Lesya Nikityuk
Ukrainian TV presenter
Lesya Ivanivna Nikityuk was born on October 19, 1987, in Khmelnytskyi, Ukrainian SSR. She received her higher education at the Khmelnytskyi Humanitarian and Pedagogical Academy. While still a student, she actively participated in KVK (Club of the Merry and Resourceful), and later gained initial popularity through her participation and victories in the comedy show "Make the Comedian Laugh."
Wide recognition came with her role as the host of the popular travel show "Orel i Reshka" (Heads and Tails), which opened her way to a series of her own projects and the title of one of Ukraine's most successful TV presenters. Currently, Nikityuk is the permanent host of the shows "Who's on Top?" and "ePytannya" (eQuestion), actively develops her blog, releases songs, debuted as an actress, and engages in volunteer activities, supporting Ukrainians.
2011
Won 10,000 hryvnias in the comedy show "Make the Comedian Laugh."
2012
Won the grand prize of 50,000 hryvnias in the show "Make the Comedian Laugh."
2012
Became the host of the popular travel TV show "Orel i Reshka" (Heads and Tails)
2017
Was recognized as the most successful TV presenter of the year, receiving the "Most Successful Woman of the Year" award
2018
Received the "Presenter of the Year" award according to Cosmopolitan Awards
2019
Launched her own original comedy project "LEMarshrutka."
2022
Set up a center for internally displaced persons in Khmelnytskyi and provided assistance
2022
Started releasing parody songs on YouTube to boost the morale of Ukrainians
2023
Joined the OKKO charity project "Fishkohrai" to raise funds for prosthetics for defenders
2025
Debuted in cinema, playing a role in the romantic comedy "Pesiky" (Puppies)