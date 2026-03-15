Canada and Northern European countries agree on joint military production

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Canada and five Nordic countries have agreed to strengthen cooperation in military-industrial production and other areas, including support for Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

During a meeting in Oslo, the prime ministers of Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, and Canada agreed to deepen military-industrial cooperation.

We all agree: if we spend these funds separately or without coordination, it will not be beneficial for taxpayers. It also will not protect our citizens as much as needed - said Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

At the same time, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen stated that "the old world order is gone and is unlikely to return."

We must build something new, and it must be a world order based on the values we stand for - her statement reads.

Additionally

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced a large-scale investment program in military infrastructure in the Arctic region. The country's government plans to allocate about 35 billion Canadian dollars to strengthen its defense presence in northern Canada.

Recall

Finnish President Alexander Stubb stated that Ukraine could benefit from the conflict in the Middle East, which could complicate Russia's military cooperation with Iran.