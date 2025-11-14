Trump administration scraps Biden's plan to compensate passengers for flight delays – Reuters

The United States has officially abandoned Joe Biden's initiative, which was supposed to oblige airlines to pay passengers compensation for flight delays caused by carriers. This was announced on Friday by the administration of President Donald Trump, Reuters reports, writes UNN.

Details

In December 2024, the US Department of Transportation under President Biden proposed rules that would provide for payments of $200-300 for delays of more than three hours and up to $775 for longer disruptions. But already in September, the department announced its intention to abandon the initiative, and now the decision has been made definitively. The ministry's statement emphasized that such requirements create an "unnecessary regulatory burden."

A group of 18 Democratic senators opposed the cancellation.

This is a common-sense proposal: when an airline's mistake leads to unforeseen costs for families, the airline should try to rectify the situation by providing consumers with accommodation and helping to cover their expenses. – said the Democrats.

Despite international practice – the EU, Great Britain, Canada, and Brazil already have mechanisms for mandatory compensation – no major US airline guarantees passengers such payments.

On Friday, the Department of Transportation emphasized that canceling the plan "will allow airlines to compete on the services and compensation they provide to passengers, rather than setting new minimum requirements... which will result in significant costs for airlines."

The agency is also considering canceling other Biden-era regulations – in particular, the requirement to disclose service fees when purchasing tickets. Instead, updated rules are being prepared regarding the definition of flight cancellation, refunds, and requirements for advertising and pricing of airline tickets.

