September 26, 02:33 PM • 39526 views
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watchVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 02:01 PM • 76937 views
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
September 26, 01:31 PM • 32588 views
Ukraine is ready to join the "Drone Wall" project: technical teams for preparation can be sent right nowPhoto
September 26, 12:45 PM • 32073 views
Zelenskyy asked Trump to provide Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles at a closed UN meeting – TelegraphVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 09:46 AM • 31679 views
Economist commented on the moratorium on electricity and gas cutoffs in frontline regions
Exclusive
September 26, 09:25 AM • 24849 views
Court to consider motion to overturn decision to close case against NBU chief lawyer ZymaPhoto
September 26, 09:01 AM • 46381 views
FIFA U-20 World Cup: Ukraine kicks off the tournament this Saturday with a match against South KoreaVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 06:40 AM • 48960 views
Autumn avitaminosis: why the body lacks vitamins and how to maintain healthPhoto
Exclusive
September 26, 05:30 AM • 49708 views
Investing in Securities, Accessible to Everyone: Advice from Fintech Expert Olena Sosedka
September 25, 05:19 PM • 30118 views
Ukraine plans to increase salaries for medical workers in areas of active and possible hostilities: how much they will receive
Ukraine wants to legally enshrine accessibility requirements: what it entails

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1464 views

Ukraine has begun developing a draft law on accessibility, which aims to ensure equal access to services and opportunities for veterans, IDPs, and people with disabilities. The document will cover educational spaces, the physical environment, information accessibility, and economic opportunities.

Ukraine wants to legally enshrine accessibility requirements: what it entails

Ukraine has started developing a draft law on barrier-free access. It is intended to ensure equal access to services, space, and opportunities for veterans and internally displaced persons, people with disabilities, and some other categories of citizens, reported on Saturday by Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction - Minister for Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba, writes UNN.

Ukraine already has a National Strategy for creating a barrier-free space. The next step is the draft law "On the Basic Principles of State Policy for Forming a Barrier-Free Society in Ukraine."

- Kuleba explained on Telegram.

He indicated that the new legislation will define unified principles of barrier-free policy, distribute responsibility between state and local authorities, and introduce control and financing mechanisms. This, as expected, will ensure coordinated actions of authorities at all levels and make barrier-free access a real practice in every sphere.

In Kyiv, a barrier-free route is being created between key locations of the capital

According to the Deputy Prime Minister, the document will include all main spheres of human life. These are the educational space, physical environment, information and digital accessibility, economic opportunities, as well as social and civic life.

"The task of the law is to create unified requirements for accessibility so that people feel real, not formal, equality in every sphere," Kuleba emphasized.

The Ministry of Social Policy reported that by 2040, Ukraine plans to build a society where age is not an obstacle to work and self-realization. State policy is aimed at training, supporting, and developing infrastructure for people aged 45+.

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyPolitics
Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine
Ukraine