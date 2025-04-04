Zelenskyy and Støre's meeting has begun in Oslo. They will discuss security guarantees, the supply of F-16s, artillery, investments in weapons production and a joint European plan.
The Norwegian parliament has increased aid to Ukraine from 1 1. 4 billion to 3 3.2 billion in 2024. Part of the funds will be used for the production of Ukrainian drones and air defense systems.
Oslo authorities have banned the use of disposable cups, which are used annually by about 3 million people. The city plans to introduce a system of reusable containers with automatic return and deposit machines.
A 20-year-old security guard at the US Embassy was detained in Oslo on suspicion of spying for Russia and Iran. The man faces up to 13 years in prison for passing classified information.
Norwegian terrorist Anders Breivik has filed a second petition for parole. He came to the court hearing with a shaved letter “Z” on his temple, expressing support for the Russian invasion of Ukraine for the second time.
Marius Borg Heiby, the son of Crown Princess Mette-Marit, was arrested in Oslo on suspicion of rape. This is not the first arrest of the 27-year-old man, who has previously been charged with violence and threats.
Norway will join the direct financing of the production of Ukrainian weapons and equipment. During his visit to Oslo, Defense Minister Umerov agreed on a new “Norwegian model” of investing in defense technology.
Global CO₂ emissions from fossil fuels will increase by 0. 8% in 2024, reaching 37.4 billion metric tons. There is a 50% chance of exceeding 1.5°C of warming compared to pre-industrial levels.
Ukrainian cities are actively establishing partnerships with foreign municipalities. This allows them to receive humanitarian aid, implement energy efficiency projects, and prepare for post-war reconstruction.
Ukrainian cheerleaders won Ukraine's first-ever license to participate in the 2025 World Games in Chengdu, China, after winning several categories at the European Championships in Oslo, Norway.
Two young men have been detained by police in Oslo after one person was injured in a knife attack, the third such incident in the city in the last two days.
Norway plans to increase the number of conscripts from 9,000 to 13,500 by 2036 by investing in a military training center near Oslo.
Norway grants the Pentagon access to eight additional military facilities in Norway as part of an amendment to the bilateral defense cooperation agreement until 2022.