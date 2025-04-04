SkyUp Airlines is opening new European destinations from Chisinau. Promotional tickets from EUR 14.5 are available only on April 4
for flights until October 1, 2025.
Wizz Air, Ryanair and AirBaltic are planning to resume flights to Ukraine. Wizz Air has developed a plan for 100 routes, Ryanair
is preparing a five-year recovery plan, and AirBaltic wants to be the first.
Due to a large-scale fire at London's Heathrow Airport, rail carrier Eurostar has organized additional trains. This decision was
made after the cancellation of more than a thousand flights.