China turned Russia into a raw material appendage after the invasion of Ukraine - CPD

December 25, 04:14 PM • 13847 views
Christmas arrangements and greetings for Trump: Zelenskyy discussed good ideas for peace with Witkoff and Kushner
December 25, 10:58 AM • 49020 views
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
December 25, 09:42 AM • 52368 views
Plus temperatures during the day and light frosts at night: what weather to expect in Ukraine for the New YearPhoto
December 25, 09:37 AM • 65302 views
SBU "congratulated" Russians on Christmas: oil tanks in the port of Temryuk and a gas processing plant in Orenburg were hitPhotoVideo
December 25, 09:14 AM • 33051 views
Snow returns, but the ski season is late: what will the weather be like in the Carpathians for the holidays and will housing prices change?
December 25, 08:33 AM • 25566 views
Russian attacks on energy on Christmas night left residents in 4 regions without electricity, in Odesa region - emergency blackouts
December 25, 07:30 AM • 19573 views
Declassified transcripts of Putin and Bush's conversations: the Kremlin opposed Ukraine's NATO membership as early as the 2000s
December 24, 03:03 PM • 64290 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
December 24, 02:30 PM • 80589 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
December 24, 02:18 PM • 35293 views
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
Popular news
Himalayan Construction: India Scales Up Military Infrastructure to Deter ChinaPhotoDecember 25, 05:52 PM • 6744 views
Russian Foreign Ministry urged Russians to refrain from traveling to GermanyDecember 25, 05:57 PM • 3962 views
MPs propose to approve new Ukrainian orthography and strengthen protection of linguistic space: draft resolution registeredDecember 25, 07:56 PM • 10730 views
Russia convicts anti-war activist and Putin critic - mediaDecember 25, 08:06 PM • 2926 views
Nuclear blackmail and manipulation: Putin announces negotiations with the US on the fate of the occupied ZNPP without UkraineDecember 25, 08:32 PM • 3058 views
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
December 25, 10:58 AM • 49017 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
December 24, 03:03 PM • 64288 views
"Truth is stronger than pressure": StopOdrex website resumed operation after being blocked at the request of the clinic and received support from the hosting providerPhotoDecember 24, 03:00 PM • 47057 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - BloombergDecember 24, 02:30 PM • 80587 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
December 24, 01:26 PM • 65376 views
White House shows Christmas photo of Donald and Melania TrumpVideoDecember 25, 04:41 PM • 13191 views
Minister of Culture Tetiana Berezhna became a motherVideoDecember 25, 03:24 PM • 16714 views
Kardashian family changed the format of their Christmas party to a family celebration: photosPhotoDecember 25, 02:14 PM • 17815 views
Netflix released the first teaser for the film "Peaky Blinders"VideoDecember 25, 09:48 AM • 20611 views
Paramount's new offer for Warner Bros. rated as "insufficient" by major investorDecember 25, 08:09 AM • 26885 views
China turned Russia into a raw material appendage after the invasion of Ukraine - CPD

Kyiv • UNN

 • 192 views

After Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, China did not distance itself from Moscow, but turned the Russian Federation into its raw material appendage. The head of the CPD, Andriy Kovalenko, noted that Russia is an instrument of strategic pressure for China.

After Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, China did not distance itself from Moscow, but turned Russia into its raw material appendage. This was stated on Telegram by Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CPD), UNN reports.

Details

According to him, Russia's role in the Chinese vision of Europe is instrumental: Russia is not a partner of the EU or US level for China, but it is a useful factor of strategic pressure.

Moscow creates constant security instability for Europe, which forces the EU to concentrate resources on containment, not on global competition with China.

- Kovalenko believes.

In his opinion, China's competition with the US for Europe has a clear practical form: the US acts through security, NATO, military guarantees and political solidarity, although working with individual capitals is more profitable for the current White House administration than with the EU.

In 20 years, in Chinese logic, Europe should remain economically significant, but politically fragmented. The collapse of the EU may be beneficial. But Europe, in Beijing's vision, should not become weak, but only slow. Not hostile, but cautious. It is such a Europe that allows China to balance between the US and the EU, using the difference in interests between European countries. And all of Beijing's actions towards Europe over the past 10-15 years only confirm this logic.

- indicates the head of the CPD.

He adds that individual countries should become dependent on Chinese money, and Russia, as an element of pressure, will continue to play this role, as Beijing's raw material appendage.

Ukraine is preparing a number of sanctions decisions against Russian entities and those who assist the aggression, including individuals from China, by the end of the year.

Will get a weak and dependent Russia and an exhausted Europe: the National Security and Defense Council suggested why China might benefit from the continuation of the war in Ukraine

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
White House
NATO
European Union
China
United States
Ukraine