, Barrier-Free Language will take place next week.

Standard of barrier-free language to appear in Ukraine - Zelenska

The First Lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska, announced a standard for barrier-free language during a meeting of the Barrier-Free Council, UNN reports with reference to the President's Office.

Details

"It's not enough to do something useful; you need to explain and articulate it correctly. That's why the Barrier-Free Handbook – a communication guide – appeared and is constantly expanding. Barrier-free is also unique in that language itself becomes part of it and an instrument. The need to officially enshrine humane wording has long been overdue," emphasized the First Lady.

Olena Zelenska noted that "next week there will be a presentation of the State Standard for correct, barrier-free language."

"It is very important that this standard reaches every official. Correct language should become the language of education and healthcare, administrations, law enforcement, services – everything that surrounds us every day. Language must also be barrier-free," concluded the President's wife.

Also at the meeting, seven new flagship projects on barrier-free access were presented.

Ukraine wants to legally enshrine accessibility requirements: what it entails27.09.25, 11:01 • 8644 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyPolitics
Olena Zelenska