Cyclone peak passed: 35 cm of snow fell in Zhytomyr region, truck traffic ban still in 4 regions - Deputy Prime Minister

$42.990.27
50.180.25
ukenru
09:48 AM • 1498 views
Cyclone peak passed: 35 cm of snow fell in Zhytomyr region, truck traffic ban still in 4 regions - Deputy Prime MinisterVideo
09:38 AM • 3838 views
Over half a million consumers without electricity due to Russian attack, emergency blackouts in several regions - Ministry of Energy
07:26 AM • 13506 views
Ukraine convenes UN Security Council and Ukraine-NATO Council after Russia's statement on the use of "Oreshnik"
06:46 AM • 17631 views
Ukrainian Air Force confirmed a Russian MRBM strike on Ukraine, with 18 out of 36 missiles and 226 out of 242 drones neutralized
January 8, 05:08 PM • 59273 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war elections
Exclusive
January 8, 02:11 PM • 57385 views
Peacekeeping mission in Ukraine: key conditions for effectiveness
January 8, 01:58 PM • 44512 views
How to stay online during long power outages: Fedorov named three ways
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 62141 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
January 8, 01:23 PM • 32605 views
"The situation on the roads could be critical": Ukrainians warned of bad weather on January 9 with storm winds, blizzards, and black ice
January 8, 12:46 PM • 20989 views
Truck movement restrictions in Ukraine expanded again: details
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−8°
6.4m/s
82%
730mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Missile attack on Lviv: radiation background and harmful substances in the air are normal - OVAJanuary 9, 12:53 AM • 10515 views
Repeat hit: death toll in Kyiv rises to three, medic killed, several more woundedJanuary 9, 01:22 AM • 11928 views
Trump ready to defend Ukraine, but there's a catch - NYTJanuary 9, 03:02 AM • 15685 views
Due to winter bad weather, restrictions for trucks are still in effect in 5 regions, 899 road accidents in 24 hours - patrol officers07:00 AM • 17305 views
Ukraine informs partners about Russia's night attack, including ballistic missiles, calls for increased pressure on Moscow - MFA07:16 AM • 9896 views
Publications
Secrets to making the perfect tiramisu: classic recipe and strawberry variationPhotoJanuary 8, 06:39 PM • 35754 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war electionsJanuary 8, 05:08 PM • 59276 views
Stories they tried to erase: why the StopOdrex website is so annoying to the Odrex clinicJanuary 8, 03:30 PM • 39414 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 62142 views
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connectedJanuary 7, 12:23 PM • 89101 views
Actual people
Vitali Klitschko
Donald Trump
Andriy Sybiha
Yulia Svyrydenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Actual places
Ukraine
Lviv
Lviv Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 47409 views
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNNJanuary 7, 02:22 PM • 50568 views
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 73154 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 91894 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 132935 views
Actual
Heating
Social network
Technology
The Diplomat
Fox News

Cyclone peak passed: 35 cm of snow fell in Zhytomyr region, truck traffic ban still in 4 regions - Deputy Prime Minister

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1506 views

The peak of the cyclone has passed, but difficult weather conditions persist, especially in the Zhytomyr region, where up to 35 cm of snow has fallen. The ban on truck traffic on the M-06 and H-22 highways in Rivne, Zhytomyr, Lviv, and Volyn regions continues.

Cyclone peak passed: 35 cm of snow fell in Zhytomyr region, truck traffic ban still in 4 regions - Deputy Prime Minister

The peak of the cyclone has already passed, but difficult weather conditions persist, the most difficult in Zhytomyr region, where up to 35 cm of snow fell, the ban on truck traffic on highways M-06 and H-22 in 4 regions continues, Vice Prime Minister for Reconstruction - Minister for Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Kuleba said on Friday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Difficult weather conditions persist throughout the country. In most regions - snow, in places blizzards and ice.

- Kuleba wrote.

According to him, road services are working in an enhanced mode.

The most difficult situation was in Zhytomyr region. Here, up to 35 cm of snow fell in a day. The peak of the cyclone has passed, but work to ensure passage on state roads continues.

- the Vice Prime Minister reported.

After the night in the region, according to him, the most difficult sections are: M-06 Kyiv – Chop (bypasses of Korostyshiv and Zviahel); M-07 Kyiv – Kovel – Yahodyn (near Buchmany); M-21 Vystupovychi – Zhytomyr – Mohyliv-Podilskyi (area of Singury village).

In total, 1,244 units of equipment and 1,454 employees are involved in ensuring passage across the country. Roads are treated with anti-icing materials, with special attention to bridges, ascents and descents.

"No traffic stoppages on state roads have been allowed," Kuleba said.

In a number of regions, temporary restrictions for heavy vehicles are in effect on the most difficult sections. The ban on truck traffic on sections of highways M-06 and H-22 in Rivne, Zhytomyr, Lviv and Volyn regions continues.

- the Vice Prime Minister reported.

According to him, patrols and snow removal equipment are working on site.

"We ask drivers to refrain from long trips without urgent need and to be careful behind the wheel," Kuleba emphasized.

Due to winter bad weather, restrictions for trucks are still in effect in 5 regions, 899 road accidents in 24 hours - patrol officers09.01.26, 09:00 • 17382 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyWeather and environment
Village
Frosts in Ukraine
Technology
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Social network
Snow in Ukraine
Lviv Oblast
Rivne Oblast
Zhytomyr Oblast
Volyn Oblast
Mohyliv-Podilskyi
Kovel
Kyiv