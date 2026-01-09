Cyclone peak passed: 35 cm of snow fell in Zhytomyr region, truck traffic ban still in 4 regions - Deputy Prime Minister

The peak of the cyclone has already passed, but difficult weather conditions persist, the most difficult in Zhytomyr region, where up to 35 cm of snow fell, the ban on truck traffic on highways M-06 and H-22 in 4 regions continues, Vice Prime Minister for Reconstruction - Minister for Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Kuleba said on Friday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Difficult weather conditions persist throughout the country. In most regions - snow, in places blizzards and ice. - Kuleba wrote.

According to him, road services are working in an enhanced mode.

The most difficult situation was in Zhytomyr region. Here, up to 35 cm of snow fell in a day. The peak of the cyclone has passed, but work to ensure passage on state roads continues. - the Vice Prime Minister reported.

After the night in the region, according to him, the most difficult sections are: M-06 Kyiv – Chop (bypasses of Korostyshiv and Zviahel); M-07 Kyiv – Kovel – Yahodyn (near Buchmany); M-21 Vystupovychi – Zhytomyr – Mohyliv-Podilskyi (area of Singury village).

In total, 1,244 units of equipment and 1,454 employees are involved in ensuring passage across the country. Roads are treated with anti-icing materials, with special attention to bridges, ascents and descents.

"No traffic stoppages on state roads have been allowed," Kuleba said.

In a number of regions, temporary restrictions for heavy vehicles are in effect on the most difficult sections. The ban on truck traffic on sections of highways M-06 and H-22 in Rivne, Zhytomyr, Lviv and Volyn regions continues. - the Vice Prime Minister reported.

According to him, patrols and snow removal equipment are working on site.

"We ask drivers to refrain from long trips without urgent need and to be careful behind the wheel," Kuleba emphasized.

Due to winter bad weather, restrictions for trucks are still in effect in 5 regions, 899 road accidents in 24 hours - patrol officers