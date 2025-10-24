Lesya Nikityuk

Ukrainian TV presenter

Lesya Ivanivna Nikityuk was born on October 19, 1987, in Khmelnytskyi, Ukrainian SSR. She received her higher education at the Khmelnytskyi Humanitarian and Pedagogical Academy. While still a student, she actively participated in KVK (Club of the Merry and Resourceful), and later gained initial popularity through her participation and victories in the comedy show "Make the Comedian Laugh." Wide recognition came with her role as the host of the popular travel show "Orel i Reshka" (Heads and Tails), which opened her way to a series of her own projects and the title of one of Ukraine's most successful TV presenters. Currently, Nikityuk is the permanent host of the shows "Who's on Top?" and "ePytannya" (eQuestion), actively develops her blog, releases songs, debuted as an actress, and engages in volunteer activities, supporting Ukrainians.