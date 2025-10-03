Ryanair CEO calls for shooting down drones disrupting EU airports

$41.220.08
48.370.07
ukenru
06:06 PM • 12264 views
Ukraine severs diplomatic ties with Nicaragua - MFA
Exclusive
October 2, 01:54 PM • 28603 views
Online Gambling Monitoring: PlayCity Explains How It Will Work and When It Will Launch
Exclusive
October 2, 01:45 PM • 29031 views
"Not holy angels": Expert explained why control over NABU needs to be strengthened
October 2, 01:08 PM • 20365 views
Ukraine returned 185 defenders from Russian captivity, among them defenders of Mariupol and Chornobyl NPP - ZelenskyyPhoto
Exclusive
October 2, 12:31 PM • 22479 views
How Ukrainians abroad can provide DNA samples to search for missing persons: the Ministry of Internal Affairs provided an answer
October 2, 09:13 AM • 25611 views
Zelenskyy in Denmark: Ukraine proposes a European "Drone Wall" that should exist throughout Europe, not just in one country
October 2, 07:38 AM • 29744 views
Odesa was completely flooded during the bad weather: a commission was created to investigate the causes of the tragedy
October 2, 06:36 AM • 31067 views
Russian missile modernization outpaces Ukrainian Patriot defense system - Financial Times
October 2, 05:53 AM • 27477 views
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for deep strikes inside Russia - WSJ
October 2, 05:30 AM • 52842 views
"Dynamo" - "Crystal Palace", "Aberdeen" - "Shakhtar": Ukrainian clubs start in the Conference LeaguePhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+7°
0.8m/s
93%
756mm
Popular news
Toyota RAV4 continues to dominate the market, but a new hybrid model will soon replace itOctober 2, 03:03 PM • 5586 views
Albanian Prime Minister joked about Albania's "peace deal" with Azerbaijan, which Trump mentionedOctober 2, 03:03 PM • 4032 views
In Kyiv, a group of young men attacked a bookstore for the second time, posting homophobic leaflets: police launched an investigationOctober 2, 03:21 PM • 3428 views
Perhaps we will have something more: Zelenskyy hinted at expanding capabilities for strikes on Russia after meeting with TrumpOctober 2, 03:27 PM • 3220 views
In a month they will be in Pokrovsk, and in two they will occupy almost the entire East: Zelensky revealed what "information" Putin gave TrumpOctober 2, 04:14 PM • 4932 views
Publications
Why is the Turkish model of "one pharmacy - one pharmacist" dangerous for Ukraine, and what does Russia have to do with it?October 2, 12:21 PM • 27136 views
Herring Day: five appetizing fish dishesPhotoOctober 2, 11:55 AM • 35738 views
Rights of shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market versus the permissiveness of the NBU: Ukrainian reality and EU experienceOctober 2, 11:28 AM • 36899 views
Teacher's Day 2025: What to give a teacherOctober 2, 07:31 AM • 48509 views
"Dynamo" - "Crystal Palace", "Aberdeen" - "Shakhtar": Ukrainian clubs start in the Conference LeaguePhotoOctober 2, 05:30 AM • 52842 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Bill Clinton
Mette Frederiksen
Yulia Svyrydenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Denmark
France
Turkey
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Tarantino combined "Kill Bill" into one four-hour film with exclusive animationOctober 2, 01:33 PM • 14793 views
First AI actress Tilly Norwood caused a scandal in HollywoodPhotoOctober 1, 09:58 AM • 57951 views
Euphoria star Eric Dane battles ALS: actor appears in wheelchairVideoOctober 1, 07:33 AM • 65945 views
Pamela Anderson surprised Paris with a new look during Fashion WeekSeptember 30, 06:48 PM • 47395 views
The 50 best restaurants in the US and Canada have been named: in which cities are they located?September 30, 02:16 PM • 49832 views
Actual
AK-74
Shahed-136
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Forbes
E-6 Mercury

Ryanair CEO calls for shooting down drones disrupting EU airports

Kyiv • UNN

 • 456 views

Michael O'Leary, CEO of Ryanair, criticized EU leaders for their inability to protect airports from drone attacks, calling for the immediate shooting down of unmanned aerial vehicles. He mentioned incidents in Poland and Denmark where drones paralyzed air traffic.

Ryanair CEO calls for shooting down drones disrupting EU airports

Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary criticized EU leaders and called for measures to destroy drones that disrupt European airports. He said this in an interview with Politico, as reported by UNN.

Details

Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary spoke about the European Union's inability to protect its airports from drone attacks. He believes that drones threatening air traffic should be shot down immediately.

Why aren't we shooting down these drones? If a Russian military aircraft flies over NATO airspace, it is intercepted. Why is it different with drones?

- O'Leary said in an interview with Politico.

He mentioned recent incidents: three weeks ago, drones paralyzed Polish airports for four hours, and last week, similar incidents halted operations at Danish airports.

This creates disruptions, and we call for action

- he noted.

Michael O'Leary also expressed doubt about the idea of a "Drone Wall": "I don't think a drone wall has any effect. Do you think the Russians can't launch a drone from Polish territory?" - he said.

The head of Ryanair criticized EU leaders: "I have no faith in European leaders who sit, drink tea and eat cookies. If you can't even protect a flight over France, what chance do you have of protecting us from Russia?"

Violation of EU airspace by drones

In recent weeks, NATO countries have been facing provocations from Russia: fighter jet flights and drones over strategic facilities. These are elements of hybrid warfare aimed at destabilizing and dividing partners.

The first signal came on September 9, when a wave of Russian drones flew into Poland. On September 19, three MiG-31 fighters invaded Estonian airspace and remained there for more than 12 minutes. This was the most serious incident in the country in over 20 years.

A few days later, unknown drones forced the closure of Denmark's main airport and also appeared in the sky over Oslo. Similar incidents were observed over other facilities in Denmark and Sweden, including a military airbase and the Karlskrona archipelago.

Recall

Earlier, President Zelensky proposed to Poland and partners to create a joint shield against Russian air threats, citing Ukraine's experience. He also noted that Russia could have used tankers in the Baltic Sea to launch drones.

In general, the "drone wall" project is based on a "multi-layered drone defense system" called Eirshield, an anti-drone platform developed as part of a joint partnership between the Estonian company DefSecIntel and the Latvian Origin Robotics.

The system will use radars, cameras, radio frequency detectors, the drone's direction of movement, and its threat level to decide whether to jam or block the enemy drone's signal, or whether to hit it with another drone.

Joint air shield against Russian threats and implementation of PURL: what the leaders of Ukraine, Denmark, France, Germany, and Poland discussed02.10.25, 19:39 • 2148 views

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsNews of the World
Ryanair
NATO
Oslo
European Union
Denmark
France
Sweden
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Estonia
Ukraine
Poland