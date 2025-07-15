$41.780.04
"Agreed to call each other more often": Zelenskyy had a "very good conversation" with Trump
07:52 PM • 7674 views
"Agreed to call each other more often": Zelenskyy had a "very good conversation" with Trump
July 14, 06:23 PM • 17388 views
"Colossal experience will definitely be useful": Zelenskyy hinted at Shmyhal's appointment as Minister of Defense
July 14, 04:21 PM • 28400 views
"He's nice in conversations, but at night missiles fly": Trump said Putin deceived everyone but him
July 14, 03:55 PM • 35493 views
17 Patriot systems are already being prepared for shipment to Ukraine - Trump
July 14, 03:24 PM • 33026 views
Trump announces 100% tariffs on Russia if no ceasefire agreement in Ukraine within 50 days
July 14, 03:00 PM • 30532 views
To be announced soon: Svyrydenko on proposals for cabinet members
Exclusive
July 14, 02:00 PM • 29598 views
Bitcoin breaks record again: what's behind the coin's surge and what to expect next - explained by fintech expert Olena Sosiedka
July 14, 01:52 PM • 47465 views
Zelenskyy's Cabinet 3.0: how the Ukrainian government will change
Exclusive
July 14, 01:34 PM • 44619 views
Aircraft manufacturing remains outside Defence City: industry warns of risks of losing potential
July 14, 12:42 PM • 23659 views
Ministers' dismissal is planned for Wednesday, appointments and voting for Thursday - MP
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

In Kyiv, a barrier-free route is being created between key locations of the capital

Kyiv • UNN

 • 964 views

In Kyiv, a barrier-free route project is being implemented, connecting the Main Military Hospital, the railway station, and Maidan Nezalezhnosti. This initiative is part of the “Movement Without Barriers” project and Olena Zelenska’s “Without Barriers” initiative.

In Kyiv, a barrier-free route is being created between key locations of the capital

In Kyiv, the implementation of a project to create a barrier-free route connecting the Main Military Hospital, the railway station, and Maidan Nezalezhnosti is underway. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA).

Details

It is noted that this route is being implemented within the framework of the Ministry of Development's flagship project "Movement without Barriers" and is part of the initiative of the First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska "Barrier-Free".

The Kyiv City Military Administration is currently focusing on arranging barrier-free access to the garrison military medical commission, creating an inclusive reception department of the Main Military Clinical Hospital, and adapting sidewalks and stops.

- the message says.

What has already been done:

▪️ access to the garrison military medical commission has been arranged,

▪️ a ramp and tactile tiles have been installed,

▪️ parking spaces for people with limited mobility have been arranged.

The next stage is work on Novohospitalna Street to Lesya Ukrainka Boulevard, and directly at the entrance to the Main Hospital.

Recall

In the center of Kyiv, on Khreshchatyk, a ground crossing will appear as part of the barrier-free route. It will become part of Olena Zelenska's "Barrier-Free" initiative.

The Kyiv Regional Military Administration is developing an interactive map of the region's barrier-free environment with accessibility indices for facilities. The region has implemented all 25 measures of the National Barrier-Free Space Strategy.

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent09.05.25, 13:02 • 201375 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

SocietyKyiv
Ukraine
Olena Zelenska
Kyiv
