In Kyiv, a barrier-free route is being created between key locations of the capital

In Kyiv, the implementation of a project to create a barrier-free route connecting the Main Military Hospital, the railway station, and Maidan Nezalezhnosti is underway. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA).

Details

It is noted that this route is being implemented within the framework of the Ministry of Development's flagship project "Movement without Barriers" and is part of the initiative of the First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska "Barrier-Free".

The Kyiv City Military Administration is currently focusing on arranging barrier-free access to the garrison military medical commission, creating an inclusive reception department of the Main Military Clinical Hospital, and adapting sidewalks and stops. - the message says.

What has already been done:

▪️ access to the garrison military medical commission has been arranged,

▪️ a ramp and tactile tiles have been installed,

▪️ parking spaces for people with limited mobility have been arranged.

The next stage is work on Novohospitalna Street to Lesya Ukrainka Boulevard, and directly at the entrance to the Main Hospital.

Recall

In the center of Kyiv, on Khreshchatyk, a ground crossing will appear as part of the barrier-free route. It will become part of Olena Zelenska's "Barrier-Free" initiative.

The Kyiv Regional Military Administration is developing an interactive map of the region's barrier-free environment with accessibility indices for facilities. The region has implemented all 25 measures of the National Barrier-Free Space Strategy.

