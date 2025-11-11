$41.980.11
Ryanair fully switches to digital tickets from November 12

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2078 views

Ryanair will require passengers to use electronic boarding passes via its mobile application starting November 12. This move is part of a digital strategy aimed at simplifying check-in and reducing environmental impact.

Ryanair fully switches to digital tickets from November 12

Starting Wednesday, Ryanair will require passengers to use electronic boarding passes generated through its mobile application, finally abandoning paper tickets. This is reported by DPA, writes UNN.

Details

The European low-cost carrier announced that from now on, passengers must obtain boarding passes only through the airline's application on their smartphone. Without an electronic pass on their phone or tablet, travelers will not be able to pass aviation security or board the plane.

Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary admitted that the transition might be accompanied by "some initial difficulties," but noted in a comment to the British The Independent that more than 80% of the airline's customers already use the application.

The company explained that this step is part of its digital strategy, designed to simplify the check-in process and reduce environmental impact. The initiative is expected to save more than 300 tons of paper annually.

Ryanair CEO calls for shooting down drones disrupting EU airports03.10.25, 01:41 • 4737 views

If a smartphone is lost or the battery runs out, a passenger can get a new boarding pass for free at the airport before passing security control. If the problem arises after control, the passenger's data will already be in the Ryanair system, and staff at the gate will help with boarding.

At the same time, the airline emphasizes: the most important thing is to complete online check-in before departure.

Those who ignore online check-in reminders can get a printed pass at the airport for an additional fee - from 30 euros in Spain and 40 euros in Austria to 55 euros in other EU countries and the UK

- the message says.

Passengers who do not have a smartphone can get a paper ticket at the airport if they have pre-registered on the Ryanair website.

In addition, the application is not mandatory for everyone in the group - the main booker can show electronic passes for the rest of the travel participants or forward them to the smartphones of their fellow travelers.

Initially, the launch of the new system was planned for May, but Ryanair postponed it to November, when passenger traffic is lower, to simplify the transition.

The company, one of the largest in Europe, expects to carry about 13 million passengers in November, compared to almost 20 million in May, and set a record of 207 million passengers for the financial year.

Ryanair to increase free baggage size: details04.07.25, 04:13 • 3722 views

Olga Rozgon

