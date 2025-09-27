Ukraine wants to legally enshrine accessibility requirements: what it entails

Ukraine has started developing a draft law on barrier-free access. It is intended to ensure equal access to services, space, and opportunities for veterans and internally displaced persons, people with disabilities, and some other categories of citizens, reported on Saturday by Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction - Minister for Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba, writes UNN.

Ukraine already has a National Strategy for creating a barrier-free space. The next step is the draft law "On the Basic Principles of State Policy for Forming a Barrier-Free Society in Ukraine." - Kuleba explained on Telegram.

He indicated that the new legislation will define unified principles of barrier-free policy, distribute responsibility between state and local authorities, and introduce control and financing mechanisms. This, as expected, will ensure coordinated actions of authorities at all levels and make barrier-free access a real practice in every sphere.

According to the Deputy Prime Minister, the document will include all main spheres of human life. These are the educational space, physical environment, information and digital accessibility, economic opportunities, as well as social and civic life.

"The task of the law is to create unified requirements for accessibility so that people feel real, not formal, equality in every sphere," Kuleba emphasized.

Addition

The Ministry of Social Policy reported that by 2040, Ukraine plans to build a society where age is not an obstacle to work and self-realization. State policy is aimed at training, supporting, and developing infrastructure for people aged 45+.