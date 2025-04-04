$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 4282 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 12270 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 54550 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 196165 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 113466 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 375286 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 300316 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212273 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243399 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254720 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+14°
1m/s
44%
Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 118747 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 48402 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 62306 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 33969 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 116595 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 116626 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 196165 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 375286 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 246914 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 300316 views
The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 10069 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 33997 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 62362 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 48451 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 118791 views
An aviation brand with Ukrainian roots will launch three new flights to Chisinau

SkyUp Airlines is opening new European destinations from Chisinau. Promotional tickets from EUR 14.5 are available only on April 4 for flights until October 1, 2025.

Economy • 03:27 PM • 10508 views

Resumption of flights to Ukraine: whose planes want to make the first air connections

Wizz Air, Ryanair and AirBaltic are planning to resume flights to Ukraine. Wizz Air has developed a plan for 100 routes, Ryanair is preparing a five-year recovery plan, and AirBaltic wants to be the first.

Society • March 25, 01:46 PM • 250050 views

Additional trains launched in Great Britain due to fire at Heathrow Airport

Due to a large-scale fire at London's Heathrow Airport, rail carrier Eurostar has organized additional trains. This decision was made after the cancellation of more than a thousand flights.

News of the World • March 21, 12:30 PM • 15560 views