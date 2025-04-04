$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15353 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

April 4, 01:24 PM • 64443 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213297 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122353 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391589 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310452 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213681 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 244189 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 255080 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22604 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45029 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131398 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14602 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13867 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131428 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254122 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 2852 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72023 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57128 views
9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Oslo

Zelenskyy met with the Prime Minister of Norway: they will talk about F-16s, security and diplomacy with the USA

Zelenskyy and Støre's meeting has begun in Oslo. They will discuss security guarantees, the supply of F-16s, artillery, investments in weapons production and a joint European plan.

War • March 20, 01:40 PM • 11509 views

Joint production of weapons and air defense: Zelensky held a conversation with the Prime Minister of Norway

The Norwegian parliament has increased aid to Ukraine from 1 1. 4 billion to 3 3.2 billion in 2024. Part of the funds will be used for the production of Ukrainian drones and air defense systems.

War • November 29, 09:04 PM • 29542 views

Oslo has completely abandoned disposable cups

Oslo authorities have banned the use of disposable cups, which are used annually by about 3 million people. The city plans to introduce a system of reusable containers with automatic return and deposit machines.

News of the World • November 29, 05:44 AM • 16884 views

Norwegian crown princess's son accused of rape released from custody

Marius Borg hobby, the son of Crown Princess Mette-Marit, was released from custody after being charged with rape. Oslo police are continuing their investigation and reporting another sexual crimes case.

News of the World • November 29, 02:16 AM • 17984 views

In Norway, a US Embassy guard spied for Russia and Iran

A 20-year-old security guard at the US Embassy was detained in Oslo on suspicion of spying for Russia and Iran. The man faces up to 13 years in prison for passing classified information.

News of the World • November 22, 02:29 AM • 21286 views

Norwegian terrorist Anders Breivik appeared in court with a shaved letter “Z” on his temple

Norwegian terrorist Anders Breivik has filed a second petition for parole. He came to the court hearing with a shaved letter “Z” on his temple, expressing support for the Russian invasion of Ukraine for the second time.

News of the World • November 19, 02:13 PM • 14067 views

Crown Princess Mette-Marit's son arrested on suspicion of rape

Marius Borg Heiby, the son of Crown Princess Mette-Marit, was arrested in Oslo on suspicion of rape. This is not the first arrest of the 27-year-old man, who has previously been charged with violence and threats.

News of the World • November 19, 11:05 AM • 11187 views

Norway will finance the production of Ukrainian weapons and equipment - Umerov

Norway will join the direct financing of the production of Ukrainian weapons and equipment. During his visit to Oslo, Defense Minister Umerov agreed on a new “Norwegian model” of investing in defense technology.

War • November 15, 12:53 PM • 19128 views

A new record of CO₂ emissions is expected in 2024: why it matters for the planet

Global CO₂ emissions from fossil fuels will increase by 0. 8% in 2024, reaching 37.4 billion metric tons. There is a 50% chance of exceeding 1.5°C of warming compared to pre-industrial levels.

News of the World • November 13, 08:12 AM • 16784 views

Window of Opportunity: Ukrainian cities in the midst of war strengthen cooperation with municipalities in other countries

Ukrainian cities are actively establishing partnerships with foreign municipalities. This allows them to receive humanitarian aid, implement energy efficiency projects, and prepare for post-war reconstruction.

War • October 4, 01:42 PM • 175910 views

Son of Norwegian Crown Princess arrested for assaulting a woman

Marius Borg Hoiby, 27, son of the Norwegian Crown Princess, was arrested on charges of assaulting a woman in Oslo. The victim was taken to the hospital with a concussion, and Marius was released after 30 hours in custody.

Society • August 12, 01:18 AM • 31169 views

The eldest son of Norway's crown princess has been arrested after assaulting a woman

Marius Borg Hoiby, 27, is accused of injuring a woman in Oslo. He was held in custody for 30 hours and released pending trial, while the crown princess postponed her trip to the Olympics in Paris.

News of the World • August 7, 08:54 AM • 19738 views

Ukrainian cheerleaders win the first ever license for the 2025 World Games

Ukrainian cheerleaders won Ukraine's first-ever license to participate in the 2025 World Games in Chengdu, China, after winning several categories at the European Championships in Oslo, Norway.

Sports • June 28, 11:33 PM • 21534 views

Police arrest two people for knife attack on man in Oslo

In Oslo, police detained two suspects after a knife attack on a 40-year-old man who sustained minor injuries.

News of the World • June 17, 01:55 AM • 24599 views

Knife attack in Oslo: one wounded, two suspects detained

Two young men have been detained by police in Oslo after one person was injured in a knife attack, the third such incident in the city in the last two days.

Crimes and emergencies • June 15, 08:32 PM • 25823 views

Norway, following Denmark, plans to increase the number of people liable for military service

Norway plans to increase the number of conscripts from 9,000 to 13,500 by 2036 by investing in a military training center near Oslo.

News of the World • April 2, 11:53 AM • 27309 views

Norway gives the Pentagon access to eight military facilities on its territory

Norway grants the Pentagon access to eight additional military facilities in Norway as part of an amendment to the bilateral defense cooperation agreement until 2022.

News of the World • February 3, 02:06 AM • 36187 views