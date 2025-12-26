After Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, China did not distance itself from Moscow, but turned Russia into its raw material appendage. This was stated on Telegram by Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CPD), UNN reports.

According to him, Russia's role in the Chinese vision of Europe is instrumental: Russia is not a partner of the EU or US level for China, but it is a useful factor of strategic pressure.

Moscow creates constant security instability for Europe, which forces the EU to concentrate resources on containment, not on global competition with China. - Kovalenko believes.

In his opinion, China's competition with the US for Europe has a clear practical form: the US acts through security, NATO, military guarantees and political solidarity, although working with individual capitals is more profitable for the current White House administration than with the EU.

In 20 years, in Chinese logic, Europe should remain economically significant, but politically fragmented. The collapse of the EU may be beneficial. But Europe, in Beijing's vision, should not become weak, but only slow. Not hostile, but cautious. It is such a Europe that allows China to balance between the US and the EU, using the difference in interests between European countries. And all of Beijing's actions towards Europe over the past 10-15 years only confirm this logic. - indicates the head of the CPD.

He adds that individual countries should become dependent on Chinese money, and Russia, as an element of pressure, will continue to play this role, as Beijing's raw material appendage.

Ukraine is preparing a number of sanctions decisions against Russian entities and those who assist the aggression, including individuals from China, by the end of the year.

