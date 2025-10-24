Lesya Nikityuk

$41.900.14
48.550.18
ukenru
October 24, 05:15 PM • 16596 views
Tomorrow, Ukraine faces another day with power outage schedules: how many queues will be without "light"Video
October 24, 04:33 PM • 29193 views
Britain to provide Ukraine with 5,000 new missiles, strengthening support before winter - PM Starmer
October 24, 03:19 PM • 23482 views
The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada stated that the draft of the new Ukrainian language orthography will be considered by the end of the year
Exclusive
October 24, 02:29 PM • 28068 views
Russian modernized KABs: updated bombs with jet engines do not yet reach Kyiv, but the threat is growing - military expert
October 24, 12:52 PM • 24605 views
Lowest vaccination rate since 2017: WHO warns of polio danger in Europe and Asia
Exclusive
October 24, 12:47 PM • 40979 views
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
October 24, 12:17 PM • 25695 views
North Korea's losses in the war against Ukraine: British intelligence reveals the figurePhoto
October 24, 12:13 PM • 20040 views
Ukraine to be covered by rain and thunderstorms on Saturday: Level I danger declared
October 24, 07:57 AM • 28178 views
Outage schedules covered 12 regions, Russia attacked energy infrastructure in three regions
Exclusive
October 24, 06:00 AM • 76118 views
Scandal in the USA over matcha latte: does the popular drink really cause anemia?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
5.9m/s
91%
735mm
Popular news
Bus catches fire after collision with motorcycle in India, 25 deadOctober 24, 04:16 PM • 5492 views
Lawyers noticed a violation of jurisdiction in the "case of lawyers" who were wiretapped by NABUOctober 24, 04:47 PM • 19261 views
Seven men in a BMW crashed into a ditch while trying to break through the border in Odesa regionPhoto08:05 PM • 9634 views
Russia's military-industrial complex cuts production for the first time in three years - media08:21 PM • 11052 views
Recruit's death in Kyiv's TCC: Military ombudsman issues statement10:33 PM • 10560 views
Publications
Lawyers noticed a violation of jurisdiction in the "case of lawyers" who were wiretapped by NABUOctober 24, 04:47 PM • 19265 views
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
Exclusive
October 24, 12:47 PM • 40976 views
How the love for the "Russian world" united bribe-taking MP Odarchenko and the candidate for the position of rector of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhotoOctober 24, 11:40 AM • 36418 views
Top incredibly delicious recipes for a cozy autumn lunchPhotoOctober 24, 11:32 AM • 36812 views
Scandal in the USA over matcha latte: does the popular drink really cause anemia?
Exclusive
October 24, 06:00 AM • 76117 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
Marco Rubio
Gustavo Petro
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
France
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Astrid Lindgren's heirs sue Croatian beverage producer "Pipi"October 24, 02:55 PM • 14420 views
King Harald of Norway joked about the controversial Netflix film featuring his daughter: "Maybe we'll make a sequel"October 24, 12:41 PM • 17676 views
White House adds Clinton scandal and cocaine discovery to website timelinePhotoOctober 24, 09:50 AM • 29953 views
Kim Kardashian diagnosed with brain aneurysmPhotoOctober 24, 07:30 AM • 53141 views
"Don't spread betrayal where there is none": Anna Trincher got into a scandal because of a Russian-language bookPhotoVideoOctober 23, 03:24 PM • 36391 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Tesla Model Y
Tesla Cybertruck
Heating
Tags
Persons

Lesya Nikityuk

Ukrainian TV presenter
Lesya Ivanivna Nikityuk was born on October 19, 1987, in Khmelnytskyi, Ukrainian SSR. She received her higher education at the Khmelnytskyi Humanitarian and Pedagogical Academy. While still a student, she actively participated in KVK (Club of the Merry and Resourceful), and later gained initial popularity through her participation and victories in the comedy show "Make the Comedian Laugh." Wide recognition came with her role as the host of the popular travel show "Orel i Reshka" (Heads and Tails), which opened her way to a series of her own projects and the title of one of Ukraine's most successful TV presenters. Currently, Nikityuk is the permanent host of the shows "Who's on Top?" and "ePytannya" (eQuestion), actively develops her blog, releases songs, debuted as an actress, and engages in volunteer activities, supporting Ukrainians.
2011
Won 10,000 hryvnias in the comedy show "Make the Comedian Laugh."
2012
Won the grand prize of 50,000 hryvnias in the show "Make the Comedian Laugh."
2012
Became the host of the popular travel TV show "Orel i Reshka" (Heads and Tails)
2017
Was recognized as the most successful TV presenter of the year, receiving the "Most Successful Woman of the Year" award
2018
Received the "Presenter of the Year" award according to Cosmopolitan Awards
2019
Launched her own original comedy project "LEMarshrutka."
2022
Set up a center for internally displaced persons in Khmelnytskyi and provided assistance
2022
Started releasing parody songs on YouTube to boost the morale of Ukrainians
2023
Joined the OKKO charity project "Fishkohrai" to raise funds for prosthetics for defenders
2025
Debuted in cinema, playing a role in the romantic comedy "Pesiky" (Puppies)
News by theme